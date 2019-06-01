Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRGINIA-BEACH-SHOOTING-THE-LATEST The Latest: Note says shooter’s family sends condolences VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A handwritten note at the home of the Virginia Beach shootings suspect, who died in a shootout with police, expresses condolences…

The Latest: Note says shooter’s family sends condolences

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A handwritten note at the home of the Virginia Beach shootings suspect, who died in a shootout with police, expresses condolences to the shooting victims on behalf of the suspect’s family.

The Washington Post reports the note was taped Saturday to the front door of the two-story house on the wooded road where DeWayne Craddock lived about an hour from the city.

It says: “The family of DeWayne Craddock wishes to send our heart felt condolences to the victims. We are grieving the loss of our loved one.” It says Craddock’s family wants to focus on the victims of the shootings and offers thoughts and prayers for the relatives of the dead and wounded.

Eleven city employees and one contractor were killed in the Friday afternoon shooting at a municipal building.

VIRGINIA BEACH SHOOTING-SILENCERS

Did gunman’s ‘silencer’ make a difference in the carnage?

The shooter who killed 12 people in a government office building in Virginia Beach used a firearm equipped with a suppressor that muffles the sound of gunfire.

It’s the nightmare scenario that gun-control advocates have warned about amid efforts to ease restrictions on buying the devices.

They say the “silencers” make it too easy for shooters to escape detection and inflict mass carnage.

But gun-rights advocates and most law enforcement experts say DeWayne Craddock’s use of a suppressor on his .45-caliber handgun likely had no bearing on his ability to kill so many people in so little time Friday.

Instead, they say, his familiarity with the building as an employee and even possibly his military background gave him a tactical advantage in carrying out the rampage.

SPRING FLOODING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Water rescues in tiny Missouri town

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Emergency officials are conducting water rescues in the tiny northwestern Missouri town of Levasy in the wake of a levee breach along the Missouri River.

Kansas City station WDAF reports the breach happened Saturday, flooding part of the town of about 80 people. Levasy is located about 26 miles (42 kilometers) east of Kansas City on U.S. Highway 24 just south of the Missouri River.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were conducting the rescues by boat Saturday. Access to Levasy is restricted to residents only. Proof of residency is required to enter.

No injuries have been reported.

ELECTION 2020-CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Castro links his campaign to Trump’s ‘racism’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro says he’s hoping his campaign for president will prove Latinos aren’t scared by President Donald Trump’s racism.

Castro is the only Latino in the broad 2020 Democratic presidential field. In response to a question at an activist forum in San Francisco, Castro said Trump has exhibited “racism” toward Latinos. And, he says, “that’s one of the reasons I’ve determined in this campaign that we’re just going to be fearless.”

Castro says that when he’s in the first presidential debate in June, he hopes that Latino boys and Latina girls can watch and say that what the president has said isn’t true, “that we can do anything.”

VOTING CHANGES-STATES

Voter surge in 2018 prompts voting reforms, restrictions

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats made big gains in state legislatures last year and have been using that power to pass laws making it easier to register and to vote.

They have introduced early voting, all-mail voting and automatic registration.

A few Republican-led states are going in the opposite direction. They have advanced bills to tighten voter registration and early voting.

While some voting reforms such as automatic registration have drawn bipartisan support, Republicans generally have opposed same-day registration and mail-only voting.

Republicans say they are trying to combat voter fraud, but critics say they feel threatened by high turnout for Democratic candidates.

COLD CASE-THE NEIGHBOR

Arrest in 43-year-old murder case stuns Wisconsin town

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (AP) — The news of his neighbor’s arrest hit Wayne Sankey like a thunderbolt.

It was too much to believe: The text message from Sankey’s friend said his next-door neighbor — the helpful, 82-year-old handyman with a gravelly voice — had been arrested and authorities were saying he was a cold-blooded killer.

Investigators said they used genetic genealogy to connect Raymand Vannieuwenhoven (van-EE’-ven-HOO’-ven) to the killings 43 years ago of a young couple, David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys.

The widower and father of five grown children had lived quietly for two decades among the 800 residents of Lakewood, a northern Wisconsin town about 25 miles southwest from the site of the murders. Now he was being held on a $1 million bond.

He had lived in plain sight, yet outside detectives’ radar.

FRENCH OPEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Serena Williams loses in 3rd round of French

PARIS (AP) — Serena Williams has been handed her earliest loss at a major in five years.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was beaten 6-2, 7-5 in the third round at Roland Garros by 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin.

The last time Williams was eliminated this quickly at a major came in 2014, when she lost in the second round at Roland Garros then the third round at Wimbledon.

Williams finished with 34 unforced errors, twice as many as Kenin.

STANLEY CUP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Bruins rout Blues 7-2, take 2-1 Cup series lead

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Boston Bruins have taken a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final with a 7-2 win in St. Louis.

Patrice Bergeron opened the scoring on a power play in the first period and Boston jumped to a 4-0 lead before Ivan Barbashev put the Blues on the board 11:05 into the second period. Torey Krug answered for Boston just 1:07 later and that was it for Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. He was pulled after giving up five goals on 19 shots.

Colton Parayko added a goal for St. Louis early in the third period, but it was too little, too late as the Bruins clamped down and added two more scores.

Game 4 is Monday night in St. Louis.

BC-US-CHINA-TRADE

China blames US for trade dispute, asserts desire for talks

BEIJING (AP) — China has issued a report blaming the United States for a trade dispute but asserts it will honor its commitments if a trade agreement is reached.

The statement from the Cabinet spokesman’s Office on Sunday says China has kept its word throughout 11 rounds of talks, but it would not back down “on major issues of principle.”

It says Beijing has engaged in the consultations with the utmost credibility and the greatest sincerity.

According to the report, “China has kept its word during the consultations. China has emphasized repeatedly that if a trade agreement is reached, it will honor its commitments sincerely and faithfully.”

It says a country’s sovereignty and dignity must be respected, and any agreement reached by the two sides must be based on equality and mutual benefit.

ELECTION 2020-JOE BIDEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Biden tells crowd Equality Act is top priority

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says the Equality Act will be his top legislative priority. The former vice president told a crowd In Ohio of his hopes of signing the legislation, which would enshrine LGBTQ protections into the nation’s labor and civil rights laws.

He made the comments in a keynote address to hundreds of activists at the Human Rights Campaign’s annual Ohio gala. His half-hour at the lectern ranged from condemnations of President Donald Trump to Biden’s emotional tributes to his audience and their personal endurance. Biden mentioned Trump polices such as attempts to bar transgender troops in the U.S. military, allowing individuals in the medical field to refuse to treat LGBTQ individuals, and allowing homeless shelters to refuse transgender occupants.

While many of his Democratic presidential rivals are appearing before activists in California, Joe Biden will be thousands of miles away, headlining an LGBTQ rights celebration in Ohio.

Biden’s speech at the Human Rights Campaign event in Columbus on Saturday night comes on the first day of Pride Month.

The scheduling choice by the former vice president underscores Biden’s ability to campaign as a 2020 front-runner. He’s leading nearly all national and early nominating state polls, and that’s freeing him from any pressure to follow the paths of the other 23 candidates.

