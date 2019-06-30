Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

SMALL PLANE CRASH DALLAS-THE LATEST The Latest: Witnesses say plane struggled to take off DALLAS (AP) — Witnesses who saw a small plane crash say it struggled on takeoff and appeared to lose power. David…

DALLAS (AP) — Witnesses who saw a small plane crash say it struggled on takeoff and appeared to lose power.

David Snell, who was getting ready to fly from Addison with a friend Sunday morning, told KDFW TV that the plane didn’t sound right on takeoff.

He says: “It looked like it was clearly reduced power. I didn’t know if it was on purpose or not, but then, when the plane started to veer to the left, and you could tell it couldn’t climb. My friend and I looked at each other and we’re like, ‘Oh my God. They’re going to crash,'”

Peter Drake says he saw the plane crash into the hangar.

The plane “got onto the runway, went down the runway, started taking off. He got to about 200 feet, and I saw him starting to lose power and his altitude, and then I see him just roll over and came straight down right into the building,”

Ten people were killed when the plane crashed into a hangar at Addison Metropolitan Airport.

LGBTQ PRIDE-THE LATEST

The Latest: San Francisco parade halted by protest of police

NEW YORK (AP) — The San Francisco parade was stopped for nearly an hour when demonstrators linked arms in the street to protest police presence at the march.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday that about 40 people halted the parade for about 50 minutes.

The newspaper says two people were arrested and taken away in a police van as the crowd called for them to be released.

Police said they could not immediately confirm details of the incident.

Demonstrators handed out a letter calling for the march to exclude police, saying they didn’t agree with inviting officers to mark the anniversary of a clash with authorities.

HONG KONG-PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hong Kong leader pledges to listen to the people

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says a series of protests that have rocked her city have taught her that she needs to listen better to the youth and people in general.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam struck a conciliatory note Monday at a ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of the return of the former British colony to China.

She said she has to remind herself all the time of the need to grasp public sentiments and ensure the government’s work is closer to the aspirations of the people.

Security guards pushed a pro-democracy lawmaker out of the room as she shouted at Lam to resign.

Lam has come under criticism for pushing legislation that many saw as eroding Hong Kong’s freedoms as a semi-autonomous territory of China.

NAVY SEAL-MURDER CASE

Navy SEAL trial exposes divide in normally secretive force

SAN DIEGO (AP) — No matter the outcome, the murder trial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher accused of killing a wounded Islamic State captive and shooting civilians in Iraq in 2017 has provided a rare view into the insular Navy SEAL community and likely will have a long-term impact on one of the military’s most secretive and revered forces.

Closing arguments are expected on Monday.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Nearly a dozen Alpha platoon members of SEAL Team 7 testified during the court-martial at Naval Base San Diego. Many were granted immunity, including a Navy SEAL who stunned the court when he testified that he killed the militant after Gallagher stabbed him by plugging his breathing tube.

EL SALVADOR-MIGRANT DEATHS

Drowned migrants return to El Salvador for burial

LA HACHADURA, El Salvador (AP) — The bodies of the father and daughter who drowned together while trying to cross the Rio Grande River to the U.S. have returned to El Salvador.

The remains of Oscar Alberto Martínez and his young daughter Valeria entered the Central American country by land on Sunday. They are expected to be buried in a private ceremony in the capital Monday.

Photographs of Valeria, face down with her little arm wrapped around her father’s neck, broke hearts around the world and underscored the dangers that migrants undertake in trying to reach the U.S.

The father and daughter were swept up in a current between Matamoros, Mexico, and Brownsville, Texas.

FACEBOOK-DISCRIMINATION-ADS

Facebook to make jobs, credit ads searchable

BOSTON (AP) — Facebook says it plans to make advertisements for U.S. jobs and loans and credit card offers searchable for all users.

That’s in addition to how the social media giant currently delivers ads — customized for individuals based on data harvested from their digital activity.

Creation of the jobs and credit databases is a voluntary expansion by Facebook of a legal settlement it reached in March following lawsuits complaining of age, race, gender and other discrimination blamed on Facebook’s highly customized ad-targeting.

As part of that settlement, Facebook agreed to make its U.S. housing ads searchable by location and advertiser.

An internal audit Facebook published Sunday says that database will be ready by year’s end. Audit leader Laura Murphy says she expects the jobs and credit products databases to be available within the next year.

AP Technology Writer Barbara Ortutay contributed to this story from San Francisco.

Frank Bajak on Twitter: http://twitter.com/fbajak

SUDAN

Sudan braces for showdown between protesters and army

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s pro-democracy movement is organizing marches in the capital, Khartoum, and across the country to pressure the military to transfer power to civilians.

Sunday’s demonstrations mark the 30th anniversary of the Islamist-backed coup that brought Omar al-Bashir to power in 1989, toppling Sudan’s last elected government. The military removed al-Bashir in April amid mass protests against his rule.

The military council has warned protest leaders that they will be held responsible for any destruction or damage by “vandals” and people “with an agenda” during the marches.

The demonstrations come as the African Union and Ethiopia have accelerated their efforts to restart negotiations between the ruling generals and the protesters.

The talks collapsed when security forces violently broke up a protest camp in Khartoum earlier this month, killing over 100 people.

TRUMP-NORTH KOREA-THE LATEST

The Latest: NKorea’s state media calls DMZ meeting ‘amazing’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s state media is describing leader Kim Jong Un’s meeting with President Donald Trump at the Demilitarized Zone as “an amazing event” in the border village it notes is a symbol of the Korean Peninsula’s division.

The Korean Central News Agency reports that the two leaders expressed great satisfaction over the results of their talks. Also included in the state media report is a description of Kim exchanging “warm greetings” with South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in.

Trump and Kim agreed to restart negotiations designed to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, a point included in the state media recap of the event.

The DMZ meeting on Sunday was an unexpected addition to Trump’s Asia trip. He became the first U.S. president to set foot in North Korea.

NBA FREE AGENCY-DURANT

Kevin Durant to sign with Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant is headed to the Brooklyn Nets, leaving the Golden State Warriors after three seasons.

His decision was announced Sunday at the start of the NBA free agency period on the Instagram page for The Boardroom, an online series looking at sports business produced by Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman.

Durant won titles with Golden State in 2017 and ’18 then was injured for much of this postseason as the team lost the NBA Finals in six games to the Toronto Raptors.

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season, and whenever he returns it will be in the Brooklyn black.

ESPN first reported Durant’s decision, saying he had agreed to a four-year deal worth $164 million. Durant could have gotten five years and about $221 million to remain with the Warriors.

Durant, a 10-time All-Star who just completed his 12th NBA season, was leading all postseason scorers at 34.2 points per game when he strained his right calf on May 8 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets. He had seven 30-point performances during the recent playoffs.

It’s unclear how he will play whenever he can return, but the Nets were willing to take a chance with a team on the rise.

Brooklyn finished 42-40 this season and lost in the first round of the playoffs, then got a huge victory Sunday when it beat out the Warriors, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers out for Durant.

AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley in Oakland, California, contributed to this report.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

JAPAN-WHALING

Japan resumes commercial whaling, seen as face-saving end

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is resuming commercial whaling after 31 years, meeting a long-cherished goal seen as a largely lost cause.

Whaling boats embarked Monday on their first commercial hunts since 1988, when Japan switched to so-called research whaling, but will stay within the country’s exclusive economic waters. Japan’s six-month notice to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission took effect Sunday.

The Fisheries Agency said the catch quota through the end of this year is set at 227 whales, fewer than the 333 Japan used to hunt in the Antarctic.

The resumption is condemned by many conservation groups, but others see it as a face-saving way for the embattled whaling industry to come to a natural end.

