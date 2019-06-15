202
Home » National News » Trump's 'border czar' says…

Trump’s ‘border czar’ says he hasn’t accepted post

By The Associated Press June 15, 2019 3:45 pm 06/15/2019 03:45pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick for his “border czar” says he’s not accepting the job — at least “as of right now.”

The former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director, Tom Homan, tells Fox News that Trump’s announcement that he would rejoin the administration to coordinate its response to a surge in illegal border crossings was “premature.”

Homan says he’s still in discussions with the White House about the position but has reservations about the way the position would be set up.

He says, “I think any sort of border czar needs to be a person who coordinates an all-government response to the border,” adding, “that wasn’t the way it was set up.”

Trump had made the announcement Friday in an interview with the program “Fox & Friends.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!