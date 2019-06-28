202
Home » National News » Official: Sulfuric acid leaked…

Official: Sulfuric acid leaked from derailed train car

By The Associated Press June 28, 2019 3:44 pm 06/28/2019 03:44pm
Share
A freight train that derailed in an international tunnel connecting Michigan and Canada, sits on the track, Friday, June 28, 2019, in Port Huron, Mich. City Manager James Freed says the Friday morning wreck involved about 30 to 40 of the train's cars and caused "significant damage" to the track in Port Huron. Freed says thousands of train cars pass through the tunnel daily. He says trains are being rerouted to a crossing in Detroit. (Brian Wells//The Times Herald via AP)

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — About 13,700 gallons of sulfuric acid has spilled from one of about 40 freight train cars that derailed in an international tunnel connecting Michigan and Canada.

Canadian National Railway spokesman Jonathan Abecassis says the chemical has been contained Friday at the site and poses no threat to public safety.

Abecassis said the derailment occurred about 4:30 a.m. Friday and is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The tunnel beneath the St. Clair River connects Port Huron to Sarnia, Ontario. The train was in Port Huron at the time of the derailment.

Port Huron City Manager James Freed said the wreck caused “significant damage” to the track. It was not clear when the tunnel would reopen.

Freed said trains are being rerouted to a crossing in Detroit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!