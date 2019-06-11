202
Home » National News » Woman admits scheme to…

Woman admits scheme to smuggle aircraft parts to Iran

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 5:34 pm 06/11/2019 05:34pm
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to illegally smuggle aircraft parts to Iran.

Joyce Eliabachus faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to helping smuggle more than $2 million in components. An alleged co-conspirator, Iranian resident Peyman Amiri Larijani, faces conspiracy and money laundering charges.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Newark says the pair used a company run out of Eliabachus’s Morristown home to ship parts through Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to Iran.

They allegedly shipped more than 23,000 parts in 49 shipments between May 2015 and October 2017, without required licenses.

Among the Iranian airlines buying the parts were several that have been officially designated by the U.S. as threats to national security or economic interests.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!