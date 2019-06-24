202
WVa judge denies reduced sentence in elder abuse death case

By The Associated Press June 24, 2019 6:51 pm 06/24/2019 06:51pm
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia judge has doubled down on the 40-year sentence he gave a man in the fatal beating of an incapacitated 73-year-old man who was under his care.

The Herald-Dispatch reports Judge Christopher D. Chiles denied 32-year-old Rocco Wayne Cooper’s request for a reduced sentence Friday.

Cooper previously entered a Kennedy plea to a charge of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of John Baxter Hysell. A Kennedy plea allows the defendant to accept punishment for a crime but not admit guilt. Prosecutors say Cooper beat Hysell, who later died in a hospital.

Cooper and 29-year-old Mary Judd-Cooper were Hysell’s caretakers. It’s unclear how the two were related to Hysell or to each other.

Judd-Cooper is serving two to 10 years in prison.

___

This story has been edited to correct that judge was from West Virginia, not North Carolina, and to attribute The Herald-Dispatch.

___

Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com

