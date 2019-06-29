Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-NORTH KOREA-THE LATEST The Latest: Moon: Trump-Kim handshake would be ‘historic’ SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in says that a potential handshake between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong…

TRUMP-NORTH KOREA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Moon: Trump-Kim handshake would be ‘historic’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in says that a potential handshake between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone would represent “a significant milestone” and be an “historic event.”

Moon says as he and Trump sit down for talks in Seoul on Sunday that Trump’s tweet publicly suggesting the meeting represented a “big hope to the Korean people.”

And he says he can “really feel that the flower of peace was truly blossoming on the Korean peninsula.”

Trump is also telling reporters that both he and Kim would like to make their third face-to-face meeting happening during Trump’s long-planned visit to the DMZ, but that logistics and security issues remain.

He said: “There’s a possibility that it’s going to be very interesting.”

YANKEES-RED SOX

Ye Olde Slugfest: Yanks top Red Sox 17-13 in MLB Euro debut

LONDON (AP) — Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning, Aaron Judge went deep to cap a six-run fourth and the New York Yankees outslugged the Boston Red Sox 17-13 on Saturday night in the first Major League Baseball game played in Europe.

Each team scored six runs in a first inning that stretched nearly an hour.

Aaron Hicks hit the first European homer, DJ LeMahieu had four hits and five RBIs as New York opened a 17-6 lead and Luke Voit had four hits, including three doubles, before leaving with an injury in the fifth inning.

Rookie Michael Chavis hit a pair of three-run homers for Boston and Jackie Bradley Jr. had four hits, also going deep. Xander Bogaerts left in the eighth after appearing to hurt a leg while running the bases.

Boston starter Rick Porcello and New York’s Masahiro Tanaka both failed to finish the first inning.

Chad Green (2-2) allowed four hits in two scoreless innings. Steven Wright (0-1) lost in his first decision and second appearance since an 80-game suspension for a positive drug test.

BC-LGBTQ PRIDE

Thousands join gay pride parades around the world

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thousands of people have turned out for gay pride celebrations across the world, including a boisterous march through the Mexican capital.

Rainbow flags and umbrellas swayed and music pounded as Saturday’s march along Paseo de la Reforma got underway, with couples, families and activists seeking to raise visibility for sexual diversity in a country still plagued by macho attitudes.

Same-sex civil unions have been legal in Mexico City since 2007, and gay marriage since 2009. A handful of Mexican states have followed suit, and same-sex unions are supposed to be recognized nationwide.

Other LGBTQ celebrations took place from India to Europe, with more events planned for Sunday in New York and elsewhere around the globe.

In the North Macedonian capital of Skopje, U.S. Charge d’Affaires Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm attended.

EUROPE-MIGRANTS

Migrants step off German aid ship after captain defies Italy

ROME (AP) — Forty migrants have disembarked on the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa after the captain of the German aid ship which rescued them docked without permission, ramming an Italian border police motorboat which was in its way.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini branded Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete, who was taken into custody Saturday, an “outlaw” who put the lives of the border police at risk.

The German humanitarian group Sea Watch had rescued 53 people from an unseaworthy boat launched by Libya-based traffickers on June 12. In recent days, 13 migrants were taken off Sea-Watch 3 for medical reasons and taken to Italy.

Salvini had demanded other European Union countries take the remaining 40. On Friday, five countries offered to take them.

He contends humanitarian rescue boats essentially aid traffickers.

OREGON-LEGISLATURE

Oregon Senate Republicans end walkout over carbon bill

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican lawmakers returned to the Oregon Senate on Saturday, ending a walkout that began on June 20 over a carbon emissions bill they said would harm their rural constituents.

The minority Republicans returned after Senate President Peter Courtney said the majority Democrats lacked the votes to pass the controversial legislation. The House had previously passed the bill, one of the centerpieces of Oregon’s 2019 legislative session, which is scheduled to end on Sunday.

The departure of the 11 Republicans had prevented the Senate from reaching a quorum to vote on the bill that was aimed at countering climate change. They left the state after Gov. Kate Brown ordered the state police to bring them to the state capitol. Meanwhile, more than 100 bills have stacked up in the Senate.

MISSING HIKER FOUND

Hiker missing for a week in California mountains found alive

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. (AP) — Searchers have found a hiker who has been missing in the mountains north of Los Angeles for a week.

Authorities say 73-year-old Eugene Jo was found alive Saturday by one of 11 search-and-rescue crews that have been searching the San Gabriel Mountains for him.

Sgt. Greg Taylor with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department says cellphone coverage is spotty in the mountains, so he has no immediate word on Jo’s condition. He says Jo was being transported to a hospital to be examined.

Jo was hiking with a group to the 8,000-foot (2,438-meter) summit of Mount Waterman on June 22 when he became separated from them.

Taylor said more than 70 people have been searching for him in the mountains.

TRUMP-HEALTH CARE-SAN FRANCISCO

Trump administration agrees to delay health care rule

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Trump administration has agreed to postpone implementing a rule allowing medical workers to decline performing abortions or other treatments on moral or religious grounds while the so-called “conscience” rule is challenged in a California court.

The rule was supposed to take effect on July 22 but the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and its opponents in a California lawsuit mutually agreed Friday to delay a final ruling on the matter for four months.

A federal judge in San Francisco permitted the change on Saturday.

Opponents contend that the DHHS exceeded its authority with the rule and say it would deny health care to women and to homosexuals by giving prejudice the force of law.

MISSING STUDENT

Contractors says suspect in killing wanted secret room

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A construction contractor says the primary suspect in the killing of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck approached him in April about building a secretive and soundproof room under a front porch.

Brian Wolf told the Desert News that the construction request from homeowner Ayoola A. Ajayi made him uneasy and included hooks mounted high on a concrete wall for reasons that didn’t make sense. Wolf turned the job down and reported the encounter to police after seeing news reports Friday of Ajayi’s arrested in Lueck’s death.

Salt Lake City Police spokeswoman Christina Judd confirmed that Wolf recounted the story to detectives.

A SWAT Team arrested Ajayi on Friday and police say he will be charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping, justice obstruction and desecration of a body in Lueck’s death.

SEPT 11 ATTACKS-FIRST RESPONDER DIES

Detective who fought for 9/11 compensation funding dies

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police detective who was a leader in the fight for the Sept. 11 Victims Compensation Fund has died at age 53.

Detective Luis Alvarez’s death from cancer Saturday was announced by Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

Shea tweeted that Alvarez was “an inspiration, a warrior, a friend.”

Alvarez appeared with former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart earlier this month to plead with Congress to extend the compensation fund. He entered hospice care days later.

His family said in a Facebook post that Alvarez touched many lives by sharing his battle with cancer.

Alvarez was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2016. He blamed his illness on the three months he spent in the rubble of the World Trade Center’s twin towers after the 2001 terrorist attacks.

BELGIUM-FESTIVAL CANCELED

Big music fest abruptly ended over fraud suspicion, security

BRUSSELS (AP) — A music festival in Belgium featuring major stars like rapper Cardi B has come to an abrupt end amid security concerns and a fraud investigation.

VestiVille was canceled Friday, the start of the three-day event, with thousands of festival-goers on the grounds in Lommel, in Belgium’s Flemish region.

Quoting Flemish press, Belgium’s RTBF network said Saturday that the Limbourg prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation on suspicion of fraud over payments and quoted spokesman Jeroen Swijssen as saying three festival organizers were questioned Friday night.

VestiVille tweeted Friday that Lommel Mayor Bob Nijs stopped the festival on security grounds. The tweet said that after consulting security services and security for star rapper A$AP Rocky, “it was decided that the safety of the artist and the public could not be guaranteed.”

