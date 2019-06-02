Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

VIRGINIA BEACH SHOOTING-THE LATEST The Latest: Mourners gather to remember shooting victims VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered to remember the 12 victims of a mass shooting in Virginia. City and…

VIRGINIA BEACH SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Mourners gather to remember shooting victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered to remember the 12 victims of a mass shooting in Virginia.

City and state officials were among the mourners Sunday at the vigil at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Virginia Beach.

Rabbi Israel Zoberman of Virginia Beach was among the speakers reflecting on the events of the past 48 hours. The son of Holocaust survivors who escaped Poland in World War II said the city “lost its beautiful but also blinding innocence” in the attack.

The vigil closed with the lighting of 12 candles standing alongside a framed photograph of the victims slain by a gunman Friday. A woman read each name aloud as she lit the candles.

A NATION OF TRAUMA

Mass shootings create rippling network of stricken survivors

CHICAGO (AP) — The litany of mass shootings in recent years has changed how America talks, prays and prepares for trouble.

Today, the phrases “active shooter” and “shelter in place” need no explanation. A house of worship may have an armed guard. More schools are holding “lockdown drills” to prepare students for the possibility of a shooter. And some police and firefighters haunted by memories of carnage they’ve witnessed are seeking psychological help.

While support groups of survivors of mass shootings have formed, mayors, police, doctors and others who’ve endured these crises are paying it forward — offering comfort, advice and mentoring to the next town that has to wrestle with the nightmare. The National Center for PTSD estimates 28 percent of people who’ve witnessed a mass shooting develop post-traumatic stress disorder.

TRUMP-EUROPE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says he may meet with Boris Johnson

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he may meet this week with conservative British politician Boris Johnson during his state visit to the United Kingdom, days after he suggested he’d support Johnson’s effort to replace Theresa May as prime minister.

Wading in again to his hosts’ domestic politics, Trump says of Johnson, “He’s a friend of mine,” adding he may also meet with another pro-Brexit politician, Nigel Farage, during his visit.

Trump is also firing back at London mayor Sadiq Khan, who called the U.S. leader a “global threat” ahead of his trip. He said he has no interest in meeting, saying, “No, I don’t think much of him.”

Trump adds, “He’s the twin” of New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, “except shorter.”

NORTH KOREA-POSSIBLE PURGE

Top North Korean official reappears days after purge report

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A senior North Korean official who had been reported as purged over the failed nuclear summit with Washington was shown in state media enjoying a concert alongside leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korean publications on Monday showed Kim Yong Chol sitting near a clapping Kim Jong Un and other top officials during a musical performance by the wives of Korean People’s Army officers.

Kim Yong Chol had been North Korea’s top nuclear negotiator and met with President Donald Trump at the White House while setting up Trump’s two summits with Kim Jong Un.

South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo last week cited an unnamed source to report that Kim Yong Chol was sentenced to hard labor following the collapse of the second summit in February.

CHINA-TIANANMEN-30 YEARS ON

Prosperity, repression mark China 30 years after Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) — Thirty years since the Tiananmen Square protests, China’s economy has catapulted up the world rankings, yet political repression is harsher than ever.

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims are held in re-education camps without charge, student activists face relentless harassment and leaders in the beleaguered dissident community have been locked up or simply vanished.

It’s a far cry from the hopes of the idealistic student demonstrators, and a level of control far beyond what many imagined possible, even after the army’s bloody crushing of the protests on the night of June 3-4, 1989.

Critics say the Tiananmen crackdown set the ruling Communist Party on its present course of ruthless suppression, summary incarceration and the frequent use of violence against opponents in the name of “stability maintenance.”

SPRING FLOODING-THE LATEST

The Latest: O’Rourke tours Oklahoma flood damage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke toured some flood damage in Oklahoma as the waters began to recede and storm-weary residents gutted waterlogged homes.

O’Rourke said Sunday that if he is elected, he will direct federal grants to invest in communities before natural disasters strike because they are expected to get worse as the global climate warms.

In the Tulsa suburb of Sand Springs, residential streets covered in silt deposited by floodwaters are lined with dumpsters full of soggy couches, carpet, drywall and insulation as the community addresses the damage.

Jamie Casto helped clean up her 65-year-old uncle’s house, where a rust-colored line indicated floodwaters got about 4 feet high inside.

Casto said her uncle was told the house is in a 500-year flood plain and he does not have flood insurance.

BC-US-MEXICO

Trump says tariffs on Mexico will stem illegal immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump claims Mexico has taken advantage of the United States for decades but that the abuse will end when he slaps tariffs on Mexican imports next week in a dispute over illegal immigration.

Trump tweeted Sunday: “America has had enough.”

The president said last week that he will impose a 5% tariff on Mexican goods on June 10 to pressure the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to block Central American migrants from crossing the border into the U.S.

Trump said the import tax will increase by 5% every month through October, topping out at 25%.

Mexican officials are due to meet later this week with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a bid to come to a resolution.

D-DAY-CROSSING THE CHANNEL

D-Day veterans look forward to Channel crossing

DOVER, England (AP) — About 300 veterans of the Normandy invasion have left Dover for a six-day trip that will take them back to the landing beaches on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The cruise will take the veterans to Dunkirk and Poole before arriving in Portsmouth, where British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump will join other world leaders for a commemoration of D-Day.

The events of June 6, 1944, when more than 10,000 Allied servicemen were killed or wounded, still mark the lives of the men who fought that day.

The emotions are even more pronounced this year, as the dwindling cadre of D-Day veterans prepare to honor their lost comrades in what may be the last major commemoration that involves significant numbers of those who participated in the invasion.

NBA FINALS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Warriors even NBA Finals with 109-104 win

TORONTO (AP) — Andre Iguodala’s 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left was the clincher, Klay Thompson scored 25 points before leaving with an injury and the Golden State Warriors held off the Toronto Raptors 109-104 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Stephen Curry scored 23 points for the Warriors, who tied the series at a game apiece. The Warriors scored the first 18 points of the second half to take the lead for good.

Draymond Green was an assist shy of what would have been his fourth straight triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Warriors. Thompson left with hamstring tightness and Kevon Looney left with a chest contusion.

Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 34 points.

FILM-ALWAYS BE MY MAYBE

In Asian-led ‘Always Be My Maybe,’ ethnicity is secondary

The new Netflix movie “Always Be My Maybe” is an Asian American rom-com with a twist: Ethnicity isn’t central to the plot.

It’s just stand-up comedian and actress Ali Wong and “Fresh Off the Boat” actor Randall Park playing best friends and soul mates who happen to be Asian. That may be the most refreshing part of all.

Park told The Associated Press that he and Wong weren’t thinking about trying to make the “perfect Asian American movie” when they wrote the screenplay with their friend, Michael Golamco.

He says the goal was to make a heartfelt and funny movie.

Park and Wong play childhood best friends in San Francisco who lose touch.

They are reunited 15 years later when Wong’s character, a celebrity chef, returns to open a restaurant.

