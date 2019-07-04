Firefighters get premature 4th of July show after containers at fireworks store explode

Fourth of July got started a little early for one South Carolina town.

(FORT MILL, S.C.) — Fourth of July got started a little early for one South Carolina town.

Containers outside a fireworks store in Fort Mill, South Carolina, caught fire early Thursday morning, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The result was a spectacular, if premature, fireworks show.

Authorities tweeted a taste of the unintentional pageantry, showing some rockets shooting into the air while another exploded on the ground.

The fire was extinguished, and photos showed the charred aftermath.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.