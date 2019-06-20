Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

UNITED STATES-IRAN-THE LATEST The Latest: Schiff says Trump listened to Iran concerns WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Democrat says President Donald Trump “certainly listened” to what lawmakers had to say during a White House meeting…

UNITED STATES-IRAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Schiff says Trump listened to Iran concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Democrat says President Donald Trump “certainly listened” to what lawmakers had to say during a White House meeting Thursday on the situation in Iran.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, says congressional leaders urged the president to work with U.S. allies. They stressed the “need for de-escalation” and cautioned the administration about “the risk of unintended consequences” amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Schiff told The Associated Press, “The president certainly listened to what we had to say.”

The California Democrat says he doesn’t know how the administration will respond. He says he underscored that the administration cannot rely on the authorization for use of military force approved after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

He says the meeting was “cordial” and not confrontational.

ELECTION 2020-BOOKER

Booker campaign gets 2020 jolt with pushback against Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cory Booker is raising his profile in the crowded Democratic presidential primary by directly challenging Joe Biden on thorny racial issues.

The New Jersey senator called on Biden to apologize Wednesday after the former vice president nostalgically referenced the “civility” he maintained during his time in the Senate even with two segregationists in the 1970s, despite their vast distance in ideology. Biden pushed back, telling Booker that he should be the one to apologize because “he knows better.”

Biden called Booker on Wednesday night to discuss the matter, but tensions between the two 2020 presidential candidates continued into Thursday.

A Booker spokeswoman says that he “shared directly what he said publicly” with Biden and that Biden should “take responsibility for what he said and apologize to those who were hurt.”

NORTH KOREA-CHINA

North says Kim, China’s Xi discussed Korean Peninsula issues

BEIJING (AP) — North Korea’s state media says leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping held broad discussions over the political situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula and called for stronger bilateral ties in the face of “serious and complicated changes” in the region.

The Korean Central News Agency said Friday the leaders reached “shared understanding” on the issues they discussed during their summit in Pyongyang on Thursday. The agency did not report on any specific discussions on the stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

The agency says the leaders also attended a dinner reception and a mass game performance at Pyongyang’s 150,000-seat May Day Stadium.

Xi is wrapping his state visit on Friday.

TRUMP-FAMILY PLANNING-LAWSUIT

Appeals court allows Trump abortion rules to take effect

A federal appeals court says new Trump administration rules imposing additional hurdles for women seeking abortions can take effect.

Courts in Washington, Oregon and California had blocked the rules from taking effect.

The rules ban taxpayer-funded clinics from making abortion referrals and prohibit clinics that receive federal money from sharing office space with abortion providers — a rule critics said would force many to find new locations, undergo expensive remodels or shut down.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday granted the Justice Department’s request to allow the new rules to take effect while the government appeals the lower court rulings. The appeals court said the lower courts appeared to have gotten the rulings wrong.

Johnson reported from Seattle.

IMMIGRATION-CHILDREN DETAINED

Lawyers claim dangerous situation at border detention site

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A legal team that recently interviewed over 60 children at a Border Patrol station in Texas is warning that a dangerous and traumatic situation is unfolding for some 250 infants, children and teens locked up for up to 27 days without adequate food, water and sanitation.

They say kids are caring for each other in the Customs and Border Protection station near El Paso: Three girls, ages 10 to 15, told attorneys they’ve taken turns keeping watch over a 2-year-old boy.

CBP did not immediately respond to the allegations about the conditions, but has said in recent weeks that it is overwhelmed and needs more money and help from the gridlocked Congress.

The lawyers visited the facility in Clint because they are involved in a legal case that governs detention conditions for migrant children and families.

NAVY SEAL-MURDER CASE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Navy undaunted after SEAL witness admits killing

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A military spokesman says prosecutors have no intention of dropping the murder case against a Navy SEAL after a witness confessed to killing the victim.

Navy spokesman Brian O’Rourke said Thursday that it will be up to jurors in the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher to judge the credibility of witnesses.

Navy medic Corey Scott says he asphyxiated a wounded Islamic State fighter after Gallagher unexpectedly stabbed him.

A prosecutor accused Scott of lying to protect Gallagher after being granted immunity. He surprised prosecutors with testimony that contradicted what he’d previously told investigators.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. John Altenburg Jr. has handled or overseen about 1,000 military trials. He says such a change is rare, but one of the risks of granting immunity to a witness.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC-DAVID ORTIZ

Plot that wounded Ortiz unraveled because of many mistakes

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The plot that resulted in baseball superstar David Ortiz getting shot in the back began unraveling within an hour, mostly because the hired killers made so many mistakes.

That’s according to authorities in the Dominican Republic, who say the assailants targeted Ortiz by accident. The conspirators were apparently trying to kill a man sitting with Ortiz at an outdoor cafe. Officials say Ortiz was the victim of incompetent criminals who somehow misidentified the most famous Dominican in the world.

The former Red Sox slugger is recovering in a Boston hospital.

Within three days of the shooting, authorities had detained 10 suspects. Police are still looking for the suspected mastermind of the shooting: Victor Hugo Gómez, an associate of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel who is wanted on federal drug charges in Texas.

SACRAMENTO-OFFICER SHOT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police grads honor slain Sacramento officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento Police Academy graduation ceremony has opened with a moment of silence for a rookie gunned down last night by a rifle-wielding attacker.

Lt. Steve OIiveira told nearly 60 graduates on Thursday that the department suffered a devastating loss with the death of 26-year-old Tara O’Sullivan.

He says her death is a reminder of the commitment and sacrifice of law enforcement officers and the dangers they face.

O’Sullivan was shot during a domestic violence call Wednesday night and help didn’t reach her for 45 minutes. The gunman held off authorities for eight hours before surrendering.

ELECTION 2020-ALABAMA SENATE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sen. Jones: Moore candidacy ‘not good’ for state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Doug Jones says Roy Moore’s decision to run for the seat again in 2020 “is not good for the state of Alabama.”

Jones told The Associated Press after Moore’s announcement Thursday that the Republican primary in Alabama “just got more divisive and extreme.”

He says the GOP primary will boil down to “either an extremist like Moore or it’ll be an extremist who will be hand-picked by Mitch McConnell,” the Senate majority leader who’s opposed Moore in the past.

Asked if running in a presidential election year could help Moore, the senator said his campaign has always known “the second one would be tough, regardless of who it is.”

Jones had a 22,000-vote victory margin over Moore in 2017.

NBA DRAFT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Bol Bol still waiting after 1st round wraps

NEW YORK (AP) — The first round of the NBA draft is complete.

Milwaukee selected USC guard Kevin Porter Jr. with the 30th and final pick of the first round. Perhaps the biggest surprise is that 7-foot-2 freshman Bol Bol from Oregon is still sitting in the green room after an unexpected slide into the second round.

Bol offers an intriguing skillset with his rangy game and 7-7 wingspan.

Georgia sophomore big man Nicolas Claxton was also still waiting to hear his name called in the green room. He didn’t wait long, he was taken with the first pick in the second round by the Brooklyn Nets.

North Carolina freshman Nassir Little had an unexpectedly long slide, landing at No. 25 to Portland after being considered a possible lottery pick.

