Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

UNITED STATES-MEXICO

Trump’s threatened tariffs on hold after deal with Mexico

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has put on hold his plan to begin imposing tariffs on Mexico on Monday, saying the U.S. ally will take “strong measures” to reduce the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.

But the deal he announced after returning from a trip to Europe falls short of some of the dramatic overhauls pushed for by his administration.

A joint declaration released by the State Department said the U.S. “will immediately expand” a program that returns asylum-seekers, while their claims are under review, to Mexico after they have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexico has agreed to deploy the Mexican National Guard throughout the country, especially on its southern border with Guatemala.

MEXICO-US TARIFFS-IMMIGRATION

Mexico-US tariff deal: Questions, concerns for migration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As Washington and Mexico City both took victory laps over a deal that headed off threatened tariffs on Mexican imports, it remained to be seen how effective it may be and migration experts raised concerns over what it could mean for people fleeing poverty and violence in Central America.

Other than a vague reiteration of a joint commitment to promote development, security and growth in Central America, the agreement focuses almost exclusively on enforcement and says little about the root causes driving the surge in migrants.

Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute said his “sense is overall the Mexican government got out of this better than they thought.”

The deployment of 6,000 National Guard troops appears to be the key commitment by Mexico to ramp up enforcement.

SOUTHERN BAPTISTS

Sex abuse crisis tops agenda as Southern Baptists convene

The Southern Baptist Convention convenes its annual national meeting Tuesday, and sex abuse by clergy and staff is expected to be the big topic of conversation.

Delegates representing the nation’s largest Protestant denomination will likely vote on establishing criteria for expelling churches that mishandle or cover up abuse allegations. They also may vote to establish a new committee which would review how member churches handle claims of abuse.

Outside the convention center, abuse survivors and other activists plan a protest rally, demanding that the church move faster to require sex-abuse training for all pastors, staff and volunteers. They also want a database of credibly accused abusers that could be shared among its more than 47,000 churches.

Pressure on the church has intensified in recent months, due in part to articles by the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News asserting that hundreds of Southern Baptist clergy and staff have been accused of sexual misconduct over the past 20 years.

ELECTION 2020-STUDENT DEBT

Buttigieg’s high college debt draws attention to the issue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) knows firsthand the burden of six-figure student loan debt. He and his husband have loans of more than $130,000, placing them in the ranks of the 43 million Americans who owe federal student debt.

Several Democratic candidates for president have made major policy proposals to address the crisis. Their ideas include wiping away debt, lowering interest rates and making college free or debt-free.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts says she would entirely erase student debt for 75% of borrowers and make public colleges free.

Some candidates want to expand a program that forgives federal loans for public service workers, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Buttigieg.

Sen. Bernie Sanders wants to make public universities tuition-free and lower interest rates.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-POWER SHUTOFF-THE LATEST

The Latest: PG&E announces new California power cutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric is alerting 27,000 customers in portions of five Northern California counties that power will be proactively shut down to guard against weather-related wildfires.

The warning late Saturday afternoon to Butte, Yuba, Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counties came shortly after the utility said it was ending daylong power shutdowns to 1,600 customers in Napa, Solano and Yolo counties.

The new cutoffs will begin at 9 p.m. and last through Sunday morning.

The weather is windy, dry and hot.

CAMBODIA-POLITICS OF NOODLES

Cambodian leader flips the script on opponents’ noodle ploy

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The bitter rivalry between Hun Sen, Cambodia’s strongman leader, and Sam Rainsy, his self-exiled political rival, has sometimes played out in deadly violence. But on Sunday, soup rather than blood is likely to be spilled.

The two men made similar calls to their followers to gather on Sunday with their neighbors and sit down for a meal of a popular Cambodian rice noodle soup.

For the opposition, the noodles were meant to be a form of protest against political oppression since the main opposition party has been dissolved by a court order. One of its members was seen as defying authorities by holding political meetings in her countryside noodle shop.

Hun Sen decided to play along by coopting the noodles initiative as a show of national solidarity.

PRIDE PARADE-PANIC

Panic at DC pride parade sends people running, some injured

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials in Washington, D.C., say several people were injured after a panic at the LGBTQ pride parade sent people running through the streets of the nation’s capital.

It happened Saturday near Dupont Circle, where hundreds of people gathered to celebrate.

Kevin Donahue, the deputy mayor for public safety, tweeted: “There are injuries from people running from what they thought were gunshots. But there is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER at Dupont Circle.”

Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, says a gun was recovered by police in a backpack. But he says no gunshots were fired and no one was shot.

A fire department spokesman says emergency medical personnel tended to people who were injured as people ran away from the scene. He could not immediately provide any additional information about the number of victims or the extent of their injuries.

CHINA TRADE-RARE MATERIALS

US-China trade war sparks worries about rare earth minerals

PHOENIX (AP) — Rising trade tensions have sparked worries about the 17 rare minerals needed for high-tech products such as robotics, drones and electric cars.

China recently raised tariffs to 25% on rare earth exports to the U.S. and has threatened to halt exports altogether after the Trump administration raised tariffs on Chinese products and blacklisted telecommunications giant Huawei.

With names like europium, scandium and ytterbium, the bulk of rare earth minerals are extracted from mines in China, where lower wages and lax environmental standards make production cheaper and easier.

But trade experts say no one should panic over China’s threats to stop exporting the elements to the U.S.

There is a U.S. rare minerals mine in California. Australia, Myanmar and Russia are also top producers of the somewhat obscure minerals.

BELMONT STAKES

Another Triple Crown surprise: Sir Winston takes Belmont

NEW YORK (AP) — Sir Winston gave the Triple Crown another unexpected turn, rallying to capture the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in a 10-1 upset.

The win gave trainer Mark Casse the final two jewels in the showcase for 3-year-old thoroughbreds. He won the Preakness with War of Will, who was expected to battle favored Tacitus in the 1 1/2 mile Belmont.

Instead, Casse’s other’s colt took the lead after a ground-saving ride by Joel Rosario and held off Tacitus by a length. Long shot Joevia finished third and Tax was fourth.

The Triple Crown grind caught up to War of Will, who ran in all three races. He finished ninth in the 10-horse field.

The Belmont capped an entertaining Triple Crown highlighted by a disqualification in the Kentucky Derby and a horse without a rider in the Preakness. It sparked interest in thoroughbred racing despite no possibility of having the third Triple Crown winner in five years, coming on the heels of Justify last year and American Pharoah in 2015.

MEXICO-TIJUANA-US TARIFFS

Minister: Mexico has ‘dignity intact’ after US tariff deal

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard has told a cheering crowd near the U.S. border that his country emerged from high-stakes talks over U.S. tariffs “with its dignity intact.”

The event was originally scheduled as an act of solidarity in the face of President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports if it did not stem the flow of Central American migrants heading toward the U.S. But Mexican and U.S. officials reached an accord Friday that calls on Mexico to crackdown on migrants in exchange for Trump backing off his threat.

Some Tijuana residents said Saturday they support the terms of the agreement, but others express concerns it could mean more asylum seekers having to wait in Mexican border cities for the resolution of their cases.

