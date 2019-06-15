Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EDT

OJ SIMPSON-TWITTER OJ Simpson on Twitter: ‘I got a little gettin’ even to do.’ LOS ANGELES (AP) — O.J. Simpson has launched a Twitter account with a video post in which the former football star…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — O.J. Simpson has launched a Twitter account with a video post in which the former football star says he’s got a “little gettin’ even to do.”

Simpson confirmed the new account to The Associated Press on Saturday. Simpson said in a phone interview it will be a lot of fun and that he had some things to straighten out.

He did not elaborate before he said he had to go and ended the call.

In the video, Simpson said his Twitter followers would get to read all his thoughts and opinions on just about everything.

The 71-year-old recently told the AP he was happy and healthy living in Las Vegas 25 years after the grisly killings that transformed him from Hall of Fame football hero to murder suspect.

DEAD WHALES

Washington state waterfront owners asked to take dead whales

PORT HADLOCK, Wash. (AP) — Officials are asking Washington state waterfront landowners to volunteer their properties as the final resting places for dead gray whales.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries says so many gray whale carcasses have washed up this year that the agency has run out of places where they can be taken to decompose.

So the agency this week asked landowners for help getting rid of the carcasses up to 40 feet (12 meters) long.

The agency says about 30 whales have stranded on Washington’s coast this year, the most in two decades.

The agency says landowners volunteering sites can support the natural process of the marine environment.

Officials say skeletons left behind can be used for educational purposes.

Officials say the gray whale population remains strong at about 27,000.

FATHER’S DAY-CENSUS

Census says more than 60% of US men are fathers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Just in time for Father’s Day, the U.S. Census Bureau has released a report showing more than 60% of the 121 million men in the U.S. are fathers.

Data in the report released this week comes from 2014 when the bureau for the first time asked both men and women about their fertility histories.

The report says under three-quarters of fathers are married. Almost 13% of dads are divorced and 8% have never been married.

The report shows just under a quarter of U.S. men between ages 40 and 50 are childless, and about 17% have never been married by middle age.

Men with children are more educated than those without kids.

The report says about 12% of fathers hold graduate degrees but only about 7.5% of childless men do.

LAKERS-PELICANS TRADE

AP Source: Lakers, Pelicans, agree on Anthony Davis trade

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade six-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round draft choices.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins July 6. ESPN first reported the trade.

The deal pairs the 26-year-old Davis, who is among the game’s biggest stars, with 34-year-old superstar LeBron James. It also gives the Pelicans promising young players and the opportunity to acquire more.

New Orleans has the first pick overall in Thursday’s draft and will have the Lakers’ fourth overall choice.

It remains to be seen, however, how well Ingram will recover from a blood clot that sidelined him for part of last season.

COSTCO SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Off-duty officer discharged gun in shooting

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police say the off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was injured during a shooting inside a Costco warehouse store discharged his firearm inside the store.

Police from the city of Corona where the shooting happened said they could not confirm Saturday if more than one person had opened fire inside the store in the shooting that left one person dead and three wounded.

Corona Police Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis said no one was in custody Saturday. Officials have not identified the officer, the person who was killed and the wounded.

Los Angeles Police Officer Greg Kraft said Saturday that the officer was treated for minor injuries and released from a hospital.

Kraft said the department has started an investigation, which is normal in incidents involving off-duty officers. He said he did not know details of what happened inside the store.

Corona is about 50 miles (81 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

HONG KONG-EXTRADITION LAW

Hong Kong set for street march, mourns death of protester

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong is bracing for another massive protest over an unpopular extradition bill, a week after the crisis brought as many as 1 million into the streets.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Saturday said she was suspending work on the bill that would allow some suspects to be sent for trial in mainland Chinese courts.

But pro-democracy activists say that’s not enough. They want the proposal withdrawn and are calling for Lam to step down.

In Beijing, the communist government issued statements backing Lam’s decision.

Mourners meanwhile laid flowers Sunday on the pavement near where a man fell to his death a day earlier after hanging a protest banner on scaffolding on a shopping mall.

Emergency workers tried to cushion the man’s fall but failed to catch him.

RUTH JERSEY-AUCTION

Babe Ruth road jersey sells at auction for $5.64 million

NEW YORK (AP) — A Babe Ruth road jersey dating to 1928-30 has sold at auction for $5.64 million.

Hunt Auctions, which handled Saturday’s sale, says the price breaks a record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. A Ruth jersey from 1920 previously sold for $4,415,658.

The auction was conducted at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees jersey was part of a collection of items that Ruth’s family put up for sale. His granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, says in a statement that a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

PLANE SKIDS ON RUNWAY-NEWARK

Plane landing at Newark airport blows tires, skids on runway

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a plane blew tires while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport, sending it skidding on the runway before coming to a halt.

United Airlines said Flight 627 from Denver was landing at 1 p.m. Saturday with 166 passengers when the tires blew.

United spokesman Robert Einhorn said the plane remained on the runway. The FAA initially said it skidded off the pavement but later said it “veered to the left side of the pavement.”

The airline said some passengers with minor injuries refused medical attention and no one was seriously injured. The airport reported resuming flights shortly before 3 p.m. but said to expect delays. It later reported operating in “limited capacity” after the National Transportation Safety Board said the plane shouldn’t be moved until investigators arrived.

ITALY-OBIT-ZEFFIRELLI

Italian director Franco Zeffirelli dies at age 96

ROME (AP) — Italian director Franco Zeffirelli, famed for operas, films and television, has died in Rome at the age of 96.

Zefffirelli’s son Luciano said his father died at home at noon on Saturday. “He had suffered for a while, but he left in a peaceful way,” he said.

Zeffirelli delighted audiences around the world with his romantic vision and often extravagant productions, most famously captured in his cinematic rendering of “Romeo and Juliet” and the miniseries “Jesus of Nazareth.”

Showing great flexibility, he produced classics for the world’s most famous opera houses, from Milan’s venerable La Scala to the Metropolitan in New York, and plays for London and Italian stages.

STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Blues hoist Stanley Cup as St. Louis celebrates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues players have taken turns hoisting the Stanley Cup to the cheers of a massive crowd beneath the Gateway Arch.

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out Saturday for a parade and rally to honor the Stanley Cup champion Blues. They won their first title in 52 years of existence by beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday. The win ended one of sports’ longest championship droughts.

Coach Craig Berube told the crowd at the rally that he’s happy for the city and fans, but most of all, he’s happy for his players.

St. Louis has long been considered a baseball haven, thanks to the Cardinals’ 11 World Series titles. But it sure looked like a hockey town Saturday as fans shouted, “Let’s Go Blues!” and danced to repeated renditions of “Gloria,” Laura Branigan’s 1982 hit that became the unofficial victory song.

