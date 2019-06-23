Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG-THE LATEST The Latest: 1 killed, 10 wounded in South Bend shooting SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Violence has flared again in the Indiana city where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is mayor. The…

ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG-THE LATEST

The Latest: 1 killed, 10 wounded in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Violence has flared again in the Indiana city where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is mayor.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit says that one man has died and 10 other people were wounded by gunshots early Sunday at Kelly’s Pub in South Bend.

A statement says that five of the 10 wounded remain in the hospital in stable condition. The others were treated and released.

St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman says that his officers assisted South Bend police in “controlling a crowd of over 100 upset and angry citizens” who came to Memorial Hospital from Kelly’s Pub early Sunday, causing a lockdown at the hospital.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

Buttigieg later Sunday faced criticism at a town hall meeting from citizens who are angry about the shooting of a black man by a white police officer a week ago.

MOTORCYCLES-CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police identify victims of biking accident

COLUMBIA, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire officials have released the names of the seven people killed when a truck collided with a group of motorcyclists on a rural highway.

The state attorney general’s office says all the victims died from blunt force trauma.

Four of the deceased bikers were from New Hampshire, two were from Massachusetts and one was from Rhode Island. They were identified as Michael Ferazzi, 62; Albert Mazza, 59; Daniel Pereira, 58; Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58 years old; Desma Oakes, 42, Aaron Perry, 45.

The victims were part of a motorcycle club for Marines.

New Hampshire State Police said Friday’s accident happened when a pickup truck pulling a trailer collided with the riders on U.S. 2, a two-lane highway in Randolph, New Hampshire. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known.

—

This story has been corrected to show that Albert Mazza was 59, not 49.

TRUMP-PENCE

Trump: ‘Surprise’ question about Pence led him to hesitate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he hesitated when asked about endorsing Vice President Mike Pence for a possible presidential run in 2024 because the question was a “surprise.”

Trump recently was asked about Pence by Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends” and replied: “You can’t put me in that position.”

Asked to explain during a taped interview broadcast Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Trump said “it was a surprise question” and he’s “not even thinking of” 2024.

Trump formally announced his 2020 reelection bid last week.

For his part, Pence glossed over the flap Sunday by telling CNN’s “State of the Union” that the only election he and Trump are focused on is 2020.

Pence hasn’t explicitly said he’ll seek the White House in 2024, but is widely expected to.

TURKEY-ISTANBUL-ELECTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Istanbul mayor-elect greets tens of thousands

ISTANBUL (AP) — Tens of thousands of people attended an election night celebration after a repeated vote in Istanbul made an opposition candidate mayor-elect of Turkey’s largest city.

Ekrem Imamoglu spoke late Sunday after unofficial returns showed him more than 777,000 votes ahead of his opponent, who conceded defeat earlier in the night.

Imamoglu told the cheering crowd: “We will work a lot for Istanbul starting tomorrow.”

Imamoglu promised to end political divisions in Istanbul from the hard-fought election and to “bring morals to politics.”

Supporters chanted as Imamoglu repeated his campaign catchphrase: “Everything will be great.”

Impromptu celebrations also broke out in several Istanbul neighborhoods.

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Saudi Arabia reports deadly attack on airport

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Saudi Arabia says one person has been killed and seven others wounded in an attack by Yemeni rebels on an airport in the kingdom’s south.

The spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen against the rebel Houthis was quoted in the state-run Saudi Press Agency as saying the airport in Abha was struck shortly after 9 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Col. Turki al-Maliki did not say what type of weapon was used in the attack. The Saudi Press Agency reported that a Syrian resident of Saudi Arabia had been killed.

A Houthi spokesman, Yahia al-Sarie, said earlier Sunday the rebels had launched drone attacks on Saudi airports in Abha and Jizan.

The attack comes less that two weeks after the airport in Abha was attacked by a Houthi cruise missile, wounding 26 passengers inside.

CENSUS 2020-TECHNOLOGY

US Census Bureau using aerial tech to help with 2020 count

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau is using new high-tech tools to help get an accurate population count next year as it faces criticism for the way it plans to reach out to people of color.

Census employees are taking images captured from satellites and planes to verify addresses in rural communities and compare them to previous maps from 2010.

It comes as the bureau is planning internet and telephone questionnaires, which advocates say would be more likely to overlook rural areas without reliable communication infrastructure.

Deirdre Dalpiaz Bishop of the bureau’s geography division says employees check the data through computers and then plan how to send staff to hard-to-reach areas if census questionnaires aren’t returned.

City University of New York Mapping Service director Steven Romalewski calls the technology promising.

HAWAII-FATAL AIRPLANE CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: NTSB investigates deadly Hawaii skydiving crash

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it will examine repair and inspection records on the skydiving plane that crashed and killed 11 people on Oahu’s North Shore.

The NTSB’s Jennifer Homendy told reporters at the crash site Sunday that those and other records will all become part of the investigation and final report. The same plane sustained tail damage in a California accident in 2016.

A preliminary report is expected in 10 to 14 days.

Homendy said the plane was equipped to carry 13 people, but that weight and balance checks need to be conducted before each flight.

She said the airplane banked shortly after takeoff and crashed inverted. No one aboard survived, making it the deadliest civil aviation incident since 2011.

The airport remains closed during the investigation.

MUSIC-BET AWARDS

BET Awards to honor Nipsey Hussle; Cardi, Lil Nas to perform

Nipsey Hussle, the late rapper who was a respected and beloved community activist in South Los Angeles, will be honored at Sunday’s BET Awards with the Humanitarian Award.

The posthumous award will be presented at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Hussle, who is also nominated for best hip-hop artist, was shot to death on March 31 outside his South Los Angeles clothing store in what police said was a personal dispute.

Cardi B is the leading nominee at the BET Awards with seven. She is scheduled to perform Sunday, as will Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Migos, H.E.R., Lizzo, Lil Baby and Meek Mill.

John Legend, DJ Khaled and YG will pay tribute to Hussle with a performance. Actress Regina Hall will host the ceremony.

THAILAND-CAVE BOYS

Thai soccer team marks cave ordeal anniversary with run

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — Some of the 12 young Thai soccer players and their coach have marked the anniversary of their ordeal that saw them trapped in a flooded cave for two weeks with a commemorative marathon in northern Thailand.

Around 4,000 took part in the marathon and biking event Sunday morning, organized by local authorities to raise funds to improve conditions at the now famous Tham Luang cave complex. The youngsters went in to explore before rain-fed floodwaters pushed them deep inside the dark complex. Their rescue was hailed as nothing short of a miracle.

Nine of the boys and their coach ran the marathon, donning the event’s orange T-shirts and looking notably taller and older.

The Wild Boars teammates were at the center of attention as they smiled and posed for photos.

SUDAN

Sudan protesters: Roadmap for civilian rule accepted

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s protest movement says it has accepted an Ethiopian roadmap for civilian-led transitional government, after a months-long standoff with the country’s military rulers.

Ahmed Rabie, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the Ethiopian proposal included a leadership council with eight civilian and seven military members, with a rotating chairmanship.

The ruling military council did not immediately say whether it would also agree.

Rabie added the roadmap would restore all previous deals with the military. These include a three-year transition period, a protester-appointed Cabinet and a protester-majority legislative body.

Rabie says the protest leaders will also discuss with the Ethiopian envoy, Mahmoud Dirir, establishing an “independent” investigation into the military’s crackdown against a protest sit-in earlier this month that killed dozens.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.