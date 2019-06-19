202
Home » National News » Witness against teen in…

Witness against teen in mother’s slaying gets time served

By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 8:52 am 06/19/2019 08:52am
Share

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A young man who was a key witness in the case against a northwestern Indiana teenager accused of stabbing her mother more than 60 times has been sentenced to time served.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 18-year-old Matthew Martin of Gary was given his punishment Tuesday after pleading guilty in December to assisting a criminal. He’s been jailed for about 1¾ years.

Martin told police he helped hide the knife that 15-year-old Chastinea T. Reeves used to kill her 34-year-old mother Jamie Garnett at their home in Gary in February 2017.

Martin told the court he’s “grown” and “changed things around” since his arrest.

Reeves, who is now 17, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced last week to 45 years in prison. She was charged as an adult.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!