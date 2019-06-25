The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending June 23, 2019: Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 4. iSchedule, HotSchedules 5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.…

App Store Official Charts for the week ending June 23, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. iSchedule, HotSchedules

5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd.

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Dark Sky Weather, Jackadam

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Niantic, Inc.

3. Pottery, Voodoo

4. Train Taxi, SayGames LLC

5. Fun Race 3D, Good Job Games

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Flip Dunk, Voodoo

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon

7. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

10. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. Fun Race 3D, Good Job Games

3. Pottery, Voodoo

4. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Bottle Flip 3D!, tastypill

7. Train Taxi, SayGames LLC

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Traffic Run!, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

10. Tiles Hop – EDM Rush, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

