202
Home » National News » US Navy examines Hanford…

US Navy examines Hanford site for carrier’s nuclear reactors

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 3:34 pm 06/11/2019 03:34pm
5 Shares
FILE - This May 13, 2017, file photo, shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The state of Washington believes the federal government is unlikely to meet legal deadlines for emptying underground tanks holding radioactive waste at Hanford. The state Department of Ecology says it is prepared to take the U.S. Department of Energy back to federal court to get the cleanup back on track. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File)

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is launching a new study to examine whether to dispose of reactor compartments from its first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier at a site in Washington state.

The Tri-City Herald reported Monday that the Navy is considering the Hanford Nuclear Reservation as well as commercial alternatives to dispose of defueled reactor compartments from the decommissioned USS Enterprise.

Under the Hanford option, the partially dismantled ship would be sent to the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington.

The reactor compartments would then be sent by barge up the Columbia River to reach the Hanford site.

A public comment period on the scope of the environmental study for the Hanford option is scheduled to last through July 15.

The carrier is currently at a shipyard in Virginia.

___

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News National News nuclear reactors us navy Virginia News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!