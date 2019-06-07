Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

UNITED STATES-MEXICO-THE LATEST The Latest: Pompeo hails Mexico’s work to avert tariffs WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is thanking his Mexican counterpart for his “hard work” after the two nations reached…

UNITED STATES-MEXICO-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pompeo hails Mexico’s work to avert tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is thanking his Mexican counterpart for his “hard work” after the two nations reached an agreement Friday to try to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Friday night that he has suspended plans to impose tariffs on all goods imported into the U.S. form Mexico. The president says Mexico “has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border.”

Pompeo is praising Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard after three days of negotiations. The top U.S. diplomat says, “The United States looks forward to working alongside Mexico to fulfill these commitments so that we can stem the tide of illegal migration across our southern border and to make our border strong and secure.”

Allegations against top priest under review after AP report

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Catholic Church in Texas says it is reviewing allegations that a top monsignor continued to hear a married woman’s confessions after luring her into a sexual relationship, a potentially serious crime under church law.

The announcement was issued by the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese led by Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. bishops’ conference. It came after the woman broke years of silence to denounce his handling of her case in an Associated Press investigation this week.

The archdiocese has defended DiNardo’s handling of the case. But it said Friday that the issue of confession was a “new development” presented by Laura Pontikes in the AP report and would be reviewed.

Pontikes has accused Monsignor Frank Rossi, DiNardo’s former deputy, of exploiting her emotional dependency on him.

The Latest: Lawyers disappointed for ex-cop sent to prison

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman say they’re disappointed that a judge sentenced him to 12½ years in prison.

Attorneys Thomas Plunkett and Peter Wold say “the tragedy surrounding this case has only deepened.”

Their statement didn’t specifically say they plan to appeal. But they say they “have concerns with the process that will need to be addressed” and that they are “not done fighting for Mohamed Noor.”

Noor now has 90 days to appeal his conviction for third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

After Noor was sentenced Friday, he was returned to Minnesota’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, where he has been held for his own safety since his conviction in April.

Prosecutor: More than 60 deaths now linked to serial killer

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas prosecutor says investigators have linked more than 60 killings in at least 14 states to a 79-year-old inmate who may be the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said Friday that Samuel Little continues to cooperate with investigators from around the country who interrogate him in prison about cold case killings dating back to the 1970s.

Little was convicted of killing three Los Angeles-area women and pleaded guilty to killing a Texas woman. He is serving life sentences in a California prison.

Little, who lived a nomadic lifestyle, claims to have killed at least 90 women as he crisscrossed the country over the years. Bland says Little is in failing health and “he’s determined to make sure that his victims are found.”

Gary Ridgway, the so-called Green River Killer, pleaded guilty to killing 49 women and girls, making him the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history in terms of confirmed kills, though he said he killed 71.

Rome codifies edicts aimed at messy tourists, rude Romans

ROME (AP) — Tired of ad hoc bans on ill behavior by tourists, Rome has converted its temporary crackdowns into one big law.

The city announced Friday that the city council had a day earlier approved the all-encompassing law.

Most bans, like frolicking in monumental fountains or eating lunch on monuments, had been in effect for some time, but needed to be periodically renewed.

The new law also makes permanent a ban on dressing up like ancient centurions and demanding money from tourists who take their photos.

The Latest: Donor says university is punishing him

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A top donor to the University of Alabama says he believes the school is punishing him after he called on students to boycott enrolling at the university in response to the state’s new abortion ban.

The university’s board of trustees voted Friday to return a $26.5 million gift to Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. and remove his name from the school of law. They say he made “numerous demands” regarding the operation of the school and that the decision had nothing to do with his call for a boycott.

Culverhouse, a 70-year-old Florida businessman, says he thinks the trustees reasoning is a “convenient lie,” adding that he believes they knew exactly what his expectations were when he made the gift in September.

Gymnastics coach suspended for misconduct allegation

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The organization tasked with policing abuse in Olympic sports has barred a Pennsylvania gymnastics coach from being around minors unsupervised while it investigates a misconduct claim.

USA Gymnastics tells The Allentown Morning Call that John Holman’s suspension issued by the U.S. Center for SafeSport is a requirement when such allegations are reported.

The 66-year-old has coached at Parkettes Gymnastics Club in Allentown for 40 years. The club has trained thousands of gymnasts, including several Olympians.

The bylaw cited as grounds for the suspension refers exclusively to sexual misconduct. But USA Gymnastics says it could also refer to non-sexual allegations.

Messages seeking comment left at the club and at Holman’s home weren’t returned Friday.

Holman told the Orange County Register he’s unaware of the allegations and didn’t commit sexual misconduct.

The Latest: Leonard, Raptors storm back, lead 79-67

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — It’s possible that the Golden State Warriors are about to play their final quarter at Oracle Arena.

The Toronto Raptors are 12 minutes from going home with a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

The Raptors’ offense awoke in the third quarter, and they lead the Warriors 79-67 after three periods of Game 4. Toronto broke out its box-and-one defense against Warriors guard Stephen Curry again, and Golden State’s offense sputtered.

Kawhi Leonard had 17 points in the third and is up to 31 points for the game. Serge Ibaka is 7 for 8 from the floor and has 15 points for Toronto, plus has given the Raptors big defensive minutes.

Klay Thompson has 22 points and Curry has 17 for the Warriors. Golden State has lost 18 consecutive games going back to March 2017 when trailing by at least 12 points going into a fourth quarter.

Military judge removes prosecutor from Navy SEAL murder case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A judge in California has removed the lead prosecutor from the case of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes in Iraq.

The military judge on Monday took the rare step after defense lawyers accused the prosecution of spying on their emails. Prosecutors tried to track defense emails in an effort to find the source of news leaks. The defense said that amounted to misconduct.

The judge in San Diego removed the prosecutor from the case against Edward Gallagher and said he’d rule by Wednesday on whether to dismiss charges.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of a teenage militant in Iraq in 2017 and to attempted murder after being accused of picking off two civilians from a sniper’s perch.

Long-distance trip: NASA opening space station to visitors

NEW YORK (AP) — NASA announced Friday that it will open the International Space Station to private astronauts, with the first visit as early as next year.

The round-trip ticket will cost an estimated $58 million. And accommodations aboard the orbiting outpost will run about $35,000 per night, for trips of up to 30 days long.

The space agency says only two visitors per year will be allowed, for now. Private astronauts will have to meet the same medical standards and training and certification procedures as regular crew members.

