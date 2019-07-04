Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 4, 2019, 12:00 AM

Strongest earthquake in 20 years rattles Southern California

Decision on extinguishing Jim Beam fire a ‘day or two’ away

Concerts, fireworks and a military parade mark July Fourth

Appeals court: Trump can’t use Pentagon cash for border wall

Pregnant teens especially vulnerable in border centers

San Francisco to paint over historic George Washington mural

Jury sentences Navy SEAL for posing with Iraq war casualty

North Carolina proposes smokable hemp ban as demand grows

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash quitting Republican Party

TV channels go dark after AT&T, Nexstar fail to reach deal

