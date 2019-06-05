Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

UNITED STATES-MEXICO-THE LATEST The Latest: Mexican official says tariff talks will continue WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard says no agreement was reached on tariffs during Wednesday’s White House meeting with Vice President…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard says no agreement was reached on tariffs during Wednesday’s White House meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Ebrard says both countries will keep talking Thursday to find a way to stave off President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs on all Mexican goods flowing into the United States.

Ebrard tells reporters at the Mexican embassy that “several points were made that require a more detailed discussion.”

He says the United States is proposing short-term, punitive measures, while Mexico wants more long-term decisions. He is not detailing the positions of either country.

Ebrard is the head of a Mexican delegation that has been lobbying intensely this week in Washington.

TRUMP-FETAL TISSUE RESEARCH

Trump ending fetal tissue research by federal scientists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is ending medical research by government scientists using human fetal tissue, a victory for abortion foes.

Officials said Wednesday government-funded research by universities will be allowed to continue, subject to additional scrutiny.

The policy change will not affect privately funded research that used human fetal tissue.

Ending the use of fetal tissue by the government is a victory for anti-abortion activists, part of President Donald Trump’s political base.

Abortion opponents say there are alternatives to fetal tissue, but scientific groups say that’s not so for every disease and condition. Research fields in which fetal tissue is used include HIV and childhood cancers.

THE RECKONING-THE CARDINAL

Texas couple stands by story after US cardinal pushes back

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A Texas couple that accused top U.S. Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of mishandling a sexual misconduct case says his office is treating them the way the church treats other victims — by trying to discredit their story.

DiNardo’s Galveston-Houston diocese has said that it “categorically rejects” an Associated Press story about the case as biased and one-sided, and that the couple fabricated quotes and demanded a $10 million payout. George Pontikes, the leader of a construction firm, said he stands by his comments.

Laura Pontikes had accused DiNardo’s former deputy of manipulating her into a sexual relationship, even as he heard her confessions, gave counseling on their marriage to her husband and solicited hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from the couple. Pontikes said the deputy took sexual and financial advantage of problems in her marriage and the business the couple share.

D-DAY-75 YEARS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Plane fly-over wraps up D-Day ceremony

LONDON (AP) — Representatives of Germany have again acknowledged that the Allied forces that landed in German-occupied France on D-Day 75 years ago not only played a huge part in Europe’s liberation, but also their country’s liberation from Nazi rule.

Under a huge black cross at the cemetery in La Cambe where 21,000 of Germany’s World War II dead are buried, the German ambassador to France spoke Wednesday of “the unforgettable rupture of civilization that we provoked in Europe.”

Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut said: “We know the history of the soldiers that died – both simple soldiers and war criminals, heroes of Nazi propaganda are buried here in La Cambe.”

The graves of 2,100 members of the Nazi’s despised Waffen-SS also are at the cemetery not from the Normandy beaches where Allied troops landed on D-Day.

Wolfgang Schneiderhan, president of Volksbund German war graves commission, said “the fallen German soldiers are resting in foreign soil not because they came as liberators to this country but as occupiers.

IMMIGRATION-EDUCATION CUTS

English classes, legal services cut for immigrant kids

PHOENIX (AP) — The government has stopped reimbursing some contracted shelters for the cost of teaching immigrant children English-language courses and providing legal services and recreational activities.

The Health and Human Services department notified shelters around the country last week that it was not going to reimburse them for teachers’ pay or other costs. The move appears to violate a legal settlement known as the Flores agreement that mandates how the government must treat immigrant children in its care.

But the agency says it doesn’t have the funding to provide those services as it deals with a soaring number of children in its care.

The Border Patrol says over 56,200 children without a parent have crossed the border since October, including 11,500 just last month.

HHS is seeking nearly $3 million in emergency funding to cover more beds and provide basic care.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT

Chicago releases 911 calls from Smollett incident in January

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago has released two 911 calls made after “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack.

Recordings of the calls following the January 29 incident were obtained by The Associated Press and other outlets Wednesday evening. Both calls were made by an unidentified man who said he worked for “an artist” who he didn’t want to name.

During the first call, the man said the person went to a Subway restaurant and “some guys … they jumped him.” The caller said the person was initially reluctant to make the report but that he would speak to police.

The man expressed concern about a perceived delay in police response during the second call.

Smollett was later charged with lying to police. Prosecutors dropped the charges on March 26.

BC-FIAT CHRYSLER-RENAULT-THE LATEST

The Latest: FCA says French politics caused merger pullout

PARIS (AP) — Fiat Chrysler says political conditions in France caused it to withdraw its offer to merge with French automaker Renault.

The company says its board made the decision at a meeting Wednesday evening. An FCA statement says it has become clear that the political conditions don’t currently exist for the deal to proceed successfully.

FCA thanked Renault and its alliance partners Nissan and Mitsubishi for their constructive work on the proposal.

The company says it will deliver on its commitments with a strategy to remain independent.

Fiat Chrysler had proposed merging with Renault to create the world’s third-biggest automaker, worth almost $40 billion.

The combined company would have produced some 8.7 million vehicles a year, more than General Motors and trailing only Volkswagen and Toyota.

VIRGINIA BEACH SHOOTING-KEY CARDS

Police thwarted by electronic doors during Virginia shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police responding to the deadly mass shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building last week were unable to confront the gunman at one point because they didn’t have the key cards needed to open doors on the second floor.

Over the radio, they desperately pleaded for the electronic cards and talked of bringing in a sledgehammer, an explosive charge or other means of breaking down the doors.

The killer was eventually gunned down, and whether the delay contributed to the toll of 12 victims dead and four wounded is unclear.

But the episode illustrated how door-lock technology that is supposed to protect people from workplace violence can hamper police and rescue workers in an emergency.

NBA FINALS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Raptors lead Warriors 96-83 after 3 quarters

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Toronto made seven 3-pointers in the third quarter, and despite a massive effort from Stephen Curry the Raptors have opened up a 96-83 lead over Golden State with one period left in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Kawhi Leonard had a big quarter and is up to 24 points for Toronto, which is trying to take a 2-1 series lead. Leonard had 15 points in the quarter.

Danny Green has 18 points, all of them coming on 3-pointers for the Raptors.

Curry has 40 points for injury-depleted Golden State, which is without Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant. The 40 points is a playoff career-best for Curry through three quarters.

The Warriors got within seven points on three separate occasions in the third quarter. The Raptors responded with baskets every time, two of them being 3-pointers and the other a long jumper.

MUSIC-CMT AWARDS

Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan to perform at CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood is the queen of the CMT Music Awards with the most wins in the show’s history: 18. And she could take home more trophies Wednesday night.

Underwood’s “Cry Pretty” is nominated for the top prize — video of the year — while her clip for “Love Wins” is up for female video of the year. Underwood will also perform at the fan-voted show, which honors the year’s best country music videos. It airs live on CMT at 8 p.m. Eastern from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show will feature a number of collaborative performances, including Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker; Brett Young and Boyz II Men; Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty; and Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris. Little Big Town will host.

