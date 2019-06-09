Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE Case opened: Democrats begin public airing of Mueller report WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says it’s “case closed.” But Democrats are just getting started with Robert Mueller . House Democrats have scheduled…

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE

Case opened: Democrats begin public airing of Mueller report

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says it’s “case closed.” But Democrats are just getting started with Robert Mueller .

House Democrats have scheduled a series of hearings this coming week on the special counsel’s report. They’re intensifying their focus on the Russia probe and picking up the pace on an investigative path that some hope leads to impeachment of the president.

The Democrats are trying to draw the public’s attention to the allegations that Trump sought to obstruct a federal investigation , and they want to highlight his campaign’s contacts with Russia during the 2016 election.

And they’ll lay the groundwork for an appearance from Mueller himself, despite his stated desire to avoid the spotlight .

The hearings will focus on the two main topics of Mueller’s report , obstruction of justice and Russian election interference.

UNITED STATES-MEXICO

Trump still hangs tariff threat over Mexico despite deal

STERLING, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he may renew his tariff threat against Mexico if the U.S. ally doesn’t cooperate on border issues.

Trump says in a series of tweets Sunday that, “if for some unknown reason” such cooperation fails, “we can always go back to our previous, very profitable, position of Tariffs.” He says he doesn’t believe that’ll be necessary.

Trump has defended the deal reached Friday with Mexico to avert a 5% tariff on all Mexican goods that was to take effect Monday. It was announced with much fanfare but includes few new solutions to quickly stem the surge of migrants entering the U.S.

He insists it includes changes his and other administrations had pushed for, “but were not able to get them, or get them in full” until now.

DAVID ORTIZ SHOT

Reports: David Ortiz shot in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The father of David Ortiz says the former Boston Red Sox slugger has been shot and wounded in his native Dominican Republic.

Leo Ortiz told ESPN.com on Sunday night that Ortiz was shot while at an entertainment center in Santo Domingo.

Leo Ortiz says he got a phone call alerting him to the shooting and wasn’t given details on his son’s condition or what hospital he was taken to.

Dominican TV station CDN 37 reported that Ortiz was shot in the leg.

The 43-year-old hit 541 homers in 20 major league seasons, including 14 with the Red Sox. He helped lead Boston to three World Series titles and retired after the 2016 season. He was a 10-time All-Star and twice the World Series MVP, in 2004 and 2013.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

INTERSEX-FINDING VICTORY

Lovingly, a family raises an intersex child – again

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah mom of two intersex children born two decades apart is rejecting the secrecy that often surrounds people born with both male and female traits.

After Amie Schofield’s eldest child was injured in a violent attack, and she and her husband became determined to speak out for 5-year-old Victory, who was born with ambiguous genitalia.

Doctors have long performed surgery on intersex kids to make their bodies more like typical boys or girls, but families like the Schofields are refusing surgery and pushing for intersex kids to be accepted as they are born.

Schofield says she’s like any other parent; she doesn’t want her daughter to think there’s anything wrong with her because she’s different.

TONY AWARDS-THE LATEST

The Latest: ‘Hadestown’ wins Tony Award for best new musical

NEW YORK (AP) — “Hadestown,” the brooding musical about the underworld, has reason to smile broadly: It’s the best new musical Tony Award winner.

Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell’s folk-opera intertwines the myths of Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone. It marks Mitchell’s Broadway debut.

“Hadestown” began as a series of songs presented in a community center in Vermont in 2006. In 2010, it was a concept album; then, in 2016, it was presented at the New York Theatre Workshop. It went to Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre in 2017 and to London’s National Theatre in 2018.

Mitchell, who grew up on a sheep farm in Vermont, has put out the albums “Hymns for the Exiled,” ”The Brightness” and the collaboration with fellow singer/songwriter Rachel Ries on “Country E.P.”

It beat out “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations,” ”Tootsie,” ”Beetlejuice” and “The Prom.”

AP-US-CRANE-COLLAPSE-TEXAS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Search of accessible apartments finds no victims

DALLAS (AP) — A fire rescue spokesman says first responders have searched every accessible apartment in a Dallas building that was hit by a toppled construction crane and found no one inside the apartments.

Jason Evans, spokesman for Dallas Fire-Rescue, also says that residents living in apartments that are inaccessible because of damage from the crane were either out at the time or were among those taken to the hospital.

Evans says that one woman was killed when the crane fell on the building, and five other people were taken to hospitals with injuries. Earlier, he had said six people were injured. Of the five injured, two were critically hurt, two seriously injured and one was treated and released.

Building management have decided to evacuate the building and move the residents to hotels.

HONG KONG-EXTRADITION PROTEST

Huge extradition law protest fills Hong Kong streets

HONG KONG (AP) — A sea of protesters is marching through central Hong Kong in a major demonstration against government-sponsored legislation that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China to face charges.

The massive protest Sunday is taking place three days before Hong Kong’s government plans to bring the bill to the full legislature in a bid to win approval by the end of the month.

The legislation has come under widespread criticism from human rights and business groups. Opponents say that China’s legal system would not guarantee the same rights to defendants as in semi-autonomous Hong Kong.

The former British colony was returned to China in 1997 but retained the right to its own social, legal and political systems for 50 years under a “one country, two systems” framework.

AMUSEMENT PARK-WILDFIRE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Fire sets off evacuation from amusement park

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California amusement and water park has closed early after a brush fire broke out nearby and sent hundreds of visitors fleeing from heavy smoke.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor announced the closure Sunday afternoon after authorities reopened roads, allowing guests to leave the property in their cars.

The fire broke out around noon and quickly grew to about 30 acres.

It set off panic and confusion as visitors were first told by the park to evacuate and then asked by fire officials to stay put while they worked to contain the blaze.

Park visitors said many people didn’t know where they were supposed to go as smoke enveloped the park.

Six Flags says the park will reopen the usual time Monday.

____

JIMMY CARTER-HEALTH

Former President Jimmy Carter returns to teach Sunday school

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is back to teaching Sunday school in Georgia after taking time off to undergo surgery for a broken hip.

Carter told attendees at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains that he and his wife, Rosalynn, have nursing care at home and are doing fine, and he thanked them for their prayers and good wishes.

The 94-year-old Carter broke his hip last month at his home when he fell while leaving to go turkey hunting. He subsequently had hip replacement surgery.

The former first lady was also hospitalized around the same time for what Carter said was initially thought to be a stroke, but turned out to be less serious.

A devout Christian, Carter regularly teaches Sunday school in Plains.

CATHOLIC BISHOPS

Sex abuse crisis the focus as US Catholic bishops convene

Roman Catholic bishops are under pressure to carry out significant reforms to confront an ever-growing sex abuse scandal as they convene a national meeting in Baltimore.

The pressure comes not only from longtime critics of the church’s response to clergy sex abuse, but also from insiders who now voice doubts that the bishops are capable of handling the crisis on their own.

Sex-abuse scandals have beset the Catholic church worldwide for decades, but events of the past year have created unprecedented challenges for the U.S. bishops. Many dioceses have become targets of state investigations since a Pennsylvania grand jury report detailed hundreds of cases of alleged abuse.

The president of the bishop’s conference, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Galveston-Houston archdiocese, has been entangled in controversies as well.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.