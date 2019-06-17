202
Weather Service confirms 9 tornadoes in central Indiana

By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 3:42 pm 06/17/2019 03:42pm
In this Saturday, June 15, 2019, photo people look storm damage at the Alro Steel metals in Beech Grove, Ind., after a tornado moved through the area. Weather officials say severe storms in central Indiana caused floods and produced several tornadoes. (Matt Kryger/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service says at least nine tornadoes struck Indiana, damaging a school and other buildings and downing trees.

It says three EF2 tornadoes with winds up to 130 mph (210 kph) struck Greene, Monroe and Rush counties during Saturday’s outbreak and an EF-1 tornado with winds reaching 100 mph (160 kph) struck the Indianapolis enclave of Beech Grove, heavily damaging the high school. Two weaker tornadoes struck elsewhere in Indianapolis and in Owen County.

It also said Monday that surveys also show a tornado damaged a church in Fayette County, one damaged several businesses at a Richmond shopping mall, and a third occurred in Union County.

Greene County Emergency Management Director Roger Axe says Saturday’s storms destroyed three homes and damaged about 70 others.

