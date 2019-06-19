Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

NORTH KOREA-CHINA-THE LATEST The Latest: China’s Xi arrives in North Korea to meet Kim BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say President Xi Jinping has arrived in North Korea for first visit since taking office…

The Latest: China’s Xi arrives in North Korea to meet Kim

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say President Xi Jinping has arrived in North Korea for first visit since taking office in 2013.

The Xinhua News Agency says Xi arrived shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday. During the two-day state visit, he’s expected to talk with leader Kim Jong Un about reviving talks with Washington over North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

China’s official Xinhua news agency reported that Xi was accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan, and several Communist Party officials. He would be the first Chinese president to visit North Korea in 14 years.

The summit comes as both Xi and Kim are locked in separate disputes with the United States — Xi over trade and Kim over his nuclear weapons.

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says the country’s Revolutionary Guard has shot down a U.S. drone. The U.S. military declined to immediately comment.

IRNA said Thursday the drone was hit when it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran’s Hormozgan province.

IRNA, citing the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, identified the drone as an RQ-4 Global Hawk.

Capt. Bill Urban, a U.S. Central Command spokesman, declined to comment when asked if an American drone was shot down.

However, he told The Associated Press: “There was no drone over Iranian territory.”

The reported shootdown comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. It takes root in President Donald Trump’s decision a year ago to withdraw America from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

BC-UN-SAUDI ARABIA-WRITER KILLED

UN expert eyes probe of Saudi prince role in Khashoggi death

GENEVA (AP) — An independent U.N. human rights expert investigating the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is recommending an investigation into the possible role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, citing “credible evidence.”

Agnes Callamard released a 101-page report into the October killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul that lays out dozens of recommendations. It calls on U.N. bodies or Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to “demand” a follow-up criminal investigation.

Callamard noted the “extreme sensitivity” of considering the criminal responsibility of the crown prince, as well as Saud Alqahtani, a senior adviser to the Saudi royal court who has not been charged.

“No conclusion is made as to guilt,” she wrote of the two men. “The only conclusion made is that there is credible evidence meriting further investigation.”

TRUMP-COAL POWER PLANTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: EPA chief eases rules on coal-fired power plants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has ordered a sweeping about-face on Obama-era efforts to fight climate change, easing restrictions on coal-fired power plants.

Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler signed a measure Wednesday that scraps one of President Barack Obama’s key initiatives to rein in fossil fuel emissions. The replacement rule gives states more leeway in deciding whether to require plants to make limited efficiency upgrades.

Wheeler says he expects more coal plants to open as a result. But one state, New York, says it will go to court to challenge the action, and more lawsuits are likely.

The EPA move comes despite the agency’s own analysis that it would result in the deaths of an extra 300 to 1,500 people each year by 2030, owing to additional air pollution.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-JOE-BIDEN-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Biden says Booker, not he, should apologize

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he won’t be apologizing for saying the Senate “got things done” with “civility” decades ago when he served alongside segregationists. He says if anyone should apologize, it should be his 2020 rival Cory Booker, who had earlier criticized his remarks.

Biden’s new comments to reporters came Wednesday night, a day after he pointed to long-dead segregationist senators to argue that Washington functioned more smoothly a generation ago than under today’s “broken” hyperpartisanship.

Biden says he was talking about the Senate’s ability to pass the Voting Rights Act. He says, “You don’t have to like the people in terms of their views.”

Asked if he would be apologizing as Booker had called for, Biden said, “Apologize for what?” He then said, “Cory should apologize. He should know better. There’s not a racist bone in my body.”

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC-DAVID ORTIZ

Dominican AG: Ortiz shooting result of mistaken identity

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic’s lead prosecutor says former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was not the target of a shooting in a nightclub in his hometown on June 9.

Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez says the target was another man, dressed similarly to Ortiz, who was seated with the ex-baseball star on the night of the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo.

Rodríguez says the shooting was orchestrated by a member of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel, who remains on the run. He did not immediately describe a motive.

Ortiz remains hospitalized from the gunshot wound to his back. Doctors have upgraded his condition from “guarded” to “good.”

CONGRESS-REPARATIONS

Democratic panel to open debate on reparations for slavery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The case for reparations is returning to Capitol Hill, this time amid a growing discussion in the Democratic Party about what the country might owe to the descendants of slaves in the United States.

A hearing Wednesday of a House Judiciary subcommittee will examine legislation to study reparations. Actor and activist Danny Glover and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates are among the witnesses slated to testify.

Reparations has been moving toward the mainstream of the Democratic Party, with several presidential candidates in favor of reviewing the idea. Yet the concept remains far from widely accepted, both among Democrats and the public at large.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he opposes reparations, telling reporters: “I don’t want reparations for something that happened 150 years ago.”

NAVY SEAL-MURDER CASE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Witness says he saw Navy SEAL stab prisoner

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy SEAL has testified that he saw a comrade stab a wounded and captive Islamic State fighter in Iraq in 2017.

Chief Special Operator 1st Class Craig Miller testified Wednesday that Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher plunged his knife twice into the neck of the teenage prisoner after providing medical care.

Miller says blood spurted out of the militant’s neck and he reported what he saw to an officer.

A defense lawyer pointed out inconsistencies between Miller’s testimony and previous statements and suggested he pressured other sailors to fabricate statements.

Miller denied that accusation during Gallagher’s court-martial.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

Defense lawyers say Gallagher treated the wounded prisoner. They accuse disgruntled SEALs of lying to prevent him from being promoted because they didn’t like his demanding leadership.

LA MAYOR-HOMELESS

LA mayor targeted by recall effort over homeless crisis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is paying a political price for the city’s homeless crisis.

An effort is underway Wednesday to recall the two-term Democrat from office — prompted by widespread complaints about homeless encampments throughout the city.

Figures released earlier this month showed LA’s homeless population jumped 16% over the last year. Those numbers are no surprise to anyone who lives or works in downtown Los Angeles, where rows of tents line sidewalks.

Garcetti is planning an afternoon news conference to discuss the problem.

YOSEMITE-CHILD ROCK CLIMBER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Girl emotional, overwhelmed after Yosemite climb

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 10-year-old girl who climbed Yosemite National Park’s famed El Capitan says she was overwhelmed and emotional when she reached the summit.

Selah Schneiter said Wednesday she trained mentally and physically for nine months before climbing the challenging 3,000-foot (910 meters) granite wall with her father and a family friend.

Schneiter, who is from Glenwood Springs, Colorado, says the only thing she feared was the possibility of a big storm because it would mean “having to go down.”

Selah and her father Mike Schneiter say it took them five days with family friend Mark Regier to reach the top.

To celebrate the amazing feat, the trio jumped in a nearby river to cool off and later got pizza and chocolate ice cream.

