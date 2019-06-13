Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS US says Iran removed unexploded mine from oil tanker DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military’s Central Command has released a video is says shows Iranian forces removing an unexploded limpet…

US says Iran removed unexploded mine from oil tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military’s Central Command has released a video is says shows Iranian forces removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the two ships suspected to have been attacked near the Strait of Hormuz.

It released the black-and-white footage early Friday morning.

Capt. Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, said a Revolutionary Guard patrol ship removed the limpet mine from the Kokuka Courageous.

Iran has denied involvement in Thursday’s suspected attacks amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S.

Urban said in a statement the attacks “are a clear threat to international freedom of navigation and freedom of commerce.”

He added: “The United States has no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the Middle East. However, we will defend our interests.”

Trump says Press Secretary Sanders to leave White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will be leaving the Trump administration at the end of the month.

President Donald Trump announced the news on Twitter Wednesday. He says Sanders will be returning to her home state of Arkansas and has not immediately named a successor.

Sanders is one of the president’s closest and most trusted White House aides and one of the few remaining who worked on his campaign.

Her tenure was marked by a breakdown in regular White House press briefings and questions about the administration’s credibility.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s revealed that Sanders admitted to investigators that she had made an unfounded claim that “countless” FBI agents had reached out to express support for Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.

The Latest: Dems announce 20 candidates who made 1st debates

The Democratic National Committee has announced the 20 candidates who have qualified for the party’s first presidential primary debates later this month.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was the most high-profile candidate left off the list. He failed to reach the party’s polling or grassroots fundraising thresholds.

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, former U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam were among the others who missed the threshold for the debate.

Bullock’s campaign has argued that he should have qualified but that the DNC changed its rules midstream, a charge that DNC Chairman Tom Perez rejects.

The debates will take place June 26-27 in Miami. NBC News plans Friday to hold a random drawing assigning 10 candidates to each night.

Federal agency recommends White House aide Conway be fired

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal watchdog agency is recommending that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be fired for repeatedly violating a law that limits certain political activities of federal employees.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel says Conway has become a “repeat offender” of the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.

A White House spokesman calls the Office of Special Counsel’s actions “deeply flawed.”

The office is unrelated to special counsel Robert Mueller’s office.

Career government officials found to have violated the Hatch Act can be fired, suspended or demoted, and fined up to $1,000.

Conway has been an unwavering defender of President Donald Trump on cable news. Trump has praised her for her “success” in her career.

Man accused in New Zealand mosque killings pleads not guilty

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The man accused of killing 51 people at two Christchurch mosques has pleaded not guilty to all the charges that have been filed against him.

Brenton Tarrant on Friday entered not guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one terrorism charge at the Christchurch High Court in relation to the March 15 massacre.

The 28-year-old Australian appeared via video link from a small room at the maximum security prison in Auckland where he’s being held.

Tarrant’s lawyer, Shane Tait, entered the pleas on Tarrant’s behalf.

Wearing a gray sweat shirt, Tarrant smirked as his lawyer entered the pleas but otherwise showed little emotion. His link had been muted, and he didn’t attempt to speak.

Judge Cameron Mander scheduled a six-week trial beginning next May.

The Latest: Dozens gather peacefully after Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Friends and relatives of a black man who was killed by a federal fugitive task force in Tennessee have peacefully gathered near the site of the shooting.

A few dozen people gathered Thursday evening near the Memphis house where 20-year-old Brandon Webber was killed Wednesday. Protesters on Wednesday night had reacted to the shooting by throwing rocks and bricks, injuring 36 law enforcement officers.

On Thursday, a couple of men spoke into megaphones as others sat on parked cars, talking among themselves. Webber’s father was present.

Some motorists who drove by honked their horns and shouted messages of encouragement.

There was a light police presence with a couple police cars parked at a nearby fire station that was damaged during Wednesday’s unrest.

The Latest: GOP House leaders avoid comment on Trump remark

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s two top Republicans are avoiding directly addressing whether it was appropriate for President Donald Trump to say he’d listen to damaging information from a foreign entity about a political opponent.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and No. 2 GOP leader Steve Scalise have separately told reporters Thursday that questions about that are hypothetical.

McCarthy says foreign governments shouldn’t interfere in U.S. elections. Scalise says he’s seen Trump respond one way to a hypothetical question but react differently when an actual event occurs. He offered no specifics.

Both men accused Democrats of acting inappropriately during the investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump made the remarks in a television interview Wednesday. He also said he wouldn’t necessarily report such an offer to the FBI, which the FBI director has said should be done.

The Latest: Lawmaker: Politics behind push for guilty plea

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter says political reasons prompted the Department of Justice to pressure his wife to plead guilty and testify against him in their corruption case.

The GOP California congressman made the comment in a statement Thursday after Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty to a single count in U.S. court in San Diego.

Duncan Hunter says the prosecution wanted to prevent him from getting re-elected.

He says questions about their use of campaign funds should have been handled by the Federal Elections Commission.

In her plea deal, Margaret Hunter acknowledged the couple misused more than $200,000 in campaign funds for personal use over six years.

She also agreed to help the government. Rep. Hunter’s trial is in September.

This item has been corrected to say Margaret Hunter acknowledged misusing more than $200,000 in campaign funds, not $250,000.

The Latest: Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to sex abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse after a woman accused the actor of groping her at a New York City night spot.

The 51-year-old “Jerry Maguire” star was arraigned Thursday after turning himself in to police. He smiled as he entered the courtroom wearing a dark blue suit and led by a pair of detectives. He then turned serious as his case was called.

A 29-year-old woman told police Gooding grabbed her breast while he was intoxicated around Sunday night at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge.

Gooding’s lawyer, Mark Heller, said security video will exonerate the actor.

Gooding’s next court date is June 26.

The Latest: Warriors’ Thompson not returning for Game 6

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Warriors say Klay Thompson will not return to Game 6 because of his left knee injury.

There was no word on severity of the injury. The Warriors were already without Kevin Durant, out with a ruptured Achilles that left the team fielding some criticism about the risk he was taking by returning to the series while already dealing with a lower-leg injury.

Thompson got hurt when fouled on a drive in the third quarter. He left with 30 points.

