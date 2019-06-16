Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

HONG KONG-EXTRADITION LAW-THE LATEST The Latest: Protesters move from street to government office HONG KONG (AP) — Joshua Wong, a leading figure in Hong Kong’s 2014 Umbrella Movement demonstrations, has vowed to join the latest…

HONG KONG-EXTRADITION LAW-THE LATEST

The Latest: Protesters move from street to government office

HONG KONG (AP) — Joshua Wong, a leading figure in Hong Kong’s 2014 Umbrella Movement demonstrations, has vowed to join the latest protests after he was released from prison.

Wong’s release Monday came as protesters were gathered near Hong Kong’s government headquarters after a protest on Sunday that organizers said drew nearly 2 million people.

He told journalists that he needed a bit of time but that “no matter what happens, I will join the protest soon.”

Wong served a two-month sentence for contempt related to his involvement in the 2014 protests advocating a more democratic elections process.

The latest protests were set off by an extradition bill that would allow some criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trials. The legislation has been suspended but residents worry it is a sign of weakening judicial independence in Hong Kong.

ARGENTINA-BLACKOUT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Argentine state news agency: power 90% restored

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s state news agency says that most of the nation’s grid is back up and running after a massive blackout that left tens of millions of people without electricity.

Telam said Sunday that Argentina had restored power to 90 percent of the South American country. Power also has been restored to most of Uruguay’s 3 million people.

The massive blackout had hit Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay on Sunday in what the Argentine president called an “unprecedented” failure in the countries’ power grid.

Authorities were working frantically to restore power, but 12 hours after the country went dark, more than a quarter of Argentina’s 44 million people had still been without power and the cause of the outage remained unclear.

IMMIGRATION-AFRICAN WAVE

Record-breaking number of African migrants coming to America

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Undaunted by a journey over thousands of miles, people fleeing economic privation and human rights abuses in African countries are coming to the United States in unprecedented numbers.

Border agents and officials in Texas and even in Maine are scrambling to absorb them. Mexico, on the overland route to America, is on pace to tripling the number of African immigrants it is processing this year, up from 2,100 in 2017.

In one recent week, U.S. border patrol agents stopped more than 500 African migrants in Texas. They were from the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Angola.

Word has spread among migrants that Portland, Maine, is a welcoming place. A total of 170 asylum seekers arrived in recent days. Hundreds more are expected.

TRUMP-THE LAUNCH

4 years in, Trump fondly recalls Trump Tower campaign launch

NEW YORK (AP) — It was the escalator ride that would change history.

Four years ago on Sunday, Donald Trump descended through the pink marble and brass atrium of Trump Tower to announce his candidacy for president.

It was the first step on a journey few believed would take him all the way to the White House.

It turns out the 2015 event might not have happened, at least not on June 16. And the over-the-top staging that featured a crowd including paid actors could have been even more theatrical if one early idea hadn’t been scrapped.

Now, the president who loves to reminisce about that “famous” Trump Tower moment is trying to recreate the magic as he formally launches his re-election bid on Tuesday at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

BC-PARIS AIR SHOW

Boeing CEO concedes ‘mistake’ with planes in 2 fatal crashes

PARIS (AP) — The CEO of Boeing says the company made a “mistake” in handling a problematic cockpit warning system in 737 Max jets before two deadly crashes of the top-selling plane.

Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg told reporters in Paris on Sunday that Boeing’s communication “was not consistent” and that’s “unacceptable.”

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has faulted Boeing for not telling regulators for more than year that a safety indicator in the Max cockpit didn’t work.

Pilots are angry the company didn’t tell them about the new software that’s been implicated in the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

Muilenburg promised “transparency” as Boeing tries to get the grounded model back in flight.

Speaking ahead of the Paris Air Show, Muilenburg said Boeing is facing the event with “humility” and focused on rebuilding trust.

AP-US-COSTCO-SHOOTING-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Family: Costco shooting victim a ‘gentle giant’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A cousin of the man shot and killed by an off-duty police officer at a Costco Wholesale warehouse store in Corona says he was a “gentle giant” who was mentally disabled.

Corona police say Kenneth French attacked the Los Angeles Police Department officer, who was holding his young child, Friday night. The officer fatally shot French and critically wounded two others.

The Press-Enterprise reports that French’s cousin Rick Shureih identified the other victims as French’s parents, Russell and Paola French.

Shureih says French’s family is seeking an attorney and declined to give specifics about his mental condition.

The officer’s identity has not been released. The LAPD is conducting its own administrative investigation.

Corona police and the Riverside County district attorney’s office are conducting a separate investigation and have not responded to requests for comment.

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pompeo stresses diplomacy in Gulf crisis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is stressing diplomacy in responding to suspected attacks on oil tankers near a Middle East shipping route and says American officials are reaching out to their foreign counterparts.

Pompeo tells “Fox News Sunday” that intelligence officials have “lots of data, lots of evidence” tying Iran to alleged attacks on two oil tankers traveling near the Strait of Hormuz, a transit route for Arab oil shipments to Asia. He gave no details.

Asked whether the United States might send troops in response, Pompeo notes that it’s China and China’s neighbors — not the U.S. — that could see a significant threat to their energy supplies from any attacks there.

Pompeo says the U.S. will use means “diplomatic and otherwise” to guarantee unhindered shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

TRUMP-POWER GRID STORY

Trump calls newspaper report on Russia power grid ‘treason’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at The New York Times, saying it engaged in a “virtual act of treason” for a story that said the U.S. was ramping up its cyber-intrusions into Russia’s power grid.

The Times reported Saturday that the U.S. has bored into Russian utility systems in a campaign meant to deter future cyber activity by Russia. It comes as the U.S. looks for new ways to punish Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and prevent a recurrence.

The Times called Trump’s accusation “dangerous” and said it had told officials about the story before it was published and no security issues were raised.

In tweets sent Saturday, Trump wrote: “This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story.”

US OPEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Woodland captures US Open title for first major

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Gary Woodland has captured the U.S. Open, overcoming the back-nine pressure at Pebble Beach to hold off two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka for a three-shot victory.

Woodland all but sealed his first major title when he chipped off a tight lie on the green on the 17th hole to tap-in range at a pin tucked in the back left. His par there preserved the two-shot lead.

Then, he made it a three-shot edge when he knocked in a 30-foot birdie putt on 18. It pushed him to 13-under 271 — beating by one shot the score Tiger Woods posted during his 15-shot victory at Pebble in the 2000 U.S. Open.

Woodland shot 2-under 69 to become the fifth player to break 70 in all four rounds of the U.S. Open.

The fourth was Koepka, who wrapped up his round of 68 a few minutes earlier. He’s the first to accomplish that feat and not win.

Koepka failed in his quest to become the first player since Willie Anderson in 1905 to win three straight U.S. Opens. But this second-place finish adds to a runner-up at the Masters and his title at the PGA last month.

Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie and Justin Rose finished in a four-way tie for third and 7 under.

ISRAEL-TRUMP’S SETTLEMENT

Israel moves to name Golan settlement after Trump

RAMAT TRUMP, Golan Heights (AP) — The Trump name graces apartment towers, hotels and golf courses. Now it is the namesake of a tiny Jewish settlement in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet convened in this hamlet Sunday to announce the inauguration of a new settlement named after President Donald Trump.

The settlement will be known as “Ramat Trump,” or Trump Heights. Israel hopes the community, first built in the 1980s, will attract a wave of people to what is currently little more than an isolated outpost with just 10 residents.

The decision comes just over two months after the U.S. leader recognized Israeli sovereignty over the territory.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.