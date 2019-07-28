Amazon’s new ‘Making the Cut’ is global in fashion, commerce

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Amazon Prime Video’s “Making the Cut” isn’t just about fashion, it’s about worldwide commerce. Amazon…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Amazon Prime Video’s “Making the Cut” isn’t just about fashion, it’s about worldwide commerce.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told a TV critics meeting Saturday that there’s an international field of designers in the upcoming competition series.

That makes them a match for the streaming service’s global audience, who serve as viewers and potential customers: Fashion seen on “Making the Cut” will be available to buy on Amazon.

Salke said the series has an international look. It was shot in Tokyo, New York and Paris, with a catwalk staged in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are the hosts of the series coming in 2020.

Amazon said the winner gets $1 million for brand investment.

This story has been corrected to delete reference to Chiara Ferragni as a host.

