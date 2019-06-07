Tomorrow’s birthdays

Comedian Jerry Stiller is 92. Actor James Darren is 83. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 79. Singer Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) is 77. Singer Boz Scaggs is 75. Actress Sonia Braga is 69. Actress Kathy…

Comedian Jerry Stiller is 92. Actor James Darren is 83. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 79. Singer Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) is 77. Singer Boz Scaggs is 75. Actress Sonia Braga is 69. Actress Kathy Baker (“Picket Fences”) is 69. Country guitarist Tony Rice is 68. Singer Bonnie Tyler is 68. Actor Griffin Dunne is 64. “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams is 62. Actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans is 61. Singer Mick Hucknall of Simply Red is 59. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran is 57. Singer Doris Pearson of Five Star is 53. Actress Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife,” ”ER”) is 52. Actor Dan Futterman (“Judging Amy”) is 52. Actor David Sutcliffe (“Gilmore Girls”) is 50. Singer Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone is 49. Actress Kelli Williams (“The Practice”) is 49. Actor Mark Feuerstein (FOY’-er-steen) (“West Wing,” ”Good Morning, Miami”) is 48. Guitarist Mike Scheuchzer of MercyMe is 44. Actor Eion Bailey (“Once Upon A Time”) is 43. Rapper Kanye (KAHN’-yay) West is 42. Singer-songwriter Sturgill (STUR’-jil) Simpson is 41. Guitarist Derek Trucks (Allman Brother Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band) is 40. Singer Alex Band of The Calling is 38. Fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek is 38. Actress Torrey DeVitto (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 35.

