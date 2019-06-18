202
Dominican officials arrest 11th suspect in David Ortiz case

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 3:49 pm 06/18/2019 03:49pm
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves from the field at Fenway Park after Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston. Ortiz returned to Boston for medical care after being shot in a bar Sunday, June 9, 2019, in his native Dominican Republic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday announced the arrest of an 11th suspect in the attempted killing of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz.

An official identified the suspect as Franklin Junior Merán. The official, who agreed to disclose the information only if not quoted by name because they weren’t authorized to discuss the case publicly, told The Associated Press that Merán is accused of renting one of the cars used in the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo.

Ten other suspects have already been ordered to spend a year in preventive detention as the investigation continues.

Officials say they expect to release more details in the case Wednesday.

The newest arrest came as doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital upgraded Ortiz’s condition from “guarded” to “good.”

Topics:
National News Other Sports News Sports
