Firefighters get premature 4th of July show after containers at fireworks store explode

July 4, 2019, 8:28 PM

(FORT MILL, S.C.) — Fourth of July got started a little early for one South Carolina town.

Containers outside a fireworks store in Fort Mill, South Carolina, caught fire early Thursday morning, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The result was a spectacular, if premature, fireworks show.

Authorities tweeted a taste of the unintentional pageantry, showing some rockets shooting into the air while another exploded on the ground.

The fire was extinguished, and photos showed the charred aftermath.

