Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

The Latest: Trump says he’s in ‘no hurry’ to strike Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he abruptly called off the military strikes on Iran Thursday because the likely deaths of 150 Iranians would have been out of proportion to the shootdown of an unmanned American surveillance drone.

He is also indicating he still hopes for talks with Iranian leaders rather than any escalation of military conflict.

Trump says he is “in no hurry,” adding that increasingly severe sanctions meant to push Iran to the nuclear negotiating table are “biting” the Iranian economy.

Iran, though, is showing no public inclination to negotiate. It is unclear whether Trump, who says the U.S. military had been “cocked and loaded” to hit Iran, is considering new military options.

Trump faces new sexual assault allegation; he issues denial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New York-based advice columnist claims Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s, according to a first-person account published Friday by New York magazine.

Trump is denying the allegations and says, “I’ve never met this person in my life.”

E. Jean Carroll writes that after what started as a friendly encounter with Trump at Bergdorf Goodman in 1995 or 1996, the real estate mogul pushed her up against a dressing room wall, unzipped his pants and forced himself on her. Carroll says that in a “colossal struggle,” she pushed him off and ran from the store.

In his statement, Trump is calling the accusation “fake news” and says there was no evidence.

The Latest: Putin suspends flying Russians to Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian airlines to suspend the transportation of Russian citizens to Georgia, saying the move is necessary to protect national security.

The decree on the suspension, published Friday on the Kremlin’s website, said the ban would begin July 8 and would be “temporary.” The reason behind the delayed implementation was not clear and the decree did not state what terms would need to be met for flights to resume.

The decree also ordered officials to take measures to ensure the return of Russians who are temporarily in Georgia.

The move came in the wake of a violent protest in the Georgian capital sparked by anger over the presence of a Russian delegation at an event in the Georgian parliament. Another, more orderly protest gathered thousands of people on Friday evening.

Supreme Court tosses murder conviction of black inmate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is throwing out the murder conviction and death sentence for a black man in Mississippi because of a prosecutor’s efforts to keep African Americans off the jury. The defendant already has been tried six times and now could face a seventh trial.

The court’s 7-2 decision Friday says the removal of black prospective jurors violated the rights of inmate Curtis Flowers.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the court’s majority opinion. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

US adds 5 Chinese organizations to tech blacklist

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is blacklisting five Chinese organizations, calling them national security threats and cutting them off from critical U.S. technology.

The move Friday by the U.S. Commerce Department comes a week before Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping of China are scheduled to meet to discuss a trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies.

Commerce is putting five Chinese organizations, including supercomputer maker Sugon, on its so-called Entity List, saying their activities are “contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States.” The other four organizations are the Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology and three Sugon affiliates.

The blacklist effectively bars U.S. firms from selling the Chinese companies technology without government approval.

Commerce last month blacklisted telecommunications giant Huawei, heightening tensions with Beijing.

APNewsBreak: Ads slamming illegal pot coming to cellphones

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is taking its fight against illegal marijuana sales to cellphones and social media.

The state that’s home to the nation’s largest pot market is launching an ad campaign to discourage consumers from shopping in unlicensed stores.

It’s called “Get #weedwise.”

Ads will be hitting phones, social media sites and billboards urging shoppers to check on a state website to verify that a shop is licensed before they make a purchase.

The ads make a simple argument: You don’t know what you’re getting if you buy illegal products.

One ad warns, “What’s in your weed shouldn’t be a mystery.”

Broad legal sales kicked off in California last year. But the illegal market has continued to thrive, partly because consumers can avoid steep tax rates.

The Latest: Trump to nominate Esper to lead Pentagon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will nominate Mark Esper to be the next U.S. defense secretary.

Esper, who is currently Army secretary, is scheduled to take over as acting defense secretary Sunday.

His predecessor as acting secretary, Patrick Shanahan, left the Pentagon Friday. Shanahan withdrew from consideration for the job Tuesday, before his formal nomination had even gone to the Senate.

Esper is an Army veteran who served in the first Iraq war. He also has experience as a national security adviser on Capitol Hill as well as a defense industry lobbyist.

Trump is nominating Army Undersecretary Ryan McCarthy to fill the Army secretary job left vacant by Esper.

Roy Moore running for Senate despite discouragement from GOP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Republican Roy Moore, who defiantly opposed gay marriage and defended the public display of the Ten Commandments, has jumped into the race for a U.S. Senate seat he lost under a cloud of accusations two years ago.

In announcing his candidacy Thursday, Moore defied national GOP leaders eager to keep him out of the contest after his narrow defeat to Democratic Sen. Doug Jones. The loss in a once reliably red state came amid accusations that Moore engaged in sexual misconduct with teenage girls decades ago, which Moore has vehemently denied.

He previously dismissed his 2017 loss as the result of “fraudulent” tactics and said Thursday that Alabama’s Republican voters — not people outside the state — will decide March’s primary, where he already faces a crowded field.

Fram reported from Washington.

The Latest: Fellow SEALs say chief shot girl and old man

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two snipers say a decorated Navy SEAL shot a young girl and an old man in Iraq in 2017.

The fellow SEALS said Friday they did not see Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher pull the trigger, but they heard shots come from his perch as the victims were struck.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in the shootings and murder in the killing of a wounded captive Islamic State fighter.

The defense says neither witness saw Gallagher fire the shots.

Special Operator Dalton Tolbert texted fellow SEALs later to say he fired more warning shots to save civilians from Gallagher than he shot at Islamic State militants.

The testimony comes a day after another SEAL admitted he — not Gallagher — killed the prisoner in his care.

Fresh Hong Kong protest ends peacefully with demands unmet

HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters in Hong Kong have ended their overnight siege of police headquarters peacefully, disappointed that their demands for the territory’s leader to formally withdraw a contentious extradition bill and police to apologize for heavy handed tactics are unmet.

By daybreak Saturday, police cleared the streets of barriers set up by protesters to snarl traffic in the Asian financial center, and only a few groups in the mostly youthful crowd remained. Many slept outside the legislature.

Hong Kong has been rocked by major protests for the past two weeks over legislative proposals that many view as eroding the territory’s judicial independence and, more broadly, as a sign of Chinese government efforts to chip away at the freedoms of the semi-autonomous city.

