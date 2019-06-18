202
‘The Profit’ loses city vote against his huge US flag

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 9:34 am 06/18/2019 09:34am
FILE - In this undated handout photo provided by Camping World, an American flag blows in the wind at Gander RV, in Statesville, N.C. The North Carolina city has voted against the flying of really big flags, holding its ground against reality TV star Marcus Lemonis' huge Stars and Stripes. News outlets report the Statesville City Council voted down changes to the flag ordinance Monday night, June 17, 2019. That means flags in Statesville must be no larger than 25 feet by 40 feet (7.6 meters by 12 meters). That's roughly half the size of the American flag that Lemonis has unfurled outside his Gander RV company. (Jennifer Munday/Camping World, AP)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city has voted against the flying of really big flags, holding its ground against a reality TV star’s huge Stars and Stripes.

News outlets report the Statesville City Council voted down changes to the flag ordinance Monday night. That means flags in Statesville must be no larger than 25 feet by 40 feet (7.6 meters by 12 meters). That’s roughly half the size of the American flag that Marcus Lemonis has unfurled outside his Gander RV company.

Statesville has asked a court to order Gander RV to comply or pay a $50 per day fine.

Lemonis runs Camping World and stars on “The Profit” on CNBC. He says the flag is staying. He’s said he’ll go to jail for contempt of court to protect his constitutional rights.

