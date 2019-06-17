Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

BC-ML-EGYPT-MORSI-THE LATEST The Latest: Amnesty urges Egypt to investigate Morsi’s death CAIRO (AP) — A leading human right group is urging Egypt to investigate the death of former President Mohammed Morsi. Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood…

The Latest: Amnesty urges Egypt to investigate Morsi’s death

CAIRO (AP) — A leading human right group is urging Egypt to investigate the death of former President Mohammed Morsi.

Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood leader who rose to office in the country’s first free elections in 2012 and was ousted a year later by the military, has collapsed during a court session on Monday and died.

Magdalena Mughrabi, deputy director for the Middle East at Amnesty International, says Morsi’s death “raises serious questions about his treatment in custody.”

She called for Egyptian authorities to order “an impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of his death, as well as his detention conditions and his ability to access medical care.”

Trump campaign fires pollsters after mixed messaging

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has parted ways with some of its pollsters after the leak of internal polling showing Trump trailing Democratic front-runner Joe Biden in some key battleground states.

Trump and his aides first disputed the poll’s existence, then tried to discount its importance.

The high-profile internal drama on the brink of Trump’s formal reelection launch could signal trouble ahead for the campaign if staffers are skittish about being candid with Trump.

The episode is also a sobering reminder that for all of the Trump campaign’s efforts to professionalize its operation, much hasn’t changed.

Harvard pulls Parkland grad’s admission over racist comments

BOSTON (AP) — A Parkland school shooting survivor says Harvard University revoked his acceptance over racist comments he made in a shared Google Doc and in text messages about two years ago.

Kyle Kashuv says the Ivy League school asked him in May to explain the comments he made months before the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He apologized for his private comments that had surfaced online. He says he told Harvard officials the comments were “idiotic and hurtful” but don’t represent who he is now.

In a June 3 letter that Kashuv shared online Monday, Harvard said it had rescinded his admission because of his comments.

A spokeswoman says the school does not comment on admissions decisions.

Kashuv has advocated for gun rights since a former Parkland student killed 17 people.

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Gloria Vanderbilt, the “poor little rich girl” heiress at the center of a scandalous custody battle of the 1930s and the designer jeans queen of the 1970s and ’80s, died on Monday at 95, according to her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

Vanderbilt was the great-great-granddaughter of financier Cornelius Vanderbilt. Her life was chronicled in sensational headlines from her childhood through four marriages and three divorces.

The news was announced via a CNN report voiced by Cooper. CNN reported that she died at her home and was suffering from advanced stomach cancer.

The Latest: No video of officer shooting in Buttigieg’s city

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say no police video exists of the confrontation during which an officer fatally shot a black man in the Indiana city where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) is mayor.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter said Monday that an autopsy determined 54-year-old Eric Jack Logan of South Bend was shot once in the abdomen. Cotter says the officer’s dash and body cameras weren’t activated because he was driving slowly without his emergency lights on while looking for a person possibly breaking into cars about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say Logan had a- 6 to 8-inch long knife that he raised over his head and approached Sgt. Ryan O’Neill fired two shots. They say the other shot from O’Neill, who is white, missed Logan and hit a car door.

Buttigieg is canceling several days of campaign events to address the shooting.

Shafonia Logan questions whether the shooting of her husband of 13 years was justified.

US restores some aid but vows no more without migrant action

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is easing previously announced cuts in hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Central American nations of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

But it says it won’t provide new assistance until they reduce the number of migrants coming to U.S. borders.

The State Department says it will allow about $400 million of more than $700 million initially suspended in March to be spent on projects that had been approved in 2017 and 2018.

That money will go to health, education and poverty alleviation programs as well as anti-crime efforts that many believe help reduce migrant outflows from the impoverished Northern Triangle.

But the department said there won’t be additional money until the U.S. is satisfied the three nations are taking concrete actions to reduce migration.

The Latest: Man who fired at Texas courthouse just graduated

DALLAS (AP) — A 22-year-old man who was killed after opening fire outside a federal courthouse in Dallas had just graduated from community college in Corpus Christi.

Brian Isaack Clyde was fatally shot Monday as he exchanged gunfire with federal officers.

Del Mar College says that Clyde graduated in May with an associate degree of applied science in nondestructive testing technology. The college says he was recognized as an outstanding student at a ceremony in April.

An FBI official says Clyde was discharged from the Army in 2017. The Army says he served as an infantryman from August 2015 to February 2017 and achieved the rank of private first class.

Hunt for cause of massive South America power outage begins

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — As lights turned back on across Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay after a massive blackout hit tens of millions people, authorities were still largely in the dark about what caused the collapse of the interconnected grid and tallied the damage from the unforeseen disaster.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri promised a thorough investigation into what he called an “unprecedented” outage, one that raised questions about flaws in South America’s grid, which connects many of the region’s largest countries.

Energy officials said the results of the investigation would be available in 10 to 15 days, and they could not immediately provide details on the economic impact of the outage, which came on a Sunday, and a day before a national holiday in Argentina.

The Latest: Police: 4 shot at Raptors rally in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police now say four people were shot and wounded at a rally for the NBA champion Raptors, and two people were arrested.

Police had initially said two people were shot.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says four people suffered gunshot wounds Monday and that none of the injuries were life-threatening. Saunders says others suffered minor injuries as they tried to get away from the shooting.

He asked for witnesses and people who might have video from the scene to come forward.

Saunders says the two people were arrested “with firearms.”

Police have not said whether they believe the shooting was a targeted attack or an act of terrorism.

Hong Kong opposition movement largely without leaders

HONG KONG (AP) — The largely youth-driven movement challenging Hong Kong’s government over an unpopular extradition bill is a coalition operating without a clear leadership structure.

And that adds to its appeal for supporters disaffected from the moneyed elites who run the former British colony, organizers say.

The nearly 2 million Hong Kong residents who marched Sunday in a massive show of opposition to the bill, which would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China, largely acted on their own, said Bonnie Leung, a leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, one of dozens of groups coordinating the protests.

The city’s economic and legal systems are separate from China’s under a “one country, two systems” arrangement after Britain ceded its colony in 1997.

