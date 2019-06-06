Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-JOE BIDEN Joe Biden reverses course on Hyde abortion amendment ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is reversing course and declaring that he no longer supports a long-standing congressional ban on using…

ELECTION 2020-JOE BIDEN

Joe Biden reverses course on Hyde abortion amendment

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is reversing course and declaring that he no longer supports a long-standing congressional ban on using federal health care money to pay for abortions.

Biden made the declaration Thursday following two days of intense scrutiny and criticism from rivals after his campaign affirmed that the 76-year-old former vice president still supported the Hyde Amendment.

Biden said at a Democratic Party fundraiser in Atlanta that keeping Hyde would prevent poor women from exercising their constitutional rights to terminate a pregnancy. He pointed to Republican-run states imposing new abortion restrictions.

The Democratic front-runner defended his previous support for the Hyde Amendment. He said he supported it because he thought that there was wide enough access to abortion services without any Medicaid or other government support for it.

UNITED STATES-IRAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Probe finds ‘state actor’ led attack on tankers

BAGHDAD (AP) — International investigators believe last month’s attacks on oil tankers in a United Arab Emirates port were led by a foreign state using divers on speed boats who planted mines on the vessels.

They did not name Iran, which the U.S. has blamed for the attacks.

That’s what United Nations ambassadors from the Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Norway told a closed meeting with U.N. Security Council members on Thursday.

Four tankers from those countries were hit on May 12 off the Emirati coast.

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton has said Iran is responsible for the attacks. On Thursday, the Saudi ambassador to the U.N., Abdallah Al-Mouallimi (ab-DAH’-lah al-mooah-LEEH’-meeh), speaking only for his country, said Saudi Arabia also blames Iran for the sabotage.

Scientific and naval experts conducted the probe, analyzing tanker debris, radar data and the precisely placed explosive charges.

MIGRANT CHILDREN-MASS SHELTER

US opens new mass shelter in Texas for migrant children

The federal government is opening a new mass shelter for migrant children near the U.S-Mexico border and is considering housing children on three military bases to add 3,000 more beds to the overtaxed system in the coming weeks.

Migrant children will soon be sent from the border to a complex once used to house oil field workers in Carrizo Springs, Texas.

Office of Refugee Resettlement spokesman Mark Weber says all the new facilities will be considered temporary emergency facilities, so they won’t be subject to state child welfare licensing requirements.

The expansion comes after the government announced it would cut recreation, English-language courses and legal services for the 13,200 migrant children in its care.

Attorneys said that violates a settlement that requires the government to provide education to children in custody.

D-DAY-75 YEARS-THE LATEST

The Latest: French prime minister calls for global peace

OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) — Concluding D-Day celebrations at Juno beach, with birds singing in the background, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has made a plea for global peace and understanding.

Philippe attended the ceremony alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, among other dignitaries from other countries.

They paid a last tribute to D-Day victims and veterans, laying wreaths of flowers on the sand where German machine guns, artillery and mortar shells greeted the Allied soldiers on June, 6, 1944.

“It’s up to all of us to recount the dread and the tears, but also and above all, to take action and affirm our desire to live in peace, to live in the concord of nations, to live free,” Philippe said.

After reading out the name of Allied countries, the French prime minister had some brotherly words for former enemy Germany.

“We will not forget the young German men who fell on the beaches,” Philippe said. “In 1944, they were enemy soldiers. Today, they too have found a final resting place here. Their children, their grandchildren, are not just our allies. They are our friends too.”

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump hails ‘cherished alliance’ at D-Day event

LIMERICK, Ireland (AP) — President Donald Trump has commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day by paying tribute to the “cherished alliance” forged in battle by the U.S. and partner nations.

Trump told aging warriors gathered on a bluff overlooking Omaha Beach, “Our debt to you is everlasting.”

Under calm blue skies Thursday, Trump underscored the magnitude of the tumultuous June day in 1945, saying: “Those who fought here won a future for our nation. They won the survival of our civilization, and they showed us the way to love, cherish and defend our way of life for many centuries to come.”

Trump has at times questioned the value of NATO and other institutions that emerged from World War II.

__

WEST POINT-CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Soldiers drove West Point vehicle that flipped

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — West Point officials say the military training vehicle that overturned, killing one and injuring several, was being driven by a soldier on rough terrain.

Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams said during a news conference that 19 other cadets and two soldiers were injured when the vehicle flipped over on a dirt road early Thursday morning. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It’s unclear whether all 20 cadets were passengers in the vehicle.

Williams said the vehicle was transporting cadets to a land navigation site for training, near Camp Natural Bridge.

He said the cadets are seniors at the U.S. Military Academy. Williams had no information on the cause of the accident or the name of the cadet who died.

This story has been corrected to show that 21 people were injured, not 22, and that all of the injured may not have been passengers in the vehicle.

UNITED STATES-MEXICO-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pence says Mexico tariffs still set for Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. is “encouraged” by Mexico’s latest proposals to head off U.S. tariffs by stepping up efforts to halt illegal immigration over the southern border.

But Pence says that, at this point, tariffs still are set to take effect on Monday.

He adds that tariffs will go up “if we don’t see the results that we need to see.”

The vice president says President Donald Trump “is going to stand firm” until what he sees as an immigration crisis is resolved.

Pence says that, among other issues, negotiators in Washington have been discussing a potential agreement to make it difficult for those who enter Mexico from other countries to claim asylum in the U.S.

Mexico has long resisted that request.

Pence spoke while traveling in Pennsylvania. He’s been getting updates on the talks in Washington.

STANLEY CUP

Binnington, Blues beat Bruins 2-1, lead Cup final 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Binnington stopped 38 shots, and Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron scored for St. Louis on Thursday night to give the Blues a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins and a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Blues have won two straight since a 7-2 loss at home and return to St. Louis with a chance to clinch the first NHL championship in franchise history.

Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots, and Jake DeBrusk scored for Boston.

Game 6 is Sunday night.

The Bruins were lifted by the return of captain Zdeno Chara, who left Game 4 dripping blood after taking a deflected puck off his face. He wore a full-face shield on his helmet, but was unable to provide more than an emotional boost.

___

Follow AP Sports Writer Jimmy Golen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JGolen

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

This story has been updated to correct Binnington save total to 38.

OBIT-MAC ‘DR JOHN’ REBENNACK-THE LATEST

The Latest: Reaction to the death of a ‘night tripper’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s governor is remembering the musician known as Dr. John as “a true Louisiana legend.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the statement Thursday evening. It came soon after news broke that the musician whose real name was Mac Rebennack, had died of a heart attack.

Another New Orleans musical star, Irma Thomas, told New Orleans television station WVUE that Dr. John was loved by fans around the world. She described the man who was also known as the “night tripper” as “a mystical person.”

There was also this from Ringo Starr on Twitter: ‘God bless Dr. John peace and love to all his family. …”

Dr. John was 77.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA-ABORTION

University may return $21.5M after donor’s abortion remarks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama appears poised to give back $21.5 million donated by a philanthropist who recently called on students to boycott the school over the state’s new abortion ban.

Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr., a 70-year-old real estate investor and lawyer, says he has no doubt this is about his abortion remarks.

But Alabama says the dispute has to do with his attempts to dictate how his donation is to be used.

The trustees will decide Friday whether to return the money and strip Culverhouse’s name from the law school, too.

