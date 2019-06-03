202
Woman, called rude, accused of hitting man with car

By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 12:23 pm 06/03/2019 12:23pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman has been charged with intentionally hitting a man and running over his packages with her car outside a Pennsylvania post office after he accused her of rudeness.

Pittsburgh police say the 31-year-old man said he called Elizabeth Noel Morrison rude after she flung the Bloomfield post office door open Wednesday and struck him, knocking his packages to the ground.

He says she swore at him then and again later in the parking lot and struck him with her vehicle, reversing and running over his packages. He wasn’t seriously hurt.

The 27-year-old Morrison, of Avalon, is charged with felony aggravated assault by vehicle along with lesser charges of criminal mischief and vehicle code violations.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Morrison, and a phone number for her couldn’t be found Monday.

