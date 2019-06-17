Today in History CLARIFICATION

202
By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 10:58 am 06/17/2019 10:58am
The Today in History from Sunday, June 16, included an item about the 1944 execution of a 14-year-old black youth, George Stinney, in South Carolina for the murders of two white girls.

Stinney’s conviction was thrown out by a judge in 2014.

