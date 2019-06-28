Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-NORTH KOREA Trump says he could meet North Korea’s Kim at DMZ OSAKA, Japan (AP) — President Donald Trump is inviting North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to shake hands during a possible visit to the…

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — President Donald Trump is inviting North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to shake hands during a possible visit to the demilitarized zone with South Korea.

Trump is scheduled to visit South Korea later Saturday after meetings at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

He tweeted Saturday morning that afterward: “I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”

Trump’s summit with Kim in Vietnam earlier this year collapsed without an agreement for denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — President Donald Trump says he believes the U.S. and China can “do something” that will be “truly monumental” as he and China’s Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of a world leaders’ conference in Japan.

Trump is urging the Chinese leader to “even it up” on trade at start of talks on tariffs disputes.

And he says, “it would be historic” if the sides could reach “a fair trade deal.”

Both sides have signaled a desire to ratchet down a yearlong trade war that has battered U.S. farmers and global markets as they meet Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Tensions rose in recent weeks after negotiations collapsed.

Xi mentioned the benefits of “ping pong” diplomacy as he opened his remarks, saying that, “Cooperation and dialogue are better than friction and confrontation.”

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping are meeting Saturday in Osaka, Japan, as the trade war between two economic titans faces a critical junction.

Both the U.S. and China are signaling a desire to de-escalate the year-long conflict, yet seem unwilling to compromise.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the international Group of 20 summit.

Trump is also meeting Saturday with Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has blocked an Indiana law adopted this spring that aims to ban a second-trimester abortion procedure.

Judge Sarah Evans Barker on Friday granted the preliminary injunction soon after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to revive a similar Alabama law seeking to ban dilation and evacuation abortions. The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sued on behalf of two doctors who perform such abortions.

The law passed by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature calls the procedure “dismemberment abortion.” Indiana’s attorneys called the procedure “brutal and inhumane.”

During a recent court hearing, Barker questioned why the state would force women seeking an abortion to undergo “highly risky” alternative procedures, such as prematurely inducing labor or injecting fatal drugs into the fetus.

The law was set to take effect July 1.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Department of Justice official has condemned the violence committed by a white supremacist who was sentenced to life in prison for a deadly car attack at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville two years ago.

Eric Dreiband is the assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. He made his remarks at a news conference Friday after James Alex Fields Jr. was sentenced to life in prison for deliberately driving his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters at the 2017 rally.

Fields pleaded guilty in March to 29 federal hate crime charges in the car attack. One woman was killed and more than two dozen others were hurt.

Dreiband said violence based on racism and white supremacy is “anathema to our country and our society.” He said the “bigotry and ideology” of neo-Nazism, Nazism, white supremacy and the Ku Klux Klan “are a disgrace to this country.”

President Donald Trump stirred controversy after the attack when he said “both sides” were to blame for the violence. Some critics saw the remark as a refusal to condemn racism.

2:10 p.m.

An avowed white supremacist who drove his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia has been sentenced to life in prison on hate crime charges.

James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in March to federal hate crime charges in an attack that killed one person and injured more than two dozen others.

He will be sentenced next month on separate state charges.

Fields apologized before the judge handed down his sentence.

The “Unite the Right” rally on Aug. 12, 2017, drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Fields admitted deliberately driving his car into counterprotesters who showed up to demonstrate against the white nationalists.

The case stirred racial tensions around the country.

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is addressing Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a day after a dramatic confrontation over his civil rights record on the Democratic presidential debate stage.

California Sen. Kamala Harris blasted Biden on Thursday for recently defending having worked with segregationists in the Senate and for opposing mandatory busing of students to desegregated public schools decades ago.

The moment became a sensation for Harris and left Biden saying his record had been mischaracterized. But it made him look unsure of himself for long stretches.

Friday’s address in Chicago may help Biden shore up his support with African Americans, a key demographic that helped him build an early lead in Democratic primary polls.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio joined a rally at Stonewall Inn, saying “Happy Pride, everybody!” to thousands of cheering people celebrating the legacy of the 1969 uprising. He called those who were arrested then “brave,” setting the stage for future LGBTQ rights.

NYC Pride organized the rally on Friday evening in front of Stonewall as a grassroots gathering including activists, organizers and politicians.

Among them was Emma Gonzalez, who survived last year’s high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, and is a bisexual gun-control advocate. Also in the crowd was Barbara Poma, owner of the Pulse Nightclub in Coral Springs, Florida, the scene of one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

A flag from the transgender community was presented to the Stonewall owners.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will decide whether President Donald Trump can end an Obama-era program shielding young immigrants from deportation.

The justices’ order Friday sets up high-stakes legal arguments in the fall, with a decision likely by June 2020 as Trump seeks re-election.

Trump ordered an end to the program called DACA in 2017, resulting in protests and a failed congressional effort to salvage it.

Federal courts in California, New York, Virginia and Washington, D.C., meanwhile have blocked Trump from ending it immediately. A federal judge in Texas has declared the program is illegal, but refused to order it halted.

The program protects about 700,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families that overstayed visas.

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The acting secretary of Homeland Security said he expected 25% fewer migrants to cross the border this month, as officials in Yuma unveiled their latest outdoor facility meant to detain children and families.

Kevin McAleenan said at a brief news conference in Washington that the numbers would still be too high, but it was a start. Typically fewer people cross the border during hot summer months, but there still have been tens of thousands of families and children arriving. Facilities are vastly overcrowded and advocates have decried conditions inside.

Congress sent President Donald Trump a $4.6 billion package on Thursday that bolsters care for those taken into custody. McAleenan praised the move, but also cautioned there was much more work to do.

PARIS (AP) — Megan Rapinoe went from controversy to triumph, scoring twice for the United States in the much-anticipated clash with host France to send the defending champions into the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup with a 2-1 victory Friday night.

France was vying to become the first nation to simultaneously hold the men’s and women’s World Cup trophies, but the home-field advantage and the flag-waving crowd that belted out La Marseillaise didn’t faze the ever-confident U.S. team.

Rapinoe, who was called out on social media by President Donald Trump after video surfaced of her saying she wouldn’t visit the White House if the United States won in France, now leads the top-ranked Americans to Lyon to face No. 3 England on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Rapinoe scored first on a free kick in the fifth minute that bounced between French players and past goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi. After scoring, she went to the corner and raised both arms in celebration for the U.S. fans in the sold out Parc des Princes stadium.

She raised her arms again in the 65th minute after blasting a cross from Tobin Heath that Bouhaddi dove for but couldn’t stop. It was her fifth goal of the tournament.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

