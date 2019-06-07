Where people found jobs: Business services and health care

Hiring decelerated in most major industry sectors in May, with four such sectors recording job losses. Professional services led the gains, adding 33,000 jobs in such areas as computer systems design, administrative support and engineering.…

Hiring decelerated in most major industry sectors in May, with four such sectors recording job losses.

Professional services led the gains, adding 33,000 jobs in such areas as computer systems design, administrative support and engineering. Education and health added 27,000 jobs, a notably weaker gain than the 73,000 jobs it added in April.

By contrast, construction companies pulled back sharply and grew by just 4,000 jobs after posting a gain of 30,000 in May. Retail, transportation, information and government all shed jobs.

Overall, U.S. employers added only 75,000 jobs in May amid slower global growth and widening trade conflicts. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, the Labor Department said Friday.

Industry (change from previous month) May 2019 April 2019 Past 12 months Construction 4,000 30,000 215,000 Manufacturing 3,000 5,000 184,000 Retail -7,600 -13,600 -75,700 Transportation, warehousing -200 6,700 147,600 Information (Telecom, publishing) -5,000 -10,000 -34,000 Financial services 2,000 13,000 96,000 Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 33,000 62,000 498,000 Education and health 27,000 73,000 590,000 Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 26,000 17,000 421,000 Government -15,000 19,000 87,000 Source: Labor Department

