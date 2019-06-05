202
Home » National News » Woman in viral racist…

Woman in viral racist rant sentenced to 1 year of probation

By The Associated Press June 5, 2019 7:00 pm 06/05/2019 07:00pm
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a white woman in North Carolina whose racist rant against two black women having car trouble was captured in a viral video has been sentenced to probation and will not go to jail.

News sources report Meghan McDonald of the Mecklenburg County district attorney’s office says 52-year-old Susan Westwood was sentenced Wednesday to one year of unsupervised probation. Westwood pleaded guilty to misuse of the 911 system and two counts of simple assault.

Judge Donald Cureton also ordered Westwood to pay court costs, continue attending “community support” meetings and any recommended alcohol programs. Cureton also ordered her to participate in meetings of a group that encourages white participants to “examine and deconstruct their internalized racial superiority.”

The video showed Westwood berating black neighbors she didn’t recognize while they waited for AAA last October.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!