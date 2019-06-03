Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-THE LATEST The Latest: May gives draft of Atlantic Charter to Trump LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is giving President Donald Trump a gift that underscores the trans-Atlantic special relationship — and…

The Latest: May gives draft of Atlantic Charter to Trump

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is giving President Donald Trump a gift that underscores the trans-Atlantic special relationship — and the international order the president often derides.

May and her husband, Philip, have presented Trump with a framed, typescript draft of the Atlantic Charter, the declaration signed by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt in August 1941 setting out common goals for the world, including freer trade, disarmament and the right to self-determination of all people.

The declaration helped lay the groundwork for the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.

The gift is a copy of Churchill’s personal draft of the document, with his handwritten revisions in red pencil.

First Lady Melania Trump received a tea set created by British designer Emma Bridgewater.

FACEBOOK-FTC-JUSTICE DEPARTMENT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Congressional panel readies tech antitrust probe

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee is launching a bipartisan investigation into competition in the digital industry.

The committee’s statement Monday, coming as news emerged of possible antitrust investigations of the Silicon Valley giants, didn’t name any companies. But it was clearly aimed at Big Tech. It referred to a small number of dominant and unregulated platforms with extraordinary power over online commerce, communication and information.

The probe will examine if tech companies are using anticompetitive practices, among other concerns. The investigation comes just days after reports that the department of Justice is preparing to investigate Google over antitrust concerns.

The panel promises a sweeping review of market power held by technology giants, which would be the first time Congress has done such a thing.

BORDER WALL-LAWSUITS

Judge rejects Congress’ challenge of border wall funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request by the House to prevent President Donald Trump from tapping Defense Department money for his proposed border wall with Mexico.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled Monday that the House didn’t have authority to sue over the president’s decision to rely on Pentagon money for wall construction. McFadden is a Trump appointee.

Trump’s victory is muted by a federal ruling in California last month that blocked construction of key sections of the wall. The California case was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition.

The judge in the California case, Haywood Gilliam Jr., is an appointee of President Barack Obama. The administration plans to appeal.

VIRGINIA BEACH SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Virginia shooter’s resignation letter released

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia Beach have released the brief resignation letter that was submitted by the man who police say fatally shot 12 people at the municipal building where he worked.

It gives no hint about what he planned to do or why.

DeWayne Craddock’s partially redacted resignation letter was released Monday. He said it “has been a pleasure to serve the city, but due to personal reasons I must relieve my position.”

The 40-year-old wrote that he wanted to “officially put in my (2) weeks’ notice” and vacate his position of “Engineer III with the City of Virginia Beach.”

An unidentified person responded stating that he or she hoped that Craddock is able to resolve his personal issues and that Craddock’s last day would be Friday June 14.

Craddock responded, writing “Thank you. Yes, that is correct.”

The shooting began sometime later.

FLINT WATER

APNewsBreak: Ex-governor’s phone seized in Flint water probe

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities investigating Flint’s water crisis have seized from storage the state-owned mobile devices of former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and 65 other current or former officials.

Documents The Associated Press obtained through a public records request show the search warrants seeking the devices were sought two weeks ago by the attorney general’s office and signed by a Flint judge.

Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy confirmed they executed a series of search warrants related to the criminal investigation of Flint’s lead-contaminated water and a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. They declined further comment.

One warrant lists all content from Snyder’s cellphone, iPad and computer hard drive. Similar information was sought for state devices used by employees in his office and other departments.

CHINA-TIANANMEN

China tightens security on 30th anniversary of Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have stepped up security around Tiananmen Square in central Beijing, a reminder of the government’s attempts to quash any memories of a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests 30 years ago.

Extra checkpoints and street closures greeted tourists who showed up early Tuesday morning to watch the daily flag-raising ceremony. An honor guard marched across a barricaded street and raised the Chinese flag.

Foreign journalists were not allowed onto the square to record events.

Hundreds, if not thousands of people are believed to have been killed in 1989 when the government sent in the military to clear Tiananmen Square of protesters in an operation that began the night of June 3 and ended the following morning.

Any commemoration of the event is not allowed in China.

CONGRESS-DISASTER AID-THE LATEST

The Latest: House OKs $19.1 billion disaster aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has given final approval to a long-delayed $19.1 billion disaster aid bill. That clears the way for the measure to be sent to President Donald Trump for his expected signature.

The chamber approved the legislation 354-58. It’s aimed at helping communities around the country bounce back from hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and fires.

The bill languished for months over disputes including additional aid for Puerto Rico, which Trump opposed. He also wanted $4 billion to deal with migrants at the Southwest border, which will await a future bill.

Passage came as lawmakers returned from a 10-day recess. Three times during the break, conservative Republicans blocked passage under a special procedure Democrats employed that would have allowed approval if no one objected.

The Senate easily approved the measure last month.

TV-JEOPARDY-HOLZHAUER

Spoiler alert, ‘Jeopardy!’ fans: Could Holzhauer lose?

NEW YORK (AP) — Spoiler alert, “Jeopardy!” fans. James Holzhauer may not be invincible after all.

A one-minute video circulating online appears to show the 32-time champion of the game show losing for the first time. “Jeopardy!” officials did not immediately respond Monday to questions about its authenticity, and there was no indication in the clip about when Holzhauer’s apparent defeat would air.

Through Friday’s show, Holzhauer had earned $2.46 million and appeared poised to beat Ken Jennings’ all-time earnings record.

The sports gambler from Las Vegas has been racking up winnings at a never-before-seen pace on the popular game show hosted by Alex Trebek, nearly doubling the previous standard for single-day earnings.

COFFEE-CANCER RISK

California says coffee does not pose significant cancer risk

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has officially concluded coffee does not pose a “significant” cancer risk.

State regulators gave final approval Monday to a rule that means coffee won’t have to carry ominous warnings that the beverage may be bad for you.

The state took the unusual move after a Los Angeles judge found Starbucks Corp. and other companies failed to show that benefits from drinking coffee outweighed risks from a byproduct of the roasting process.

The Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment concluded there was no significant risk after the World Health Organization reviewed more than 1,000 studies and found inadequate evidence that coffee causes cancer.

The move could be a major victory for Starbucks and other companies facing massive civil penalties after losing the lawsuit brought by a nonprofit.

STANLEY CUP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Blues beat Bruins 4-2, tie Stanley Cup Final 2-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have won Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final and they will head back to Boston with the series tied 2-2.

Ryan O’Reilly scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period for his second of the night and the Blues beat the Bruins 4-2.

O’Reilly ended an eight-game goal drought by scoring 43 seconds in and with 9:22 left in the game that was back-and-forth madness with Boston’s Tuukka Rask and St. Louis’ Jordan Binnington each giving up tons of rebounds.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Boston.

