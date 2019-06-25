202
Home » National News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 1:00 pm 06/25/2019 01:00pm
Share

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 23, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Captain Marvel

2. Us (2019)

3. Robin Hood (2018)

4. Hotel Mumbai

5. Wonder Park

6. The Upside

7. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

8. Five Feet Apart

9. Cinderella (1950)

10. The Mustang

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Hotel Mumbai

2. The Beach Bum

3. Dragged Across Concrete

4. Rust Creek

5. Plus One

6. Napoleon Dynamite

7. The Hummingbird Project

8. Bone Tomahawk

9. Hampstead

10. Drunk Parents

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!