Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

IMMIGRATION-DETAINED CHILDREN

Government moves migrant kids after poor conditions exposed

The U.S. government has removed most of the children from a remote Border Patrol station in Texas following reports that more than 300 kids were detained there and caring for each other with inadequate food, water and sanitation.

Rep. Veronica Escobar said 30 children were at the facility near El Paso as of Monday. Her office was briefed on the situation by an official with Customs and Border Protection.

Attorneys who visited the station in Clint, Texas last week said older children were trying to take care of infants and toddlers, The Associated Press first reported Thursday. Some had been detained for three weeks, and 15 children were sick with the flu.

It’s unclear where all the children have been moved. But Escobar said some were sent to another facility in El Paso.

TEXAS-BORDER DEATHS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Official: 4 Texas victims died of heat exposure

MISSION, Texas (AP) — Authorities say four people, including three children, found dead in South Texas near the border with Mexico likely died of dehydration and heat exposure after crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S.

A law enforcement official close to the investigation told The Associated Press the four were overcome by the heat and foul play is not suspected. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person isn’t authorized to speak publicly about the bodies found Sunday.

Authorities say a woman in her early 20s, a toddler and two infants were found dead by U.S. Border Patrol agents at or near a park in Mission that borders the river.

Investigators suspect they had died days before being discovered.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Medrano says the area is commonly used by migrants entering the country illegally.

TRUMP-NEW ACCUSER

Trump: Woman who accused him of sexual assault not his type

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says a New York-based advice columnist who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s is not his “type.”

The president said in an interview with The Hill on Monday that writer E. Jean Carroll is “totally lying.”

Trump says: “I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened.”

Carroll says Trump pushed her against a dressing room wall, unzipped his pants and forced himself on her. Carroll says she pushed him away and ran from the store.

During his presidential campaign, more than a dozen women accused Trump of sexual misconduct in earlier years.

Trump denies the allegations and has disparaged the looks of an accuser before.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT

Police release hundreds of files from Smollett investigation

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police have released hundreds of files from the investigation into Jussie Smollett’s claim he was attacked by two men, including footage that shows the actor with his face blurred and wearing a white rope he told detectives his attackers looped around his neck.

Many files contain surveillance camera footage that police collected as they launched what was initially a hate crime investigation, as well as footage from what appears to be the route police have said the two brothers who participated in the staged January attack took to and from the scene.

The release is the latest chapter in a story that began with Smollett’s allegations that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. He was eventually arrested on charges that he lied to police, and prosecutors later dismissed the charges.

MOTORCYCLES-CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Driver denies previous drunken driving charge

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A lawyer for the driver of a pickup truck in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire says his client denies being intoxicated when he was charged with drunken driving in Connecticut last month.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on May 11 in a Walmart parking lot in East Windsor, Connecticut.

His lawyer in that case, John O’Brien, said Monday that Zhukovskyy denies the allegations.

Prosecutors say officers responded to a complaint about a man who was revving his truck engine and jumping up and down outside the vehicle. They say Zhukovskyy failed a sobriety test at the scene.

Zhukovskyy is set to be arraigned Tuesday in New Hampshire on negligent homicide charges connected to Friday’s fatal crash.

TRUMP-PUTIN

Helsinki, Mueller shadowing upcoming Trump, Putin meeting

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin (POO’-tihn) plan to meet later this week while they’re attending an international summit in Japan — the latest chapter in a personal relationship full of questions and contradictions.

Even as Trump places a premium on establishing close ties with Putin, his own government has increased sanctions and other pressures on Moscow.

The Group of 20 summit in Osaka will be their first meeting since special counsel Robert Mueller ended his investigation with no finding the Trump campaign conspired with Russia.

Putin has denied Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election to help Trump win, even though Mueller uncovered extensive evidence to the contrary.

Iran seems certain to be one of the topics for Trump and Putin.

SUPREME COURT-SCANDALOUS TRADEMARKS

Justices say scandalous trademarks law is unconstitutional

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has struck down a section of federal law that prevented officials from registering “scandalous” or “immoral” trademarks, handing a victory to a Los Angeles-based fashion brand spelled F-U-C-T.

The high court announced its decision Monday.

Lawyers for the brand had argued that the century-old provision should be struck down as an unconstitutional restriction on speech. The Trump administration had defended the provision. It argued that it encouraged trademarks that are appropriate for all audiences.

TRUMP-HOSPITAL PRICES

Trump order seeks disclosure of hospital prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Administration officials say President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Monday that calls for upfront disclosure by hospitals of actual prices for common tests and procedures.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the idea is to give patients practical information that they can use to keep costs down. For example, if a hospital charges $3,500 for a type of echocardiogram and the same test might cost $550 in a doctor’s office, the patient might go for the lower-price procedure to save on copays.

Trump’s order sets in motion a rule-making process by federal agencies, so timing for the final result is uncertain.

Some health industry players are concerned about the administration’s approach, saying it would force them to disclose contractual information considered trade secrets.

WWCUP-US-SPAIN

US in the World Cup quarterfinals after 2-1 win over Spain

REIMS, France (AP) — Megan Rapinoe converted a pair of penalty kicks and the United States set up a much-anticipated quarterfinal meeting with host France at the Women’s World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Spain on Monday.

Rapinoe’s first came in the seventh minute to the cheers of the U.S. supporters melting in temperatures that reached nearly 90 degrees at the Stade Auguste-Delaune. They were quieted a short time later when Jennifer Hermoso tied it up for Spain with the first goal the Americans had allowed in France.

Video review was used to confirm a foul on Rose Lavelle that gave the pink-haired captain the game-winner in the 75th minute, spoiling Spain’s spirited effort in its first knockout-round appearance at a World Cup.

The defending champions head to Paris to face France on Friday night. The French defeated Brazil 2-1 in extra time Sunday night, with Amandine Henry scoring the game-winner in the 107th minute.

WIFE TAKES GUNS

Help offered to woman jailed for turning in husband’s guns

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida lawmaker and others are asking a State Attorney not to prosecute a woman who was arrested while giving her husband’s guns to police after he was charged with trying to run her over.

Courtney Irby spent six days in jail on charges of armed burglary and grand theft after she brought the guns from her husband’s apartment to the Lakeland Police. Joseph Irby was spending one day in jail at the time, accused of trying to run her over.

The couple is divorcing. She had obtained a temporary injunction against him, and told police her husband wouldn’t turn in the guns himself.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani tweeted that her arrest was “ridiculous.” Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland, Florida school shooting, called it “horrific.”

