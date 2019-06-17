Today in History CLARIFICATION

The Today in History from Sunday, June 16, included an item about the 1944 execution of a 14-year-old black youth, George Stinney, in South Carolina for the murders of two white girls. Stinney’s conviction was…

The Today in History from Sunday, June 16, included an item about the 1944 execution of a 14-year-old black youth, George Stinney, in South Carolina for the murders of two white girls.

Stinney’s conviction was thrown out by a judge in 2014.

