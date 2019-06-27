Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-DEBATE-THE LATEST The Latest: 2nd night of Democratic debates draws to close MIAMI (AP) — Ten Democratic presidential candidates drew the second night of debates to a close with calls for a new generation…

The Latest: 2nd night of Democratic debates draws to close

MIAMI (AP) — Ten Democratic presidential candidates drew the second night of debates to a close with calls for a new generation of elected leadership, pledges to protect reproductive rights and promises to move beyond the divisiveness of President Donald Trump’s tenure.

California Sen. Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris says she would focus on kitchen-table issues. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) says a generational change is needed in the White House.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand pledged to ferociously defend abortion rights. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper warned that the burgeoning popularity of socialism within the Democratic Party could get Trump reelected.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says America needs to restore its soul.

The first Democratic debate on Wednesday night also drew 10 candidates.

The Latest: Trump says Merkel is a “fantastic person”

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — President Donald Trump says he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have become “great friends” and the two countries “have never been closer.”

The two heads of state met Friday in Osaka, Japan, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit.

The president has complained about trade with India and says it will be among the issues they discuss. Modi said he wants to discuss Iran, 5G communications networks, bilateral relations and defense relations. The prime minister also thanked Trump for expressing his “love toward India” in a letter recently delivered by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump and Modi met separately following a three-way meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Latest: Government contests request on migrant camps

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — U.S. authorities are contesting a request by immigrant advocates for an emergency order allowing doctors to inspect detention facilities as well as sanctions against the government over conditions involving children.

The government said in a filing on Thursday that the requests by plaintiffs would “impose extensive obligations.”

The request for the emergency order was filed late Wednesday by attorneys in a long-standing agreement known as the Flores settlement that governs how immigrant children can be detained.

The attorneys want immediate inspections at facilities in the El Paso and McAllen areas of Texas.

Attorneys say hundreds of children were severely neglected, many going days without a bath or brushing their teeth. One attorney spotted a 4-year-old girl with hair so matted that she thought it might need to be cut off.

The Latest: UN chief says world can’t afford Gulf conflict

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — The U.N. chief says the world can’t afford the conflict as tensions rise between Iran and the United States.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on the sidelines of the two-day G-20 leaders’ summit Friday that it is “essential to deescalate the situation” and avoid confrontation.

His comments come as Iran is poised to surpass a key uranium stockpile threshold, threatening an accord it reached in 2015 with world powers aimed at curbing its nuclear activity.

The U.S. has imposed new sanctions on Iran to cripple its economy, sent an aircraft carrier to the region and deployed more troops alongside the tens of thousands already there.

The Latest: House clears Senate version of border aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House is sending President Donald Trump a bipartisan $4.6 billion Senate-drafted measure to care for migrant refugees detained at the southern border.

The bill passed on a bipartisan vote that capped a Washington skirmish in which die-hard House liberals came out on the losing end in a battle with the White House, the GOP-held Senate, and Democratic moderates.

The measure would ease a cash crunch at federal agencies that care for migrants who have flocked over the border in huge numbers seeking asylum.

Final action came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi abandoned a plan to require more stringent care requirements for detained migrant families and children, many of whom have been held in harsh, overcrowded conditions.

The White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, held fast against Pelosi’s plan, claiming it was unworkable.

The Latest: Police chief says slain officer ‘force for good’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn mourned a slain young officer Thursday as a force for good during her short time on the job.

Speaking to a crowd of law enforcement officials at a memorial service, Hahn said Tara O’Sullivan embodied what officers strive to be.

The 26-year-old officer died after she was shot responding to a domestic violence call last week.

A graduate of Sacramento State University, O’Sullivan had been on the job about six months but officials said she had been working toward a life in law enforcement since she was a teenager.

Fans elect historically young NL lineup for All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich have been elected starters for one of the youngest All-Star Game lineups ever, leading the millennial-heavy National League for this year’s Midsummer Classic in Cleveland.

Major League Baseball revealed the results from fan balloting for its All-Star starters Thursday. The All-Star Game is July 9.

The Dodgers’ Bellinger, Brewers’ Yelich and Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. will start in the outfield for the NL, leading a lineup averaging just 25.8 years old. Depending on who is chosen as the club’s designated hitter, the starting position players could be younger than the 1967 NL and 2017 AL clubs, which averaged 26.0 years old.

Angels star Mike Trout and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will lead the AL squad.

The league adopted a new balloting structure this season, which operated exclusively through Google. Fans voted up until June 21 to determine finalists for All-Star starters. The top-three vote getters at each position — top nine in the outfield — in each league then entered a second phase of voting, which ran Wednesday and Thursday. Vote totals were reset prior to the final round.

Trump’s next tweet could get a warning label

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Donald Trump’s next tweet might come with a warning label.

Starting Thursday, tweets that Twitter deems in the public interest, but which violate the service’s rules, will be obscured by a warning explaining the violation. Users will have to tap through the warning to see the underlying message.

The new Twitter policy will apply to other political leaders and candidates as well. Twitter effectively exempts such public figures from many of its normal rules, considering their messages significant enough to warrant special treatment.

The company outlined its reasoning in 2018 after some Twitter users questioned why presidential tweets that threatened war or spread hatred didn’t get Trump banned from the service.

Twitter says the policy applies to major political figures with more than 100,000 followers.

Migrant: Young family ignored advice against border swim

MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — The young family from El Salvador appeared in the Mexican border city of Matamoros over the weekend with fear already on their faces.

Another migrant says the family asked about trying to swim across to the U.S., but she tried to discourage them over the danger. Xiomara Mejia says that “I noticed they were really nervous, scared. They had panic on their faces.”

Mejia said Wednesday the family left, saying they would be back. “I didn’t think they were going to decide to cross the river.”

But they did try the swim, and the father and young daughter were swept away and drowned. Their bodies were found face down in the Rio Grande, a heartbreaking scene captured in a news photo showing the girl tucked inside her father’s shirt.

Mexico stages raid on train, detains dozens of migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — About 100 Mexican soldiers and immigration agents have detained dozens of Central American migrants riding a freight train in southern Mexico.

The operation in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday is one of the few confirmed raids on the train since Mexico began cracking down on migrants in recent months.

Soldiers climbed ladders up to the top of freight cars shouting, “This is the army, you’re surrounded!” Migrants tried to flee on foot.

One soldier was seen wrestling a young, flailing man into a waiting immigration van. Agents filled three such vehicles with migrants, but hundreds more were apparently able to flee into the surrounding brush in Chiapas state.

The most recent such raid occurred May 1 in the state of Oaxaca.

