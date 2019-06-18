202
Trump sidesteps question of apology to Central Park 5

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 6:24 pm 06/18/2019 06:24pm
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Orlando, Fla. for a rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is refusing to apologize to the five men wrongly convicted of rape in the 1989 Central Park Five case, saying “they admitted their guilt.”

Responding to a reporter’s statement that the men were exonerated, Trump said Tuesday, “You have people on both sides of that.”

Trump took out full-page newspaper ads at the time calling for five to receive the death penalty.

The five black and Hispanic men were teenagers when they were convicted. They said their confessions were coerced.

Their convictions were vacated in 2002 after evidence linked a serial rapist to the crime.

New York City reached a roughly $41 million settlement with the five without admitting wrongdoing.

Trump says some prosecutors believe the city should never have settled in the case.

Topics:
