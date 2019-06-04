202
Mike Pence pledges to rebuild after Oklahoma flood damage

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 8:33 pm 06/04/2019 08:33pm
In this Thursday, May 30, 2019 photo, Eugene Bowers looks at the kitchen in his flooded home in the Town and Country neighborhood west of Sand Springs, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is pledging to rebuild parts of Oklahoma damaged by flooding.

Pence, his wife and federal agency heads on Tuesday visited a food bank and toured Tulsa-area neighborhoods swamped after the swollen Arkansas River left its banks.

Damage extends downstream into Arkansas following heavy spring rains. The Arkansas River is slowly cresting, though more rain is forecast this week. Officials don’t expect water levels to rise higher than where they crested.

Major flooding is expected to subside within a few weeks.

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Oklahoma, where officials say recent severe weather has killed six people.

Acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Pete Gaynor said he expects 4,000 individuals and businesses in Oklahoma to register for disaster assistance.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke toured Tulsa-area damage Sunday.

