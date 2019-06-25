Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE Mueller agrees to testify before 2 House panels next month WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats say Robert Mueller has agreed to testify publicly July 17 before the House Judiciary and intelligence committees after both…

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE

Mueller agrees to testify before 2 House panels next month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats say Robert Mueller has agreed to testify publicly July 17 before the House Judiciary and intelligence committees after both panels issued subpoenas to him Tuesday evening.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff say in a joint statement that the special counsel has agreed to testify about the Trump-Russia report he issued in April. The Justice Department declined to comment.

The committees have been in negotiations with Mueller for more than two months about his testimony. But he has been hesitant to testify and speak about the investigation beyond a public statement he issued last month.

In a letter to Mueller accompanying the subpoenas, the committee chairmen said “the American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions.”

MEXICO-US-MIGRANT BORDER DEATHS

Father-daughter border drownings highlight migrants’ perils

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The man and his 23-month-old daughter lie face down in shallow water along the Matamoros, Mexico, bank of the Rio Grande across from Brownsville, Texas.

His black shirt is hiked up his chest with the girl’s head tucked inside, and her arm draped around his neck suggesting she clung to him in her final moments.

The searing photograph this week of the two drowned migrants at the border highlights the perils faced by the surge of mostly Central Americans fleeing violence and poverty and hoping for asylum in the U.S.

The two were swept away by the current and their bodies discovered Monday morning hundreds of yards away.

AP-US-IMMIGRATION-DETAINED-CHILDREN-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Protesters demonstrate at El Paso border station

HOUSTON (AP) — About 10 protesters have demonstrated in a parking lot at a Border Patrol station in El Paso, Texas, decrying the treatment of child migrants.

The demonstrators moved to the station entrance Tuesday afternoon as one waved a placard that invited motorists on a passing highway and frontage road to honk to register support for the migrants.

Diego Carlos teaches social studies at an El Paso high school and joined the protest after he read a news article on the child migrants’ plight.

He told The Associated Press that he was demonstrating in protest “because on just a gut level I see myself, I see my family, I see my neighbors, I see my students in these migrants.” He added that, “literally, I have students who come over from the border almost every day to go to school at the school I teach.”

Carlos carried a sign that read, “We are witnesses.”

ELECTION 2020-DEBATE

Warren in the spotlight as Democrats gather for 1st debate

MIAMI (AP) — After circling each other for months, Democratic presidential candidates will converge on the debate stage in Miami on Wednesday as the campaign enters a new — and likely more contentious — phase.

Given the massive Democratic field, the debate will be split over two nights with 10 candidates appearing each evening.

It’s the highest-profile opportunity yet for many White House hopefuls to offer their vision for the country.

Elizabeth Warren will take center stage at the debate’s opening night.

The Massachusetts senator’s constant stream of policy proposals has helped her campaign gain ground, and she’s the sole top-tier candidate who will appear at the Wednesday debate.

CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: House approves $4.5 billion bill to aid migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have whisked a $4.5 billion bill through the House aimed at improving conditions for thousands of families and other migrants whose sheer numbers have overwhelmed federal immigration authorities.

The mostly party-line 230-195 vote sets up a showdown with the Senate, whose Republican leaders plan approval of a bipartisan bill this week.

Many Democrats prefer the House version. It contains stronger protections for how migrant children are treated and provides more services for migrants, including legal representation.

Neither measure would finance President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

Pressure to approve the funds this week has grown amid reports of hundreds of children being housed in appalling conditions in a Texas facility. Congress plans a July 4 recess next week and lawmakers dread facing constituents without having approved the money.

__

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Saudi Arabia says it shot down Yemen drone

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it has shot down a drone launched into the kingdom by Yemen’s Iranian-allied Houthi rebels.

Military spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki announced the shootdown of the drone Tuesday night near the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait.

Al-Maliki criticized the Houthis for targeting civilian areas with their bomb-laden drones. A Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen since March 2015 has been criticized internationally for its airstrikes in Yemen killing civilians.

The Houthi drone attacks have picked up amid tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the Persian Gulf as Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers unravels.

A Yemen drone attack Sunday night on an airport in Abha, which has been struck repeatedly by the Houthis in recent days, killed one person and wounded seven.

CENSUS CITIZENSHIP QUESTION

Federal judges send census question case back to lower court

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal judges have decided a lower court should be sent back a lawsuit focused on whether a 2020 census question pushed by the Trump administration violates minorities’ rights.

The Tuesday decision by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals comes a day after U.S. District Judge George Hazel of Maryland wrote that racial discrimination could be the underlying motive to ask everyone in the country about citizenship status.

The Supreme Court is expected to ultimately decide this week whether the Trump administration can add its citizenship question to the census.

Even before the 4th Circuit order was issued, the U.S. Justice Department has been urging the Supreme Court to ignore the evidence Hazel says merits further review. The administration wants the justices to resolve the case swiftly in its favor.

CARDI B-STRIP CLUB FRACAS

Cardi B pleads not guilty to new charges in strip club brawl

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has been arraigned on new felony charges in connection with a fight last year at a New York City strip club.

The rapper was dressed in a dark blue pantsuit with her hair tinted blue. She pleaded not guilty in state court Tuesday to attempted assault and various lesser charges.

Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club when she argued with a bartender.

They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, causing minor injuries to the woman and another employee. The rapper rejected a plea deal earlier this year.

Two other defendants in the case who allegedly participated in the brawl pleaded not guilty to similar charges.

MOTORCYCLES-CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Mass RMV head resigns over crash that killed 7

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The head of the Massachusetts motor vehicle division has resigned for failing to terminate the commercial driving license of man whose collision with a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire left seven dead.

Twenty-three-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty Tuesday to seven counts of negligent homicide and was ordered to remain in preventive detention in New Hampshire, with a judge saying his driving record poses a potential danger to the public and himself.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack said in a statement that the RMV failed to act on information provided by the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles about a May 11 incident involving Zhukovskyy that should have cost him his license. As a result, she accepted the resignation of Erin Deveney.

Connecticut prosecutors say Zhukovskyy was arrested May 11 in a Walmart parking lot in East Windsor after failing a sobriety test. Zhukovskyy’s lawyer in that case, John O’Brien, said he denies being intoxicated and will fight the charge.

YANKEES-HOME RUN RECORD

Yankees homer in 28th straight game to set MLB record

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have homered for the 28th straight game, breaking a major league record.

And they wasted no time setting the mark Tuesday night.

DJ LeMahieu hit a leadoff shot into the second deck down the left field line against Toronto lefty Clayton Richard, giving the Bronx Bombers sole possession of the record. New York began the night tied at 27 games in a row with the 2002 Texas Rangers, a team that featured Alex Rodriguez and Rafael Palmeiro.

The Yankees quickly added another one, too. Aaron Judge followed LeMahieu with an opposite-field drive into the right field stands. It was the first home run since April 20 for Judge, who returned Friday from an oblique injury that sidelined him for two months.

It was the 11th time in franchise history the Yankees have started a game with consecutive home runs.

Gleyber Torres added a solo drive in the second inning for New York.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.