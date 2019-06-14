Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST The Latest: Arab League chief tells Iranians to ‘be careful’ DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of the Arab League is calling on the Iranians to “be careful and reverse…

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Arab League chief tells Iranians to ‘be careful’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of the Arab League is calling on the Iranians to “be careful and reverse course.”

Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit noted after meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at U.N. headquarters in New York on Friday that there are conflicting reports about how Thursday’s tanker incidents occurred.

“We believe that responsibilities need to be clearly defined,” he said. “The facts will be revealed, I am sure, it’s only a matter of time.”

The U.S. says the Iranians are responsible for the attacks near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The Iranians say they were not involved.

Aboul Gheit said: “My call to my Iranian — and I call them Iranian brothers: Be careful and reverse course because you’re pushing everybody towards a confrontation that no one would be safe if it happens.”

IMMIGRATION-PREMATURE BABY

Advocate: Immigrant mom and premature newborn detained

PHOENIX (AP) — Advocates were shocked to find a teenage mom and her premature newborn daughter huddled in a Border Patrol facility in what they say was another example of the poor treatment immigrants receive.

The mother is a Guatemalan teen who crossed the border without a parent and was held at a facility in McAllen, Texas.

Hope Frye, a volunteer who visits detention centers to ensure they comply with federal guidelines, said the baby was born in Mexico in early May has a head the size of her fist. She says the baby should have immediately received medical care.

Frye said the mom was in a wheelchair and in extreme pain.

Advocates say they are being sent to a facility for underage immigrants on Friday.

Customs and Border Protection has not commented.

ELECTION 2020-BETO O’ROURKE

O’Rourke: White Americans don’t know full story of slavery

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Beto O’Rourke has taken a path somewhat less traveled as he strives to make connections with the black voters who will play a dominant role in next year’s Southern presidential primaries.

In South Carolina on Friday, the Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman met with leaders of the Gullah/Geechee Nation, a culture of slave descendants along the Southeast coast. Known as Gullah in the Carolinas and Geechee in Georgia and Florida, the culture is based on farming and fishing and has its own Creole language, history, cooking and crafts.

Fielding questions, O’Rourke discussed issues including climate change, affordable housing and health care. Asked if he supports reparations, O’Rourke said yes, noting that he feels white Americans, including himself, don’t know enough about the history of slavery.

BORDER-MIGRANT COMPLAINTS

Migrants complain of poor conditions at US holding centers

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Trump administration is facing growing complaints from migrants about severe overcrowding, meager food and other hardships at border holding centers.

Some people at an encampment in El Paso, Texas, have been forced to sleep on the bare ground during dust storms.

The Trump administration has blamed the worsening crisis on inaction by Congress.

The U.S. is seeing a record surge of migrant families coming into the country from Central America.

NAVAL WAR COLLEGE

Navy picks new War College leader after removing president

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Navy has named the first female leader of the U.S. Naval War College after removing the college president who is under investigation.

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer announced Friday that Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield will be the new president.

Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley was removed from his post as the college president Monday, days after The Associated Press reported he was under investigation and more than a year after the initial complaint was filed.

The AP reported Harley was under investigation for allegedly spending excessively, abusing his hiring authority and otherwise behaving inappropriately, including keeping a margarita machine in his office.

Spencer was at the college in Newport, Rhode Island, on Friday for graduation.

Chatfield currently leads a military command in Guam, Joint Region Marianas.

SHOPLIFTING-CIVIL RIGHTS CLAIM

$10M claim alleges Phoenix police violated family’s rights

PHOENIX (AP) — A $10 million legal claim alleges Phoenix police officers committed civil rights violations by pointing guns and profanely yelling commands at the father and pregnant mother of two young daughters because one of the children, unbeknownst to the parents, had shoplifted a doll at a store.

Parents Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper alleged an officer injured their 1-year-old daughter on May 29 by pulling on her arm after the mother refused a command to put the child down.

The notice of claim filed Wednesday said Ames was injured by police who erroneously claimed he wasn’t complying with commands.

Police are investigating the misconduct allegations.

The accounts of the encounter provided by the family and police are conflicting.

Police says there were other stolen items in the vehicle besides the doll.

HONG KONG-EXTRADITION LAW

Hong Kong on edge as pressure grows to delay fugitive bill

HONG KONG (AP) — Pressure on Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam has been mounting, with signs emerging that she may delay an unpopular extradition bill that has drawn hundreds of thousands of people into the streets in protest.

Reports say Lam is expected to make an announcement Saturday after talks that continued late into Friday night. Another mass protest is expected Sunday.

The pressure on Lam to withdraw the bill is intense, with many protesters demanding she quit. The Beijing-appointed leader of the former British colony is caught between a public anxious to protect civil liberties and legal protections guaranteed when control of the territory was handed to China in 1997, and her Communist Party bosses.

Protests died down late in the week after clashes with police that turned violent on Wednesday.

MEXICO-US-IMMIGRATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Mexico migrant agency chief presents resignation

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Migration Institute says its top official has presented his resignation to the president.

The institute said Friday in a brief statement that Tonatiuh Guillén thanked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the opportunity to serve the country. The agency did not say why Guillén was stepping down.

Guillén presented his resignation at a time when Mexico is trying to slow migratory flows of mostly Central Americans through its territory under pressure from the United States.

IVANKA TRUMP-FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE

Ivanka Trump took in nearly $4M from DC hotel last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivanka Trump took in nearly $4 million in revenue last year from her stake in President Donald Trump’s hotel down the street from the Oval Office, up slightly from a year earlier.

A financial disclosure report released by the White House on Friday also shows her fashion line of handbags, shoes and dresses took in at least $1 million, down from at least $5 million. Trump announced in July last year that she planned to close her company to focus on her work as a White House adviser.

The disclosure for her husband, Trump adviser Jared Kushner, shows he took in hundreds of thousands of dollars from his holdings of New York City apartments, and holds a stake in the real estate investment firm Cadre worth at least $25 million.

MOWING MAN-VETERANS

Man mows lawns for veterans in all 50 states

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man says he has completed his quest to mow lawns for veterans in all 50 states.

Rodney Smith Jr. tweeted Friday that he’s headed home from Hawaii after cutting grass in Oahu. He got to his last state with help from Delta Air Lines.

He says he will now continue providing free lawn care to the elderly, disabled, single mothers and veterans in Alabama.

Smith was inspired to begin a free yard mowing service in 2015 after seeing an elderly man cutting his lawn. That morphed into a mission to cut grass for service veterans in every U.S. state.

Smith drove across the country this spring posting photos of himself with veterans as he cut their lawns. Individual and corporate donations helped pay for hotel rooms and other expenses.

