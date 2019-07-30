AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over ‘Medicare for All’ DETROIT (AP) — Liberal firebrands Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren slapped…

Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over ‘Medicare for All’

DETROIT (AP) — Liberal firebrands Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren slapped back against moderate rivals who ridiculed “Medicare for All” during a fierce Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night in which lesser-known pragmatists warned that “wish-list economics” would jeopardize the presidency.

The tug-of-war over the future of the party early in the 2020 season pits voters’ hearts against their heads as they balance their desperate desire to find an electable candidate to take on President Donald Trump with their strong preference for dramatic change. Over and over, Sanders and Warren insisted their plans to transform the nation’s economy and health care system make up the core of a winning message.

“I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” said Warren, a Massachusetts senator, decrying Democratic “spinelessness.”

Standing at Warren’s side at center stage, Sanders, a Vermont senator, agreed: “I get a little bit tired of Democrats afraid of big ideas.”

The fight with the political left was the dominant subplot on the first night of the second round of Democratic debates.

___

AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten Democratic presidential contenders vied for advantage Tuesday night in the second round of the party’s 2020 campaign debates.

A look at some of their statements in Detroit and how they compare with the facts:

JOHN HICKENLOOPER, former Colorado governor: When it comes to fighting climate change, “What we do here is a best practice and a template that’s got to be done all over the world. … We need every country working together if we’re going to deal with climate change in a real way.”

THE FACTS: The nations most concerned with climate change certainly do not consider the U.S. a “template” for a solution. Americans per capita are among the world’s biggest emitters of climate-changing carbon. The U.S. is also the top oil and natural gas producer, pumping out more fossil fuels on the front end.

On Hickenlooper’s point about needing all countries working together, the U.S. under President Donald Trump is withdrawing from the Paris climate accord , a voluntary commitment by countries to combat climate-changing emissions.

___

ACLU: 911 children split at border since 2018 court order

SAN DIEGO (AP) — More than 900 children, including babies and toddlers, were separated from their parents at the border in the year after a judge ordered the practice be sharply curtailed, the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday in a legal attack that will invite more scrutiny of the Trump administration’s widely criticized tactics.

The ACLU said the administration is separating families over dubious allegations and minor transgressions including traffic offenses. It asked a judge to rule on whether the 911 separations from June 28, 2018, to June 29 of this year were justified.

In June 2018 — days after President Donald Trump retreated amid an international uproar — U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw ordered that the practice of splitting up families at the border be halted except in limited circumstances, like threats to child safety. The judge left individual decisions to the administration’s discretion.

Since then, a parent was separated for having damaged property valued at $5, the ACLU said. A 1-year-old was separated after an official criticized her father for letting her sleep with a wet diaper.

In another case, a 2-year-old Guatemalan girl was separated from her father after authorities examined her for a fever and diaper rash and found she was malnourished and underdeveloped, the ACLU said. The father, who came from an “extraordinarily impoverished community” rife with malnutrition, was accused of neglect.

___

Seoul: North Korea launches 2 short-range ballistic missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, its second weapons test in less than a week. North Korea is angry over planned U.S.-South Korean military drills and may be trying to boost pressure on the United States to win concessions as the rivals struggle to set up talks over the North’s nuclear weapons.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday’s missiles were launched from Wonsan, a city the North pushes as a vacation destination but that it also uses as a regular launch site. The joint chiefs’ statement said both missiles were believed to have flown about 250 kilometers (155 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 kilometers (19 miles) and that the South Korean and U.S. militaries were trying to gather more details.

“The North’s repeated missile launches are not helpful to efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and we urge (North Korea) to stop this kind of behavior,” the statement said. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe briefly told reporters the launches were “no threat to Japanese national security.”

Six days earlier, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles that Seoul officials said flew 600 kilometers (370 miles) before landing in the sea.

U.N. Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from using ballistic technology in any weapons launches. But it’s unlikely that the nation, already under 11 rounds of U.N. sanctions, will be hit with fresh punitive measures. Past sanctions were imposed only when the North conducted long-range ballistic launches.

___

FBI calls killer at California festival ‘kind of a loner’

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — The 19-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Northern California food festival was “kind of a loner” and much of his life was shrouded in mystery, the FBI said Tuesday as investigators searched for a motive.

Police believe Santino William Legan fired randomly Sunday, killing three people, after cutting through a fence to get into the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Officers patrolling the popular event responded within a minute and killed him.

Legan grew up in Gilroy and was recently living in Nevada, where he purchased two guns — the AK-47-style semi-automatic rifle he used in the attack and a shotgun that was found in his car near the festival, authorities said.

A bag of ammunition was found in a creek near the fence, police said.

“We understand him to be kind of a loner,” said Craig Fair, deputy special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Francisco Division. “People who act alone are exceptionally dangerous because they … may not communicate their plans, intentions, mindset — they may not impart that on other people.”

___

Judge rejects Democrats case against Trump 2016 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats’ claims that President Donald Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia were tossed out Tuesday by a judge who noted there were no allegations that anyone from the campaign stole documents from the Democratic National Committee.

The lawsuit brought by the committee alleged that Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia, WikiLeaks, Trump’s son-in-law and others. Trump’s campaign and lawyers for the other defendants denied the allegations.

U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl said Russia was “undoubtably” the primary wrongdoer in the alleged criminal enterprise, but the country can’t be sued in U.S. courts except in special circumstances not present in this case.

Meanwhile, he said the actions of the Trump campaign and others were protected by the First Amendment.

“In sum, the DNC does not allege any facts to show plausibly that any of the defendants, other than the Russia Federation, had any role in hacking the DNC’s computers or stealing its information,” Koeltl wrote. “It attributes that conduct only to the Russian Federation.

___

Q&A: What to know about the Capital One data breach

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country’s biggest credit card issuers, Capital One Financial, is the latest big business to be hit by a data breach, disclosing that roughly 100 million people had some personal information stolen by a hacker.

The alleged hacker, Paige A. Thompson, obtained Social Security and bank account numbers in some instances, as well other information such as names, birthdates, credit scores and self-reported income, the bank said Monday. It said no credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised.

Capital One Financial is just the latest business to suffer a data breach. Only last week Equifax, the credit reporting company, announced a $700 million settlement over its own 2017 data breach that impacted half of the U.S. population. Other companies that have had breaches include the hotel chain Marriott, retail giants Home Depot and Target.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Thompson, 33, who uses the online handle “erratic,” allegedly obtained access to Capital One data stored on Amazon’s cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services in March. She downloaded the data and stored it on her own servers, according to the complaint.

___

Trump ‘rodent’ tweets ring true at Kushner-owned apartments

BALTIMORE (AP) — Davon Jones doesn’t have to look far to see the irony in President Donald Trump’s tweets that Baltimore is a “rat and rodent infested mess.” His apartment owned by the president’s son-in-law has been invaded by mice since he moved in a year ago.

“I don’t know how they come in,” Jones says. “Every time I catch them, they come right back.”

Jared Kushner’s family real estate firm owns thousands of apartments and townhomes in the Baltimore area, and some have been criticized for the same kind of disrepair and neglect that the president has accused local leaders of failing to address. Residents have complained about mold, bedbugs, leaks and, yes, mice — plenty of mice. And they say management appears in no hurry to fix the problems.

“They don’t care,” says Dezmond James, who says he has spotted as many as three mice a week since he moved in to the Commons at White Marsh in suburban Middle River four years ago.

James says he sees a massive contradiction in Trump’s much-publicized tweets laying the blame for Baltimore’s poverty, crime and rodent problems on frequent antagonist Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings. Trump, he said, should look more at what he — and specifically Kushner — could do about it.

___

Producer of 1969’s Woodstock calls it a lesson in community

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A producer of the 1969 Woodstock festival says he’s come to appreciate how a community can be born of difficulty.

Joel Rosenman said Tuesday he was so immersed in pulling off the massive event he didn’t realize people “were having the time of their life” despite a myriad of uncomfortable problems at the rural New York location.

Among the newspaper headlines that added to the pressure: “Hippies mired in sea of mud.”

While concertgoers reveled in the music of artists including Jimi Hendrix and The Who, concertgoers also banded together to cope with food shortages, rain and more, said Rosenman. He helped conceive the concert that drew some 500,000 people.

Screening filmmaker Barack Goodman’s new PBS documentary about it gave him new insight into its message that reverberates today, Rosenman said.

___

Shanghai tries to reduce its trash, 1 chicken bone at a time

SHANGHAI (AP) — China’s biggest city has dived headfirst into a trash sorting program that marks the country’s first serious attempt at cutting the amount of garbage headed for landfills nationwide.

But despite a sweeping education campaign by the ruling Communist Party and the threat of fines, Shanghai residents still have a ways to go in changing their lifestyles and getting with the program— one properly disposed chicken bone at a time.

Months ahead of the campaign’s launch in July, the government began its push to explain to Shanghai’s young and old how garbage will need to be sorted into four categories: wet, dry, recyclable and hazardous.

From choreographed dances with trash bins to fliers sent to 6.8 million families and a scorecard for participating neighborhoods, efforts to roll out the system en masse have reflected the Communist Party’s all-encompassing approach to rules enforcement.

There’s lot of garbage to get through. About 9 million tons of household trash to be exact, according to 2017 data from Shanghai’s Statistics Bureau. The government hopes the new sorting measures will reduce the amount of waste headed for landfills by making it easier to recycle or compost some of the trash.

