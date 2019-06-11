Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-BIDEN-THE LATEST The Latest: Biden: Trump wants to rewrite presidency limits DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says President Donald Trump is trying to dismantle the limits on the presidency.…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says President Donald Trump is trying to dismantle the limits on the presidency.

The former vice president said Tuesday that in the 2020 election, voters must not only reject Trump’s policy agenda and values, but they also must stop Trump’s attempt to elevate the presidency above its coequal branches of government.

Biden accused Trump of “breaking down the barriers that constrain his power” and claiming that he has “complete power.”

Biden thundered into the microphone: “No, you don’t, Donald Trump!” It sparked an eruption of cheers from the 500 people in a building on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

For his part, Trump didn’t name-drop Biden at a state party fundraiser Tuesday night, though he mentioned him readily throughout the day.

SEPT 11-VICTIM FUND

Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9/11 victims fund

WASHINGTON (AP) — Comedian Jon Stewart is scolding Congress for failing to ensure that a victims’ compensation fund set up after the 9/11 attacks never runs out of money.

Stewart, a longtime advocate for 9/11 responders, angrily called out lawmakers for failing to attend Tuesday’s hearing on a bill that would ensure the fund can pay benefits for the next 70 years. Pointing to rows of empty seats at a House Judiciary Committee hearing room, Stewart said “sick and dying” first responders and their families came to Washington for the hearing, only to face a nearly deserted dais.

He called the lack of attendance “an embarrassment to the country and a stain on the institution” of Congress.

Lawmakers said they support the bill and were monitoring the hearing amid other congressional business.

DAVID ORTIZ SHOT

David Ortiz undergoes more surgery in Boston after shooting

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering in Boston from a two-hour exploratory surgery after being shot at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.

Ortiz spokesman Leo López told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ortiz is expected to stay in intensive care for at least 48 hours.

Ortiz was flown to Boston on Monday in an air ambulance provided by the Red Sox after doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine. López said the 43-year-old athlete’s liver was also damaged in Sunday night’s shooting.

Police have said the driver of the motorcycle carrying the gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar. The gunman has not been arrested, and police say they do not yet have a motive.

VIRGINIA PRIMARY ELECTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Challenger wins in Fairfax prosecutor primary

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Challenger Steve Descano has scored an upset victory over incumbent Ray Morrogh in the Democratic primary for commonwealth’s attorney in the state’s largest jurisdiction.

Descano beat Morrogh in Tuesday’s primary in Fairfax County, knocking off an incumbent who had served as a prosecutor there for more than 35 years. It was one of several northern Virginia races where veteran prosecutors faced tough challenges or opted not to seek reelection.

Descano sought to capitalize on a wave of support for criminal-justice reform. He received a huge boost from a political action committee funded by liberal billionaire George Soros that donated nearly $400,000 to his campaign.

He also received support from former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who was upset that Morrogh opposed his effort to automatically restore the voting rights of convicted felons.

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Nadler says panel will move quickly on McGahn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee chairman says his panel will move “as quickly as possible” to seek court enforcement of a subpoena against former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

New York Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler spoke after the House approved a resolution that makes it easier to file lawsuits against witnesses who defy subpoenas. That includes McGahn, who declined last month to provide documents or testimony at the urging of the White House. McGahn is the most-cited witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

The resolution passed 229-191 Tuesday, along party lines. Democrats have moved toward lawsuits as they investigate President Donald Trump and his administration.

Mueller found no conspiracy between Trump and Russia, but did not clear him of obstruction.

BORDER ACTIVIST TRIAL

Jury deadlocks on charges against Arizona border activist

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal jury couldn’t reach a verdict against a border activist charged with conspiracy to transport and harbor migrants in a trial that has drawn attention to humanitarian workers who help people in the U.S. illegally.

Jurors said Tuesday that they were deadlocked in Scott Warren’s trial. He faced up to 20 years in prison.

Defense attorneys argued that the 36-year-old college geography instructor was fulfilling his role as a humanitarian by providing two migrants with water, food and lodging when he was arrested in early 2018.

Prosecutors assert that the men weren’t in distress and that Warren conspired to transport and harbor them at a property used for giving aid to newly arrived migrants in an Arizona town near the U.S.-Mexico border.

HONG KONG-EXTRADITION LAW

100s of protesters surround Hong Kong HQ before bill debate

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have surrounded government headquarters in Hong Kong as the territory’s legislature prepare to open discussion on a highly controversial extradition law that would allow residents accused of wrongdoing to be sent to China for trial.

The overwhelmingly young crowd of demonstrators overturned barriers and tussled with police Wednesday morning as they sought to enter government headquarters and offices of the Legislative Council.

Under its “one country, two systems” framework, Hong Kong was guaranteed the right to retain its own social, legal and political systems for 50 years following its handover from British rule in 1997. However, China’s ruling Communist Party has been seen as increasingly reneging on that agreement by forcing through unpopular legal changes.

A vote on the amended laws is scheduled for June 20.

WIKILEAKS-ASSANGE

US submits extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Assange

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States government has formally submitted an extradition request to the United Kingdom for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (ah-SAHNJ’), according to a U.S. official.

Assange faces an 18-count indictment that accuses him of soliciting and publishing classified information and of conspiring with former Army private Chelsea Manning to crack a Defense Department computer password.

The 47-year-old Assange was evicted on April 11 from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been holed up since 2012 after Ecuador granted him political asylum. He was arrested by British police and is currently serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in 2012.

Sweden also seeks him for questioning about an alleged rape, which Assange has denied.

The U.S. official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

WWCUP-US-THAILAND

Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0

REIMS, France (AP) — Alex Morgan tied a World Cup record with five goals as the defending champion U.S. national team opened the Women’s World Cup with a record-breaking 13-0 rout of Thailand on Tuesday night.

Samantha Mewis and Rose Lavelle each added a pair of goals for the United States, which broke the record for goals and margin of victory in a World Cup game. Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also scored. The previous record margin was Germany’s 11-0 victory over Argentina in 2007.

Morgan tied Michelle Akers’ record for World Cup goals, set in the quarterfinals against Chinese Taipei in 1991.

“We really just came into the game really wanting to showcase ourselves,” Morgan said. “Every goal matters in this tournament and that’s what we were working on.”

The two teams were the last to kickoff in the group stage for the monthlong tournament. Hosts France opened the World Cup before a sellout crowd in Paris on Friday night with a 4-0 victory over South Korea.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, the Americans had dropped only one match in their previous 38, a loss to France in Le Havre in January. The team is 7-1-2 overall this year, with six straight wins going into the World Cup and its seven different scorers against Thailand set a record for most in a Women’s World Cup game.

The last time the Americans played on the world’s biggest stage, Lloyd had a hat trick in the first 16 minutes and the United States beat Japan 5-2 in Canada for the trophy.

The U.S. pounced early against Thailand, too, on Morgan’s header in the 13th minute off Kelley O’Hara’s precisely placed cross. Mewis, Lavelle and Horan were all making their World Cup debuts.

Thailand, ranked No. 34 in the world, was clearly outmatched even though the team has shown progress on the world stage. Making its World Cup debut in 2015 four years ago, Thailand finished third in its group but earned its first win, a 3-2 victory over Ivory Coast.

At the final whistle, Lloyd and Christian Press were seen consoling the Thailand goalkeeper. Morgan put her arm around an opponent, who was wiping away tears on the pitch moments after the final whistle.

The World Cup comes at a time that female players across the globe are seeking better treatment and pay. The U.S. national team has long championed equal rights, and players collectively filed a lawsuit earlier this year that alleges discrimination by the U.S. Soccer Federation and are seeking pay equitable with that of the men’s national team.

The players say the lawsuit is on hold while they’re in France. But a pair of prominent well-wishers on Twitter referenced the team’s pursuit of equality.

“The @USWNT is something to smile about. It was great to celebrate with them back in 2015 and I’m excited to root them on in their drive to earn their fourth star. Best of luck to these champions for equality, on and off the field,” wrote Former President Barack Obama.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King weighed in: “The pursuit of a record 4th World Cup trophy for the #USWNT officially begins today, but the journey has been years in the making. You have the support of a nation behind you. Get that win, and then get the equal pay you deserve!

Coach Jill Ellis made some lineup moves for the match in the absence of defender Becky Sauerbrunn, who the team said was held out as a precaution with a minor quad injury.

Julie Ertz was moved to the backline for Tuesday night’s game and Samantha Mewis got the start in the midfield.

Sauerbrunn, at her third World Cup, was a steadying force for the U.S. defense in Canada when the U.S. went 540 minutes without conceding a goal.

Morgan, U.S. Soccer’s 2018 Player of the Year has 106 international goals. Playing in her third World Cup, she was named player of the match.

After going into the break with a 3-0 lead, Mewis’s strike deflected of a defender to put the United States up 4-0 early in the second half. And the rout was on.

The United States is one of just four teams to win a World Cup since the tournament started in 1991, joining Germany, Japan and Norway. The Americans have most titles of any country.

Up next for the United States is World Cup newcomer Chile on Sunday in Paris. In the final group match before the knockout round, the Americans will travel to Le Havre to face nemesis Sweden, who they’ve been grouped with six times in World Cup play.

In the last meeting between the teams, Sweden ousted the United States in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Olympics. Afterward, former U.S. goalkeeper Hole Solo called Sweden “cowards” for bunkering on defense. Alyssa Naeher has since replaced Solo, who was dismissed from the team.

Sweden defeated Chile 2-0 earlier on Tuesday in Rennes, a match that featured a 40-minute weather delay.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

SOUTHERN BAPTISTS

Southern Baptists meet; sex abuse crisis tops agenda

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (AP) — The Southern Baptist Convention has opened a national meeting that will be dominated by discussion of a large-scale sex-abuse crisis . Delegates are expected to adopt new abuse prevention measures and consider a proposal making it easier to expel churches that mishandle abuse cases.

J.D. Greear is president of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination. Greear said at Tuesday’s opening session that the SBC faced a “defining moment” that would shape the church for generations to come.

Pressure on the church has intensified in recent months, due in part to news reports asserting that hundreds of Southern Baptist clergy and staff have been accused of sexual misconduct over the past 20 years, including dozens who returned to church duties.

The meeting comes as U.S. Catholic bishops convene to address a sex-abuse crisis in the Catholic Church.

