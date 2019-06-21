202
Thief steals crown of Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 12:04 pm 06/21/2019 12:04pm
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A crown belonging to Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico was stolen just days before a national competition.

KOB-TV reports that Irene Delgado says someone broke into her car in Santa Fe and took the crown.

Delgado is set to compete in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition in Little Rock, Arkansas, during the week of July 1.

The contest seeks to educate and advocate for people with disabilities.

Delgado says she left the crown in her car overnight because she needed to wear it at an out-of-town event the next day.

No arrests have been made.

M&J Bridal Boutique in Santa Fe announced it was donating a new crown for Delgado.

Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com

