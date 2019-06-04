Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

UNITED STATES-MEXICO-THE LATEST The Latest: GOP senators oppose Trump’s Mexico tariffs WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators are declaring deep opposition to President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs on all goods coming into the U.S. from Mexico.…

The Latest: GOP senators oppose Trump’s Mexico tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators are declaring deep opposition to President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs on all goods coming into the U.S. from Mexico. But it’s unclear they have the votes to stop him, and Trump says they’d be “foolish” to try.

All sides, including officials from Mexico meeting with Trump negotiators in Washington this week, remain hopeful that high-level talks will ease the president away from his threat. But with the tariffs set to start next Monday, Republicans in Congress are warning the White House they are ready to stand up to Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says, “There is not much support in my conference for tariffs, that’s for sure.”

BC-THE RECKONING-THE CARDINAL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Church says cardinal addressed abuse ‘swiftly’

HOUSTON (AP) — Representatives of a top leader of the U.S. Catholic Church say he acted “swiftly and justly” to the allegations made by a woman who claims his former deputy lured her into a sexual relationship.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston issued a statement Tuesday in response to an Associated Press investigation of Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, who is leading the U.S. church’s response to its sex abuse scandal.

Laura Pontikes accuses DiNardo of not fulfilling the archdiocese’s promises to prevent Monsignor Frank Rossi from being a pastor or counseling women after engaging in a sexual relationship with her. Instead, DiNardo allowed Rossi to go to a parish in rural east Texas under another diocese.

The statement from church officials says DiNardo agreed not to reassign Rossi in his archdiocese. It accuses the AP of publishing “unprofessional, biased and one-sided reporting,” and says some comments attributed to DiNardo by Pontikes and her husband, George, are “an absolute fabrication.”

It also says Pontikes demanded $10 million from the archdiocese. Pontikes acknowledges she made the demand in an off-the-cuff fit of anger, but says she was clear from the start that she wasn’t interested in a financial payoff. The Pontikeses and her lawyer told AP that details of mediation, including any financial negotiations, were confidential.

Before publication, the AP presented a detailed list of questions to the archdiocese and twice requested interviews with DiNardo. Those requests were denied.

This update has been corrected to show that the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston issued the statement Tuesday, not Wednesday.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA

Florida deputy charged after staying outside school shooting

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors say the Florida deputy who failed to confront a gunman during last year’s Parkland massacre has been arrested on 11 charges.

State Attorney Mike Satz announced Tuesday that 56-year-old Scot Peterson faces child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury charges stemming from his actions during the shooting. Peterson, then a Broward County deputy, was on duty during the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School but never went inside.

Satz says the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years. Peterson’s bail was set at $102,000.

A Peterson lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twenty-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the attack. He has offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors have refused that offer.

This story has been corrected to show that Cruz has agreed to plead guilty.

UNITED STATES-CUBA

Trump administration puts new restrictions on Cuba travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is imposing major new travel restrictions on visits to Cuba by U.S. citizens, including a ban on many forms of educational and recreational travel.

A Treasury Department statement says the U.S. will no longer allow the group educational and cultural trips known as “people to people” travel to the island.

Those “people to people” trips have been used by thousands of American citizens to visit the island even before the U.S. restored formal relations with the communist government in December 2014.

Treasury said Tuesday it will also deny permission for private and corporate aircraft and boats.

The administration says the measures are a response to what it calls Cuba’s “destabilizing role” in the Western Hemisphere, including support for the government of President Nicolas Maduro (nee-koh-LAHS’ mah-DOO’-roh) in Venezuela.

VIRGINIA BEACH SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sen. Kaine applauds governor’s gun-control call

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Republican House speaker is calling the Democratic governor’s call for a special session on gun control “hasty and suspect” in the wake of Friday’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach, and he says it’s “more likely to inflame political tensions” than produce real changes that keep people safe.

Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing a series of violence prevention measures. In response, Speaker Kirk Cox says the GOP will seek tougher punishments for people who commit acts of violence.

Cox’s statement says “Republicans will put forward a package of legislation to stiffen penalties for those who use firearms to commit crimes.” He says addressing gun violence “starts with holding criminals responsible for their actions, not infringing on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”

CAT DECLAWING BAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Proposed cat declawing ban passes NY Legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Legislature has passed a bill that would make the state the first in the U.S. to ban cat declawing operations.

The bill would subject veterinarians to $1,000 fines for performing the procedure, which involves amputating a cat’s toes back to the first knuckle.

It now heads to the desk of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He hasn’t said whether he’ll sign it into law.

Declawing a cat is already illegal in much of Europe as well as in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver.

Supporters of the ban include animal welfare advocates, who argue declawing is cruel and barbaric.

The New York Veterinary Medical Society opposed the bill, arguing that declawing should be allowed as a last resort in some circumstances.

SAN FRANCISCO-MENTAL ILLNESS TREATMENT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Disability rights group blasts treatment pilot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disability Rights California is criticizing San Francisco supervisors for approving a program that would force some people with serious mental illness and drug addiction into treatment.

Curt Child of Disability Rights California said Tuesday that San Francisco lacks the housing and other resources needed to safely care for people who need intensive services. He worries that people with serious mental health problems will end up locked away in institution-like facilities.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved legislation for a pilot program that would allow the city to commit certain people to in-house treatment against their will.

The measure passed 10-1 despite misgivings by several supervisors concerned about the idea of taking away a person’s civil rights.

WHITE SUPREMACISTS-CHARGES DISMISSED

Charges dismissed against alleged white supremacists

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed charges against three alleged members of a white supremacist group accused of inciting violence at California political rallies last year.

Judge Cormac J. Carney said Monday that the charges were brought under a rarely used law that unconstitutionally regulates free speech.

The Los Angeles judge threw out charges of conspiracy to commit rioting and travel or use of commerce with intent to riot against Robert Rundo, Robert Boman, and Aaron Eason.

Prosecutors say the men participated in hand-to-hand combat training and then traveled to rallies to attack demonstrators at gatherings in Huntington Beach, Berkeley and San Bernardino.

Prosecutors say the three were members of the militant Rise Above Movement, a group described in the indictment as militant white supremacists.

Another group member previously pleaded guilty.

CALIFORNIA-EARLY PRISON RELEASE

California man freed from life prison sentence for joyriding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California man has been freed from prison after serving 23 years of his life sentence on a joyriding conviction. It included eight years in solitary confinement for possessing a book written by the co-founder of a notorious prison gang.

His attorneys say it’s unconscionable that he was set to die in prison for nonviolent crimes.

Kenneth Oliver, now 52, was given the life term under California’s strict “three strikes” sentencing law for repeat felons.

Voters eased the law in 2012 to allow life sentences only when the third strike is for a serious or violent felony.

But Oliver was ineligible for a new sentence because he was found with the book that officials say linked him to gang activity.

He was freed on Monday after prosecutors dropped their objections.

AP-US-YOUTHS-SUE-CLIMATE-CHANGE-THE-LATEST

The Latest: US energy policy hurts young people, lawyer says

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawyer for young people who are suing the U.S. government over climate change says federal energy policy “puts children in harm’s way.”

Attorney Julia Olson urged three judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to let the young people’s lawsuit move forward. The judges heard arguments Tuesday in Portland but aren’t expected to rule right away.

A U.S. Justice Department lawyer argued earlier that the plaintiffs wrongly want the courts to direct energy policy instead of elected officials.

The Obama and Trump administrations have tried to get the lawsuit dismissed since it was filed in 2015.

It asks the courts to declare federal energy policy that contributes to global warming unconstitutional.

