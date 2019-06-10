Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST The Latest: House expects to see Mueller evidence soon WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expecting to receive the first files of underlying evidence from Robert Mueller’s report soon. The sudden shift…

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: House expects to see Mueller evidence soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expecting to receive the first files of underlying evidence from Robert Mueller’s report soon.

The sudden shift by the Justice Department comes as Democrats weigh impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says the Justice Department will provide some of Mueller’s “most important files” and all members of the committee will be able to view them. He says the files will include those used to assess whether Trump obstructed justice.

The deal was announced just moments before the start of a committee hearing with Watergate star witness John Dean. He was White House counsel under Richard Nixon and helped bring down his presidency. He says Mueller has provided Congress with a “road map” for investigating Trump.

HELICOPTER CRASH-MANHATTAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lawmaker: NYC needs more limits on helicopters

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York congresswoman is calling on the Federal Aviation Administration to ban “non-essential” helicopter flights over Manhattan following a crash in the city.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney vowed Monday to hold the agency “accountable” for what happened.

The Manhattan Democrat said she would also consider pursuing legislation if necessary.

Maloney says she doesn’t believe that executive travel or tourist trips would qualify as essential travel.

The proposed ban would only apply to helicopters and not other small aircraft.

DAVID ORTIZ SHOT

Ex-Boston slugger David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities say former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is hospitalized following surgery for a gunshot wound after being ambushed by a man in a bar in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.

Dominican police officials said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. Sunday when the gunman approached from behind and shot him at close range. Officials said Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable.

Ortiz’s father, Leo, said his son was out of danger and there wasn’t any collateral damage, meaning no damage to major organs. He said he had no idea why someone would have shot at his son.

The Boston Red Sox said in a statement they were notified by Ortiz’s family that he sustained a gunshot wound to his “lower back/abdominal region” and that he is recovering. The team offered “all available resources to aid in his recovery.”

AP-ML-PERSIAN-GULF-TENSIONS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Iran’s president meets with German FM in Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has met with Germany’s top diplomat amid heightened tensions over the country’s unravelling nuclear accord with world powers.

Rouhani met with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas just after a joint press conference between Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his German counterpart.

Maas’s visit to Tehran is part of European efforts to save the historic 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, and ease heightened tensions with the United States.

The U.S. pulled out of the deal over a year ago, and recently has imposed heavy new sanctions on Iran. In May, Tehran said it would begin enriching uranium closer to weapons grade if Europe didn’t come up with new terms for the deal by July 7.

The tensions between the long-time rivals recently soared when the U.S. deployed an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf.

UNITED STATES-MEXICO

Trump defends immigration deal with Mexico

STERLING, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump, his threatened Mexican tariffs now on the backburner, is looking to claim victory. But some of his Democratic challengers for the White House have criticized him for overselling a deal that mostly ramps up existing efforts.

Trump defended the agreement reached by U.S. and Mexican negotiators to head off the 5% tax on all Mexican goods that Trump had threatened to impose Monday as he tried to pressure the country to do more to stem the flow of Central American migrants across the U.S. southern border. But he also dangled the prospect Sunday of renewing his threat if the U.S. ally doesn’t cooperate to his liking.

Business leaders and many Republicans had urged Trump against the tariffs for economic and political reasons.

OJ SIMPSON-25 YEARS

AP Exclusive: 25 years after murders, OJ says ‘Life is fine’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — O.J. Simpson says his life now is fine after 25 years living under the shadow of one of the United States’ most notorious murder cases.

The nearly 72-year-old ex-football star told The Associated Press in a phone interview he and his family won’t ever discuss the June 12, 1994, murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. He says “we don’t need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives.”

Simpson says he and his family have moved on and only focus on the positive. For him, that includes having two new knees, playing golf almost daily and living in Las Vegas, where he’s often posing for selfies with people still enamored by his celebrity.

Simpson was acquitted of the killings in 1995 but two years later lost a wrongful death case brought by the victims’ families. He has yet to pay off the $33.5 million judgment.

FEDERAL RESERVE-TRUMP

Trump signals frustration with Fed’s independent policies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is complaining that President Xi Jinping enjoys a major advantage in the U.S.-China trade war in that he controls China’s central bank while Trump must deal with a Federal Reserve that is “very destructive to us.”

Trump makes clear in an interview with CNBC his frustration with a system that provides political independence for America’s central bank — something most economists see as vital to its credibility. Trump notes that China’s president, by contrast, is essentially also head of the Chinese central bank.

“He can do whatever he wants,” Trump says.

Trump also complains that even though he selected four of the Fed’s five board members, including elevating Jerome Powell to chairman, “We have people on the Fed that really weren’t, you know, they’re not my people.”

KELLEN WINSLOW JR-RAPE CONVICTION

Ex-NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. convicted of rape

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. has been convicted of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman last year in San Diego County.

A jury returned the verdict Monday in San Diego Superior Court in Vista but was continuing to deliberate on two more counts of rape involving a hitchhiker and an unconscious teenage girl.

He also was convicted of two counts of lewd conduct involving two other women.

Winslow faces up to life in prison.

All five women testified at the trial.

Defense attorneys argued the women invented the allegations to prey on his wealth. Prosecutors say he felt empowered by his fame to abuse the most vulnerable.

Winslow played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.

NBA FINALS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Warriors trying to hang on, lead entering 4th

TORONTO (AP) — Stephen Curry is up to 26 points, Klay Thompson has 20 and the Golden State Warriors lead the Toronto Raptors 84-78 going into the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Raptors are trying to close out their first NBA title. The Warriors announced during the third quarter that Kevin Durant was out for the rest of the game with a right lower leg injury.

DeMarcus Cousins has 13 points off the bench for the Warriors, who are 15 for 32 from 3-point range.

Marc Gasol leads the Raptors with 17, and four of his teammates are also in double figures. But Kawhi Leonard is just 4 for 15 from the floor, and the Raptors are 5 for 24 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors went on a 10-0 run to open a 77-63 lead — and the Raptors immediately answered with a 10-0 run of their own, fueled by a pair of 3-pointers by Fred VanVleet.

Including the playoffs, the Warriors are 58-6 this season when leading going into the fourth. The Raptors are 9-23 when trailing entering the final quarter.

INTERSEX-FINDING VICTORY

Lovingly, a family raises an intersex child – again

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah mom of two intersex children born two decades apart is rejecting the secrecy that often surrounds people born with both male and female traits.

After Amie Schofield’s eldest child was injured in a violent attack, and she and her husband became determined to speak out for 5-year-old Victory, who was born with ambiguous genitalia.

Doctors have long performed surgery on intersex kids to make their bodies more like typical boys or girls, but families like the Schofields are refusing surgery and pushing for intersex kids to be accepted as they are born.

Schofield says she’s like any other parent; she doesn’t want her daughter to think there’s anything wrong with her because she’s different.

