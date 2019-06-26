Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-DEBATE-THE LATEST The Latest: 2nd hour of debate derailed by tech problems MIAMI (AP) — The second hour of the first Democratic presidential debate has been derailed by technical difficulties. As debate moderators Rachel…

ELECTION 2020-DEBATE-THE LATEST

The Latest: 2nd hour of debate derailed by tech problems

MIAMI (AP) — The second hour of the first Democratic presidential debate has been derailed by technical difficulties.

As debate moderators Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd took over Wednesday for the next round of the debate, the 10 candidates on stage were unable to hear the question Todd was trying to ask about the federal government’s role in getting guns off the street.

Following back-and-forth confusion, Todd announced the debate would head to a commercial break.

It wasn’t immediately clear what happened.

President Donald Trump tweeted that debate hosts NBC and MSNBC “should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate.”

Trump is en route to Osaka, Japan, for the Group of 20 summit.

TRUMP-NEW ACCUSER

Latest sex accusation against Trump lands with a thud

Nearly a week after the latest sexual misconduct accusation against President Donald Trump, the story has largely landed with a thud.

Some see the muted response to author E. Jean Carroll’s accusation as the latest example of the divisive Politics of Trump: Either you support him or you don’t.

Larry Sabato, who directs the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, says Trump continues to be “exempt from the rules” that govern American politics.

He says Trump’s poll numbers haven’t changed much since the day he got elected.

After more than a dozen women came forward during Trump’s 2016 campaign with allegations of sexual misconduct years earlier, Trump called the women “liars.”

In denying Carroll’s accusation, Trump said she was “not my type.”

___

AP writers Kali Robinson and AP video journalist Padmanda Rama contributed to this report from Washington.

IMMIGRATION-CHILD DETENTION

Agency removes mold from soon-to-open migrant detention site

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says it’s clearing mold from a South Texas facility that will soon house up to 1,300 migrant children.

HHS said in a statement Wednesday that it was working quickly to open the facility at Carrizo Springs, Texas, at the site of a former “man camp” for oilfield workers. In addition to removing mold spots, HHS spokeswoman Evelyn Stauffer says the facility also requires air conditioning and pipeline work.

The nonprofit BCFS will run the facility. It previously operated the tent camp for migrant children at Tornillo, Texas, which was closed in January.

The Border Patrol is detaining some children for weeks because HHS doesn’t have the capacity to take them. Reports of squalid conditions in Border Patrol facilities have sparked mass outrage.

HOMELAND SECURITY-TURMOIL

Leaks, accusations and staff shuffle: Turmoil inside DHS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump is entering a new stage of dysfunction and finger-pointing as the administration continues to rearrange staff and push hardline rhetoric and policies that have failed to contain a surge in illegal border crossings.

But now, the internal squabbling and jockeying is playing out against a backdrop of outrage and horror amid reports of children being held in squalid conditions and images of those who perished trying to make the trek.

In the past week alone, the heads of both U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have either stepped down or been reassigned. No one in top positions have been officially nominated for their jobs.

AP-US-CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Dems to propose changes to Senate border bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will propose changes to a $4.6 billion Senate-approved border bill to add new requirements for care of migrants.

The California Democrat says in a written statement late Wednesday that the amendments will be unveiled Thursday morning. Spokesman Drew Hammill says leaders plan to push the legislation through the House and quickly send it back to the Senate.

That still leaves unclear whether the Republican-run Senate and President Donald Trump will accept the revisions.

Both parties want to complete a border bill in the next day or two. They’re under pressure to act after reports of mistreatment of detained migrant children as well as the devastating photo of the bodies of a dead migrant father and child.

MEXICO-US-MIGRANT BORDER DEATHS

Drowned man’s mother: Photo ‘shocking,’ also ‘tenderness’

SAN MARTIN, El Salvador (AP) — The mother of a man who drowned alongside his 23-month-old daughter while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas says she feels a hole that “nobody can fill.”

Rosa Ramírez says she begged Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez not to leave, and if he had to, to leave young Valeria with her.

The two were swept away by the current Sunday near Matamoros, Mexico, and Brownsville, Texas. A photo of the discovery of their bodies shows the girl tucked into Martínez’s shirt for protection and her arm draped over his neck.

Ramirez told AP on Wednesday that the image is “tough” and “shocking.” But at the same time she sees “tenderness.”

In her words: “You can see how he protected her, they died in each other’s arms.”

BOEING-PLANE

New problem discovered in Boeing’s troubled 737 Max jet

A new computer problem has been found in the troubled Boeing 737 Max that will further delay the plane’s return to flying after two deadly crashes, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The latest flaw in the plane’s computer system was discovered by Federal Aviation Administration pilots who were testing an update to critical software in a flight simulator last week at a Boeing facility near Seattle, the people said.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the people familiar with the discovery said it would add one to three months to the timetable for returning the Max to flight. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because the development has not been made public.

USC GYNECOLOGIST ARREST-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ex-USC gynecologist hospitalized after arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say a former longtime gynecologist at the University of Southern California is in a hospital after he was arrested and charged with sexual assaults involving 16 women at the student health center.

Police say 72-year-old Dr. George Tyndall felt chest pains when he was taken into custody Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Authorities say Tyndall had a loaded revolver in his possession when he was arrested outside his home.

His lawyer says he does not know why Tyndall had a gun, adding that his client is not suicidal or a danger to anyone else.

Prosecutors say the doctor worked at USC for nearly three decades and is facing 29 felony charges that could send him to prison for 53 years.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

FACEBOOK-ZUCKERBERG-FAKE VIDEOS

Zuckerberg says company ‘evaluating’ deepfake video policy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company is evaluating how it should handle “deepfake” videos created with artificial intelligence and high-tech tools to yield false but realistic clips.

Zuckerberg said in an interview at the Aspen Ideas Festival Ideas Festival Wednesday that it may make sense to treat such videos differently from other misinformation such as false news. Facebook has long held that it should not decide what is and isn’t true, leaving such calls instead to outside fact-checkers.

But Zuckerberg says it’s worth asking whether deepfakes are a “completely different category” from regular false statements. He says developing a policy on these videos is “really important” as AI technology grows more sophisticated.

KOREAS-US-NUCLEAR

NKorea urges South to stop mediating between North, US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says South Korea must stop trying to work as a mediator in talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

The North’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday also repeated its demand that the United States must work out mutually acceptable proposals to salvage a deadlocked nuclear negotiations by the end of December.

The statement was an apparent expression of displeasure with Seoul and Washington over stalled nuclear diplomacy.

It says North Korea will “never go through” South Korea when it deals with the United States.

It also dismissed as false recent comments by South Korean officials including President Moon Jae-in that inter-Korean talks are underway on various channels.

The statement came two days before President Donald Trump visits South Korea for a two-day trip.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.